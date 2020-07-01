Amenities
Located in the heart of South Congress Avenue, The Lola pairs upscale living with the distinctive spirit of Austin, TX. Our location is second-to-none, within walking distance of some of Austin’s best restaurants, entertainment, shopping along South Congress Avenue, and less than a five-minute drive from downtown, Zilker Park, Barton Springs, and grocers including Trader Joe’s, Whole Foods, and HEB. The entire community is newly-renovated and features newly-built outdoor grilling stations, multiple dog parks, a resort-style pool, and a redesigned lounge and fitness center for community gatherings. The Lola’s newly-renovated units feature brand new designer finishes, high-speed Google Fiber internet, Nest thermostats, and walk-in closets all within a spacious floor plan. Needing a furnished apartment home? We have several furnished apartment home options for rent. Contact us for more information!