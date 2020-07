Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities granite counters air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry carpet garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center concierge dog park gym on-site laundry parking pool bike storage garage package receiving yoga cats allowed 24hr maintenance bbq/grill clubhouse

Embrace all levels of living at 220 Twentieth Street. From the underground Metro connection to the monumental rooftop skyline views, these modern, high-rise residences integrate the shops and restaurants of Crystal Drive with the lofty world both above and below. Discover life on Crystal Drive, where retail, culture and cuisine create a lively urban energy right outside the front door. From Spike Mendelsohn to Jose Andres, Earth Treks to the Marine Corps Marathon, classic D.C. traditions have found a home in Crystal City. Boutiques and restaurants line the streets, outdoor festivals are summer staples and farmers markets and yoga classes fill the weekend calendars — you’ll love the energetic- yet- easygoing vibe of Crystal City.