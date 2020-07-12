123 Apartments for rent in North Rosslyn, Arlington, VA
Central Place
1800 N Lynn St, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,775
537 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,145
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,625
1386 sqft
Landscaped apartment community offering direct access to Rosslyn Metro Station. Floor plans feature Epicurean kitchens with premium appliances and bedrooms with plank flooring and walk-in closets. Multiple restaurants and shops on the premises.
Rosslyn Heights
1804 N Quinn St, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,987
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,725
1008 sqft
Cozy neighborhood feel with modern features like 9-foot ceilings and ceramic tile. Situated conveniently by dining, retail, entertainment venues and popular public transit lines. Community amenities include two pools, business center and fitness center.
Key Boulevard
1537 Key Blvd, Arlington, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,946
853 sqft
In Arlington Virginia combines the convenience of an affordable suburban community with easy access to the entire Arlington Virginia area. Dining, entertainment and shopping are just minutes away at Pentagon City Mall and Washington DC.
1563 N Colonial Terrace Unit 201Z
1563 North Colonial Terrace, Arlington, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
2 bedroom 1 bath located in the heart of Rosslyn.
1111 19th St N #1703
1111 19th Street North, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
1100 sqft
1111 19th St N #1703 Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 2 bedroom / 2 bathroom in The Waterview - Enjoy the view from the 17th floor while surrounded by the elegance of this lovely condo! Available 8/1. Tenant is responsible for paying the move in fee.
1530 KEY BOULEVARD
1530 Key Boulevard, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
2044 sqft
Rarely available and totally renovated terrific bi-level at the luxurious Atrium Condominium with indoor car PARKING! Walking distance to Rosslyn METRO & Georgetown, shops & restaurants!! Double sliding glass doors open to a spacious balcony
1601 19TH STREET N
1601 19th Street North, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
733 sqft
Very spacious 1bd/1bth conveniently located on a charming street, yet a few blocks from the Rosslyn metro. Short walk to shops and restaurants! Enjoy a bright and very spacious condo! Renovated kitchen cabinets.
1575 N COLONIAL TERRACE
1575 North Colonial Terrace, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
594 sqft
Amazing Location! 1 mile to Georgetown or hop on the Rosslyn metro only 0.3 miles away! Nearby shopping, entertainment and the Potomac River. Newer kitchen, new carpet, fresh paint!Rent includes all utilities except electric and one parking space.
1881 NASH STREET
1881 North Nash Street, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$5,900
1779 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Live luxuriously in this elegant 2br/2.5ba condo with floor to ceiling windows and private elevator entrance! Amazing location and beautiful light! Contemporary gourmet kitchen features Miele & SubZero appliances.
1546 N COLONIAL TERRACE
1546 North Colonial Terrace, Arlington, VA
3 Bedrooms
$4,800
2224 sqft
Location!!!! Location!!! Location!!! Two blocks from the Rosslyn Metro. Short walk to Georgetown. Less than 10 minute drive to Reagan National Airport. Close to all the restaurants, parks, bars and grocery stores that Rosslyn has to offer.
1800 NORTH LYNN
1800 North Lynn Street, Arlington, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$9,595
1311 sqft
JUST LISTED! Sophisticated and luxurious apartments in Rosslyn with an ideal location and remarkable views of the nation's capital! Top of the line appliances and fixtures, open floor plan, high ceilings, and wide plank flooring.
1633 N COLONIAL TERRACE
1633 North Colonial Terrace, Arlington, VA
2 Bedrooms
$3,050
1176 sqft
Stunningly remodeled/updated 2 bedroom, 2 and a half bath, TWO level end unit condo located in the heart of Arlington.
1557 19TH STREET N
1557 19th Street North, Arlington, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
600 sqft
Charming two bedroom condo in the heart of Rosslyn! Bright and spacious! Hardwood floors throughout, bedrooms on opposite end, additional storage, closet space, large living room & upgraded bathroom.
Results within 1 mile of North Rosslyn
Avalon Courthouse Place
1320 N Veitch St, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,714
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,770
1127 sqft
State-of-the-art kitchens with breakfast bars and white appliances. Built-in gas fireplaces and walk-in showers available. Cascading swimming pool with sundeck, modern fitness center, and business center on site.
Boathouse
2601 Virginia Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,810
384 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,811
518 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,861
796 sqft
BOATHOUSE APARTMENTS IN THE HEART OF WASHINGTON DC’S FOGGY BOTTOM Meet Boathouse Apartments, DC’s most connected waterfront apartment building. Located in the Foggy Bottom neighborhood across Virginia Ave from the Watergate Hotel.
1800 Oak Apartments
1800 N Oak St, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,866
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,055
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,573
1019 sqft
Nearby Georgetown and public transportation. Fireplace, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry for convenience. 24-hour gym to stay fit on your schedule. Close to Fort Bennett Park and Whipple Field.
Sheffield Court
701 N Wayne St, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,315
465 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,490
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
952 sqft
Near Arlington Cemetery and dozens of parks. Easy commute to city and just minutes from Potomac. Classic colonial architecture with fully modern conveniences like granite counters, in-unit laundry, hardwood floors and ceiling fans.
2201 Wilson
2201 Wilson Blvd, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,928
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,885
1038 sqft
Recently renovated units feature fireplace, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Close proximity to Courthouse Metro Station. Within walking distance of weekend farmer's market, dining, shopping and entertainment. Recently renovated units. Pool, hot tub, clubhouse.
2400 M
2400 M St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$2,396
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,826
929 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,961
1335 sqft
Recently renovated units have granite countertops, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Tenants have access to rooftop deck, BBQ/grill, courtyard, pool and clubhouse. 24-hour gym and concierge service. Dog- and cat-friendly.
The Prime at Arlington Courthouse
1415 N Taft St, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,694
593 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,967
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,667
1195 sqft
Modern urban living with a quaint and welcoming ambiance. Located within walking distance of retail, restaurants, entertainment venues and transit lines. Reserved garage parking and a courtyard overlooking Washington, DC.
The Meridian At Courthouse Commons
1401 N Taft St, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,645
565 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,955
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,885
1120 sqft
Situated within easy walking distance to the Orange Line and Courthouse Metro. Recently renovated units have hardwood floors, walk in closets and extra storage. Residents have access to putting green, pool, 1/2 basketball court.
19Nineteen Clarendon Apartments
1919 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,765
541 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,795
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,280
1138 sqft
Brand new luxury apartments just two blocks from the Orange Line Court House Metro station. Underground parking, extra storage if needed and elegant kitchens with granite counters and stainless steel appliances.
The Palatine Apartments
1301 N Troy St, Arlington, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,194
884 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,678
1252 sqft
High-rise community with granite counters and in-unit W/D. Close to Metro, restaurants and entertainment. Pet-friendly, elevator, clubhouse and concierge. On plateau with city views near Arlington Blvd.
Union on Queen
1515 N Queen St, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,903
573 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,974
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,202
1079 sqft
Close to city center for easy commute. Granite counters and stainless steel in kitchen. Your dog and cat are welcome. Use the club room and gym as well as the fully- appointed conference room.
