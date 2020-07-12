/
/
/
arlington ridge
104 Apartments for rent in Arlington Ridge, Arlington, VA
225 Units Available
RiverHouse
1400 S Joyce St, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,298
556 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,473
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,920
1166 sqft
Recently updated homes with walk-in closets and ceiling fans. Community highlights include a tennis court and sauna. Near the Pentagon City Mall for convenient shopping and dining. Near Reagan National Airport.
1 Unit Available
1121 20TH STREET S
1121 20th Street South, Arlington, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1000 sqft
WALK TO PENTAGON/CRYSTAL CITY METROS! RENT INCLUDES UTILITIES! AWESOME LOCATION with PERMIT PARKING. CLOSE TO PENTAGON, AIRPORT, RUNNING PATHS, GYMS, MULTIPLE RESTAURANTS, EVERY KIND of SHOPPING.
1 Unit Available
1200 S ARLINGTON RIDGE ROAD
1200 South Arlington Ridge Road, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,450
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious Efficiency Apartment Available! All Utilities included except Cable/Internet and Phone if desired. Laundry easy inside access on second floor and card operated. Parking available in the back also included. Must purchase a decal.
1 Unit Available
813 31ST.S
813 31st St S, Arlington, VA
4 Bedrooms
$4,400
Awesome 4 BR in Arlington!! - Beautiful house featuring kitchen with granite counters, stainless appliances and tile floor. Living/dining rooms have wood floors, lots of natural light and gas fireplace.
1 Unit Available
1300 Army Navy Dr. #722
1300 Army Navy Drive, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1241 sqft
2 Bedrooms 2 Full Bath condo steps to Pentagon City Metro - MODERN, STYLISH 2 Bedrooms 2 Full Bath condo steps to Pentagon City Metro, Pentagon Row & National Landing*Unit has 3-sided exposures, private balcony & beautiful views with garage parking
1 Unit Available
1301 S ARLINGTON RIDGE ROAD
1301 South Arlington Ridge Road, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
594 sqft
A wonderful view of the Washington, DC area with direct site of Capital and many monuments from the Walking distance to Metro, Pentagon City, shops, restaurants and the Pentagon. All utilities included, tenant pays for Internet and Cable.
1 Unit Available
813 31ST STREET S
813 31st Street South, Arlington, VA
4 Bedrooms
$4,400
2092 sqft
Beautiful house featuring kitchen with granite counters, stainless appliances and tile floor. Living/dining rooms have wood floors, lots of natural light and gas fireplace.
1 Unit Available
1300 S ARLINGTN RIDGE ROAD
1300 South Arlington Ridge Road, Arlington, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,500
521 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Live in one of the hottest neighborhoods in the DMV. Junior one bedroom unit in great location. All utilities included but phone and cable. Close to Pentagon City Metro and Mall. Showing just down the street Parking Lot requires decal.
1 Unit Available
1101 S ARLINGTON RIDGE ROAD
1101 South Arlington Ridge Road, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1530 sqft
Spacious- one of the very largest 2BR apartment in Arlington with 1583 sf! The owner has been renovating this property between tenants for the past couple of years.
1 Unit Available
2759 S Grove St
2759 South Grove Street, Arlington, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,795
Fantastic 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath in aurora hills! Minutes to all major arteries of travel! Hardwoods, carport, corner lot. One block to fort Scott park that offers basketball, tennis, and playground. Large kitchen, spacious dining and living room.
15 Units Available
Lofts 590
590 15th St S, Arlington, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,075
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,567
1139 sqft
Impressively modern apartments within walking distance to the shops at Pentagon Row. Loft residences with luxury details like granite counters, exposed HVAC, and spacious walk-in closets. Community garden, pool, playground, hot tub and more.
43 Units Available
Park at Pentagon Row
801 15th St S, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,614
469 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,753
651 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
1033 sqft
Perfect location in-between Virginia Highlands Park and the Pentagon City Mall. Stunning DC views from the large indoor pool. Convenience meets style with granite counters in these recently renovated apartments. Tennis court, media room and more.
26 Units Available
Crystal Flats
505 18th St S, Arlington, VA
Studio
$2,090
611 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,047
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,492
1015 sqft
New construction, new way of apartment living. These flats feel more club than condo. Very walkable with game room, conference room and gym, as well as in-unit laundry, stainless appliances and patio/balcony.
13 Units Available
Altaire
400 Army Navy Drive, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,930
539 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,215
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1141 sqft
AMBITIOUS. ELEGANT. EXTRAORDINARY. With stunning apartments, luxurious amenities and unparalleled views of the DC skyline, Altaire delivers a lifestyle experience that is anything but ordinary.
143 Units Available
Crystal House
1900 S Eads St, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,395
582 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,545
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,140
1187 sqft
NEWLY RENOVATED Studio, One-, Two- and Three- Bedroom apartment homes. COMPLETELY NEW. COMPLETELY YOU.
56 Units Available
The Gramercy
550 14th Rd. S., Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,804
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,844
966 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,571
1231 sqft
Luxury studio-3 bedroom apartments (and lofts) with hardwood-style floors and in-unit W/D. Extensive floor plans. Business center, 24-hr concierge, 24-hr gym and pool. Close to parks, Potomac, Fashion Center mall and I-395.
27 Units Available
Crystal City Lofts
305 10th St S, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,705
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,873
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,277
1158 sqft
Close proximity to the Pentagon and within easy walking distance of Crystal City Metro Station and Long Bridge Park. Luxury units have stainless steel appliances and walk in closets. Cable included. Courtyard, clubhouse, 24-hour gym.
112 Units Available
Crystal Towers
1600 S Eads St, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,470
672 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,680
955 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,246
1370 sqft
What more could you want from a home than resort-style amenities and luxury apartment features? Relax in your new apartment with hardwood floors and designer finishes or enjoy modern community spaces and a pool.
37 Units Available
The Park at Arlington Ridge
1800 26th St S, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,524
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
869 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to 395 with an impressive pool and 24-hour fitness center. Recently renovated with a hometown feel close to city comforts. Apartments provide in-unit laundry, ample storage and impressive wood finishes.
58 Units Available
The Buchanan
320 23rd St S, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,593
365 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,447
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,978
1410 sqft
Conveniently situated just off Jefferson Davis Highway and close to the Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport. Warm, elegant apartments with luxurious amenities. Pet-friendly and featuring a lovely pool and 24-hour gym.
26 Units Available
The Aspen
3201 Landover Street, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,267
650 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,523
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,923
980 sqft
Sunlit apartments with great views of DC, floor to ceiling windows, walk-in closets and upgraded bathrooms. The community has a sparkling swimming pool, fitness center and saunas, and a business center.
38 Units Available
The Witmer
710 12th Street South, Arlington, VA
Studio
$2,322
494 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,030
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,263
1071 sqft
Steps from the Metro. Minutes from the airport. Seconds from something incredible. At The Witmer, access is more than an amenity - it's a lifestyle.
29 Units Available
Instrata Pentagon City
901 15th St S, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,715
634 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,768
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,301
1300 sqft
Located at Virginia Highlands Park in bustling and exciting neighborhood. Easy access to restaurants, boutiques and The Fashion Centre at Pentagon City. In-unit laundry and open kitchens with modern finishes.
49 Units Available
Aura Pentagon City
1221 South Eads Street, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,600
527 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,740
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,190
1081 sqft
Modern. Luxurious. Metropolitan. Aura Pentagon City Apartments.
