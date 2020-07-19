Rent Calculator
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
15307 WOOD SORREL
15307 Wood Sorrel
Location
15307 Wood Sorrel, San Antonio, TX 78247
Longs Creek
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice 3 bedroom 2.5 bath with a 1 car garage. Minutes from Randolph AFB & Fort Sam Houston. Please verify schools if important.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 15307 WOOD SORREL have any available units?
15307 WOOD SORREL doesn't have any available units at this time.
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 15307 WOOD SORREL currently offering any rent specials?
15307 WOOD SORREL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15307 WOOD SORREL pet-friendly?
No, 15307 WOOD SORREL is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 15307 WOOD SORREL offer parking?
Yes, 15307 WOOD SORREL offers parking.
Does 15307 WOOD SORREL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15307 WOOD SORREL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15307 WOOD SORREL have a pool?
No, 15307 WOOD SORREL does not have a pool.
Does 15307 WOOD SORREL have accessible units?
No, 15307 WOOD SORREL does not have accessible units.
Does 15307 WOOD SORREL have units with dishwashers?
No, 15307 WOOD SORREL does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15307 WOOD SORREL have units with air conditioning?
No, 15307 WOOD SORREL does not have units with air conditioning.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
