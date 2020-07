1735 22ND CT N

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

JUST REMODELED, STUNNING & SPACIOUS NORTH ARLINGTON TOWNHOUSE IN PREMIER, METRO ACCESSIBLE LOCATION/NEIGHBORHOOD (WALK TO ROSSLYN METRO!). RECENT IMPROVEMENTS INCLUDE FRESH NEUTRAL PAINT THROUGHOUT, REFINISHED HARDWOOD FLOORS, NEW/NEWER WASHER AND DRYER (CONVENIENTLY LOCATED ON MASTER BEDROOM LEVEL OF HOME), NEW CARPETING IN ALL BEDROOMS/HALLWAYS, NEW LIGHTFIXTURES, NEW DECK PLANKING, NEWER ENERGY EFFICIENT ZONED HVAC (HEATING&COOLING) WITH PROGRAMMABLE THERMOSTAT, ALL NEW VENTILATION SYSTEM THROUGHOUT THE HOME. QUIET CUL-DE-SAC LOCATION BACKING TO A WOODED AREA (NEARBY NATURE TRAILS & PARKS), YET SO CLOSE TO ALL OF THE WONDERFUL AMENITIES AND HUSSLE AND BUSSLE OF THE VIBRANT ROSSLYN AND COURTHOUSE AREAS MAKE THIS HOME A PARTICULARLY DESIRABLE, "BEST OF BOTH WORLDS", OPTION! THE LUXURIOUS AND EXTRAORDINARILY LARGE MASTER SUITE FEATURES SOARING VAULTED CEILINGS, HUGE PALLADIUM WINDOWS WITH PEACEFUL, VERNAL VIEW, GAS FIREPLACE, BUILT-IN DRESSER STORAGE, WALK-IN CLOSETS, DEEP SOAKING TUB AND SEPARATE SHOWER, PRIVATE COMMODE AREA, AND CONVENIENT WASHER&DRYER. THE GORGEOUS KITCHEN HAS SPECTACULAR GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, WARM CHERRY CABINETRY, NEW(ER) STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, AND AN ADJOINING CASUAL DINING AREA (IN ADDITION TO THE FORMAL DINING ROOM). ALSO ENJOY THE HARDWOOD FLOORS AND PRIVATE VIEW OF THE WOODED AREA BACKING TO THE HOME FROM THE TALL PALLADIUM WINDOWS OF THE FORMAL LIVING ROOM AND DINING ROOMS. THE FAMILY ROOM ON MAIN LEVEL OF THE HOME HAS ACCESS TO THE BRICK PATIO, A COZY GAS FIREPLACE, WET BAR, AND HANDY HALF BATH. AMPLE SPACE FOR PARKING - TWO GARAGE, AS WELL AS SPACE FOR TWO CARS IN DRIVEWAY. SUPPLEMENTAL FRIDGE/FREEZER IN THE GARAGE. PLENTIFUL OUTDOOR SPACE - LARGE DECK/BALCONY OFF THE SECOND LEVEL LIVING ROOM, AND THE BRICK PATIO WITH GATE ACCESS TO COMMON AREA OFF THE MAIN LEVEL FAMILY ROOM. PERFECT HOME FOR ENTERTAINING! GREAT SCHOOLS! EASY COMMUTE, WHETHER BY PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION, CAR, OR ON FOOT. SO CLOSE TO DC THAT YOU CAN STROLL ACROSS KEY BRIDGE TO GEORGETOWN! AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY. PETS ON A CASE-BY-CASE BASIS, WITH PET DEPOSIT AND ADDENDUM. SORRY, NO SMOKING. ALL UTILITIES ARE THE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE TENANTS. APPLY ON-LINE, $55 APPLICATION FEE PER PERSON.