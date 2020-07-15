/
redland
212 Apartments for rent in Redland, MD
1 Unit Available
17734 Larchmont Terrace
17734 Larchmont Terrace, Redland, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1152 sqft
Gorgeous 3 Bedroom Townhouse in Gaithersburg with Solar Panels! Great Commute to DC! - Lovely 3BR/3BA townhouse located in Gaithersburg with great commute to DC! This property has it's own solar panel system!! First level features tiled and hardwood
1 Unit Available
7273 MILL RUN DRIVE
7273 Mill Run Drive, Redland, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1266 sqft
Spacious 3BR/2.5BA Townhouse in Mill Creek, close to Shady Grove Metro Station.
1 Unit Available
7728 GOODFELLOW WAY
7728 Goodfellow Way, Redland, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1820 sqft
RENOVATED TH with GRANITE counters, SS appl's, maple cabinets, deck backs to trees, HW floors on main level, spacious master with vaulted ceilings, renovated bathrs throughout, **SECONDS to Shady Grove METRO!!!! ** We have an in-house Maint Dept for
1 Unit Available
8040 NEEDWOOD
8040 Needwood Road, Redland, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1074 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
AVAILABLE AUGUST 1st! (STILL TENANT OCCUPIED - FOLLOW COVID 19 GUIDELINES AND WEAR MASK)Walking distance and 2 Blocks from the Shady Grove Metro Station! Upper level 2 bedroom and 2 bath condo with access to weight room (recreation center) and
1 Unit Available
8422 TOWNE CREST COURT
8422 Towne Crest Court, Redland, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1320 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 8422 TOWNE CREST COURT in Redland. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
16304 DECKER PLACE
16304 Decker Place, Redland, MD
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1864 sqft
NOW is your opportunity to RENT an EYA built home in the Westside at Shady Grove community! Situated steps from Metro's red line, this Banrcroft town home features 3 bedrooms, 3.
1 Unit Available
7727 IRONFORGE CT
7727 Ironforge Court, Redland, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
Beautiful townhome in a great location! Four bedrooms and three and half baths. Open kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Spacious living area with large rear deck. Large finished basement with wood fireplace.
Results within 1 mile of Redland
9 Units Available
Saybrooke Apartments
100 Old MacDonald Rd, Gaithersburg, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,376
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1006 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,030
1400 sqft
Pet-friendly 1-3 bedroom apartments near Shady Grove Metro Station with easy access to I-270 and InterCounty Connector MD Route 200. Fireplace, patio, outside storage, vaulted ceilings and in-unit laundry.
23 Units Available
Gaithersburg Station
370 E Diamond Ave, Gaithersburg, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,515
889 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
1287 sqft
Elegant 1-2 bedroom (and loft) apartment homes. Unique floor plans, with built-in bookcases, in-unit W/D and soaking tubs. Wine room, recording studios, community garden and elevator. Near I-270, good schools and shopping.
34 Units Available
King Farm
Huntington at King Farm
801 Elmcroft Blvd, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,616
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,934
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,649
1456 sqft
Welcome home! Relish in your new fireplace, hardwood floors, and stainless steel appliances when you're not enjoying pool, sauna, hot tub, media room or the convenience of living next to King Farm Stream Valley Park.
17 Units Available
King Farm
The Residences at King Farm
105 King Farm Blvd, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,605
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,915
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,390
1440 sqft
Two-story units available. Private balconies and patios. Outdoor pool with splash area for kids. In-unit laundry facilities. Impressive fitness center with cardio and strength training equipment.
18 Units Available
West Rockville
Villas at Rockville
1699 Yale Pl, Rockville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,160
1384 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,325
1792 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Within walking distance of Montgomery College and close to Shady Grove Metro Station. Units feature breakfast bars, energy efficient windows, and patios. Community offers storage areas and a pool.
