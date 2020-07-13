Griffis Lakeline Station

Lease Length: 1-15 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $100 to 2 months rent - based on credit
Move-in Fees: $200 admin fee
Additional: $25 valet trash, Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200 per pet
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 3 pets maximum
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: Griffis Residential does not allow wild, exotic, endangered, or poisonous animals, farm animals, reptiles, rabbits, ferrets, or birds to reside in apartments or in common areas. Due to safety concerns, Bull Terriers (American Pit Bull Terrier, Staffordshire Terrier, Staffordshire Bull Terrier), Rottweilers, Chows, Dobermans, Wolf Hybrids, Shar Peis or mix breeds with these bloodlines will not be allowed.