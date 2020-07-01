Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher w/d hookup extra storage microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse coffee bar courtyard dog park gym pool bbq/grill bike storage google fiber internet access cats allowed garage parking on-site laundry carport hot tub package receiving sauna

Located in the heart of South Congress Avenue, The Lola pairs upscale living with the distinctive spirit of Austin, TX. Our location is second-to-none, within walking distance of some of Austin’s best restaurants, entertainment, shopping along South Congress Avenue, and less than a five-minute drive from downtown, Zilker Park, Barton Springs, and grocers including Trader Joe’s, Whole Foods, and HEB. The entire community is newly-renovated and features newly-built outdoor grilling stations, multiple dog parks, a resort-style pool, and a redesigned lounge and fitness center for community gatherings. The Lola’s newly-renovated units feature brand new designer finishes, high-speed Google Fiber internet, Nest thermostats, and walk-in closets all within a spacious floor plan. Needing a furnished apartment home? We have several furnished apartment home options for rent. Contact us for more information!