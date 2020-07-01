All apartments in Austin
The Lola.
Last updated July 15 2020 at 12:55 AM

The Lola

1221 S Congress Ave · (512) 549-6912
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1221 S Congress Ave, Austin, TX 78704
Travis Heights

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1406 · Avail. now

$1,655

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 663 sqft

Unit 0305 · Avail. now

$1,660

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 699 sqft

Unit 0712 · Avail. now

$1,660

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 699 sqft

See 5+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0414 · Avail. now

$1,965

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 942 sqft

Unit 1023 · Avail. Aug 6

$2,075

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 942 sqft

Unit 1231 · Avail. Aug 6

$2,075

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 942 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Lola.

Amenities

in unit laundry
google fiber
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
w/d hookup
extra storage
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
coffee bar
courtyard
dog park
gym
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
google fiber
internet access
cats allowed
garage
parking
on-site laundry
carport
hot tub
package receiving
sauna
Located in the heart of South Congress Avenue, The Lola pairs upscale living with the distinctive spirit of Austin, TX. Our location is second-to-none, within walking distance of some of Austin’s best restaurants, entertainment, shopping along South Congress Avenue, and less than a five-minute drive from downtown, Zilker Park, Barton Springs, and grocers including Trader Joe’s, Whole Foods, and HEB. The entire community is newly-renovated and features newly-built outdoor grilling stations, multiple dog parks, a resort-style pool, and a redesigned lounge and fitness center for community gatherings. The Lola’s newly-renovated units feature brand new designer finishes, high-speed Google Fiber internet, Nest thermostats, and walk-in closets all within a spacious floor plan. Needing a furnished apartment home? We have several furnished apartment home options for rent. Contact us for more information!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-16 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Move-in Fees: $400 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $400 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $20/month per pet
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does The Lola have any available units?
The Lola has 13 units available starting at $1,655 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does The Lola have?
Some of The Lola's amenities include in unit laundry, google fiber, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Lola currently offering any rent specials?
The Lola is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Lola pet-friendly?
Yes, The Lola is pet friendly.
Does The Lola offer parking?
Yes, The Lola offers parking.
Does The Lola have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Lola offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Lola have a pool?
Yes, The Lola has a pool.
Does The Lola have accessible units?
No, The Lola does not have accessible units.
Does The Lola have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Lola has units with dishwashers.