1 Unit Available
King Farm
502 King Farm Blvd.
502 King Farm Boulevard, Rockville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1733 sqft
-Outstanding Luxury Condominium Apartment -Award winning planned development community at King Farm -No security deposit but tenant should pass credit and criminal background check -Large, Bright open floor plan for safe, comfortable living -Secure
1 Unit Available
King Farm
633 GRAND CHAMPION DRIVE
633 Grand Champion Drive, Rockville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
633 GRAND CHAMPION DRIVE Available 08/01/20 END UNIT 3 LEVEL TOWNHOUSE WITH 2 CAR GARAGE IN KING FARM AREA - COZY 3 LEVEL END UNIT TOWNHOUSE IN KING FARM, HARDWOOD FLOOR IN ALL 3 LEVEL, 2 CAR GARAGE, SOME WALLS WILL BE PAINTED, DECK IN THE BACK,
1 Unit Available
127 SWARTHMORE AVENUE
127 Swarthmore Avenue, Gaithersburg, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1636 sqft
6 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful. sun-filled, open floor plan. 3 levels 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths. Kitchen opens to deck overlooking private backyard. Less than a mile from Shady Grove metro station. Easy access to 270/370, IC 200.
1 Unit Available
King Farm
909 Crestfield Dr
909 Crestfield Drive, Rockville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
2400 sqft
Fantastic 3BR 2FB+2HB Townhome in Close In King Farm! - Welcome home to your spacious 3 bedrooms+studies/playroom, 2 full bathroom + 2 half bathroom townhome in sought after King Farm.
1 Unit Available
741 RAVEN AVE
741 Raven Avenue, Gaithersburg, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
Beautiful 4 Bedroom 3.5 Bathroom End-unit townhouse with tons of natural light! 2nd story access from front door into open floor plan with family room, dining room combo into spacious eat-in kitchen with gas fireplace and rear deck.
1 Unit Available
King Farm
907 Crestfield Drive - 1
907 Crestfield Drive, Rockville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,895
1950 sqft
Spacious & Immaculate 3 bedrooms+studies/playroom, 2+2 bath TH. Hardwood floors & Tiles on the main and upper level, fireplace, 2-car garage, walkout basement.
1 Unit Available
440 GIRARD ST
440 Girard Street, Gaithersburg, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1025 sqft
RENT THIS CONDO WITH UTILITIES INCLUDED! Electricity, Gas & Water bill FREE! Beautiful and spacious condo in a great location. Close to everything! Shady Grove Station, public transportation and main routes.
1 Unit Available
210 OAKTON ROAD
210 Oakton Road, Gaithersburg, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
1620 sqft
Single family split foyer house featuring 4 Bedrooms, 2 full baths, and walkout basement. Hardwood Floors, fresh paint, upgraded baths, kitchen with new appliances, and new deck. Close to major routes, metro station, and shopping centers.
Results within 5 miles of Redland
4 Units Available
Maplewood Villas
325 N Summit Ave, Gaithersburg, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,425
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautifully appointed homes with arched doorways, floor-to-ceiling windows, and custom flooring. Amenities include a playground and basketball. Minutes from I-270 and Route 355. Close to all the fun of downtown Gaithersburg.
13 Units Available
Breckenridge
9905 Boysenberry Way, Gaithersburg, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,400
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1425 sqft
Easy Living in Montgomery Village Important Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update: Due to the circumstances surrounding the recent COVID-19 outbreak, our Leasing Office will be closed to the public until further notice.
20 Units Available
Village Square West Apartments
12401 Village Square Ter, North Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,386
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,538
940 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,888
1170 sqft
Within walking distance of Twinbrook Metro station. Five-minute drive to Capital Beltway. Community features a picnic area with grills, pool, playground and courts for volleyball, tennis, basketball and racquetball.
42 Units Available
Cadence at Crown
113 Ellington Blvd, Gaithersburg, MD
Studio
$1,768
596 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,632
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,016
1100 sqft
Now Open for tours and leasing. Experience the ultimate in services and amenities at Cadence at Crown apartments in Gaithersburg, MD. Adjacent to the shopping, dining and nightlife of Downtown Crown including Harris Teeter, Starbucks and LA Fitness.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Redland area include Hood College, Howard Community College, Marymount University, American University, and Catholic University of America. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Redland from include Washington, Arlington, Alexandria, Columbia, and Silver Spring.
