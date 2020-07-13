Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance carport

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub ceiling fan fireplace oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed parking 24hr gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill business center carport clubhouse dog park game room hot tub pool table yoga

Griffis Lakeline Station is located in Northwest Austin just minutes away from the best dining, shopping and entertainment the city has to offer. Surrounded by magnificent views and lush landscapes, your new home at Griffis Lakeline Station features luxurious comforts and extraordinary conveniences right at your doorstep. Come home to Griffis Lakeline Station and bask in Austin's charm as you enjoy unique details and touches in a place thoughtfully designed to be about you.