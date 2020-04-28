Rent Calculator
403 E 33rd St
403 E 33rd St
403 East 33rd Street
No Longer Available
Location
403 East 33rd Street, Austin, TX 78705
North University
Amenities
parking
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Biggest House in North Campus - 3 blocks to UT - 7 HUGE BEDROOMS, 2 living rooms, 2 refrigerators and lots of parking spaces.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 403 E 33rd St have any available units?
403 E 33rd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Austin, TX
.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Austin Rent Report
.
Is 403 E 33rd St currently offering any rent specials?
403 E 33rd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 403 E 33rd St pet-friendly?
No, 403 E 33rd St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Austin
.
Does 403 E 33rd St offer parking?
Yes, 403 E 33rd St offers parking.
Does 403 E 33rd St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 403 E 33rd St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 403 E 33rd St have a pool?
No, 403 E 33rd St does not have a pool.
Does 403 E 33rd St have accessible units?
No, 403 E 33rd St does not have accessible units.
Does 403 E 33rd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 403 E 33rd St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 403 E 33rd St have units with air conditioning?
No, 403 E 33rd St does not have units with air conditioning.
