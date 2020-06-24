1139 POWHATAN STREET N

1139 North Powhatan Street, Arlington, VA 22205 Madison Manor
Amenities
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
GREAT LOCATION-NICE BRICK COLONIAL IN ARLINGTON-LIVING RM WITH FIRE PLACE & FRENCH DOOR TO SCREEN PORCH -LOWER LEVEL REC RM-MAXIMUM 2 UNRELATED ADULTS. NO PETS. HOME & CARPET WILL BE PROFESSIONALLY CLEANED. Please email questions to listingagent@promaxrealtors.com.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
