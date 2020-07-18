All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 1805 Crystal Drive #204S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
1805 Crystal Drive #204S
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

1805 Crystal Drive #204S

1805 South Crystal Drive · (240) 702-2600
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Crystal City Shops
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1805 South Crystal Drive, Arlington, VA 22202
Crystal City Shops

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1805 Crystal Drive #204S · Avail. now

$1,900

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 771 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
lobby
sauna
Crystal City 1/1 Condo - close to METRO & Shops - Beautiful condo in a Great Location! Completely Remodeled Kitchen w/Granite Counter-Tops and New SS Appliances. Hardwood Floors, New Carpet, Freshly Painted. Workspace/ Study with Built-in Bookcases, Garage Parking, Extra Storage. Outdoor Pool, Sauna, Party Room, Exercise Room, 24 HR. Security/ Desk. Walk to Metro. Close to Washington D.C. & Pentagon City.
$250 Move in Fee ** $250 Elevator use fee ** Interior Pix coming Soon

(RLNE3352210)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1805 Crystal Drive #204S have any available units?
1805 Crystal Drive #204S has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1805 Crystal Drive #204S have?
Some of 1805 Crystal Drive #204S's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1805 Crystal Drive #204S currently offering any rent specials?
1805 Crystal Drive #204S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1805 Crystal Drive #204S pet-friendly?
No, 1805 Crystal Drive #204S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1805 Crystal Drive #204S offer parking?
Yes, 1805 Crystal Drive #204S offers parking.
Does 1805 Crystal Drive #204S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1805 Crystal Drive #204S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1805 Crystal Drive #204S have a pool?
Yes, 1805 Crystal Drive #204S has a pool.
Does 1805 Crystal Drive #204S have accessible units?
No, 1805 Crystal Drive #204S does not have accessible units.
Does 1805 Crystal Drive #204S have units with dishwashers?
No, 1805 Crystal Drive #204S does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 1805 Crystal Drive #204S?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

vPoint Apartments
1210 N Highland St
Arlington, VA 22201
Courtland Park
2500 Clarendon Blvd
Arlington, VA 22201
Crescent Falls Church
2121 N Westmoreland St
Arlington, VA 22213
Quincy Plaza
3900 Fairfax Dr
Arlington, VA 22203
The Witmer
710 12th Street South
Arlington, VA 22202
Park at Pentagon Row
801 15th St S
Arlington, VA 22202
Thomas Court
470 N Thomas St
Arlington, VA 22203
Camden Potomac Yard
3535 S Ball St
Arlington, VA 22202

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Apartments with GymsArlington Apartments with Parking
Arlington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ballston Virginia SquareCrystal City ShopsRadnor Fort Myer Heights
Aurora HighlandsClarendon CourthouseColumbia Heights West
PenroseNauck

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity