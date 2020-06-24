1139 POWHATAN STREET N

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher fireplace microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

GREAT LOCATION-NICE BRICK COLONIAL IN ARLINGTON-LIVING RM WITH FIRE PLACE & FRENCH DOOR TO SCREEN PORCH -LOWER LEVEL REC RM-MAXIMUM 2 UNRELATED ADULTS. NO PETS. HOME & CARPET WILL BE PROFESSIONALLY CLEANED. Please email questions to listingagent@promaxrealtors.com.