1139 POWHATAN STREET N
Last updated April 11 2019 at 2:07 AM

1139 POWHATAN STREET N

1139 North Powhatan Street · No Longer Available
Location

1139 North Powhatan Street, Arlington, VA 22205
Madison Manor

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
GREAT LOCATION-NICE BRICK COLONIAL IN ARLINGTON-LIVING RM WITH FIRE PLACE & FRENCH DOOR TO SCREEN PORCH -LOWER LEVEL REC RM-MAXIMUM 2 UNRELATED ADULTS. NO PETS. HOME & CARPET WILL BE PROFESSIONALLY CLEANED. Please email questions to listingagent@promaxrealtors.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

