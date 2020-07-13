All apartments in Austin
Find more places like Griffis Lakeline Station.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
Griffis Lakeline Station
Last updated July 12 2020 at 3:56 PM

Griffis Lakeline Station

13425 Ranch Road 620 N · (512) 456-9981
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

13425 Ranch Road 620 N, Austin, TX 78729

Price and availability

VERIFIED 20 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1016 · Avail. Jul 29

$1,137

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 692 sqft

Unit 0737 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,174

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 692 sqft

Unit 1025 · Avail. Sep 15

$1,202

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 872 sqft

See 7+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0238 · Avail. Aug 11

$1,524

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Unit 0226 · Avail. now

$1,724

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1124 sqft

Unit 0227 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,734

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1084 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Griffis Lakeline Station.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
24hr gym
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
business center
carport
clubhouse
dog park
game room
hot tub
pool table
yoga
Griffis Lakeline Station is located in Northwest Austin just minutes away from the best dining, shopping and entertainment the city has to offer. Surrounded by magnificent views and lush landscapes, your new home at Griffis Lakeline Station features luxurious comforts and extraordinary conveniences right at your doorstep. Come home to Griffis Lakeline Station and bask in Austin's charm as you enjoy unique details and touches in a place thoughtfully designed to be about you.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $100 to 2 months rent - based on credit
Move-in Fees: $200 admin fee
Additional: $25 valet trash, Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200 per pet
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 3 pets maximum
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: Griffis Residential does not allow wild, exotic, endangered, or poisonous animals, farm animals, reptiles, rabbits, ferrets, or birds to reside in apartments or in common areas. Due to safety concerns, Bull Terriers (American Pit Bull Terrier, Staffordshire Terrier, Staffordshire Bull Terrier), Rottweilers, Chows, Dobermans, Wolf Hybrids, Shar Peis or mix breeds with these bloodlines will not be allowed.
Parking Details: Open Lot: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Griffis Lakeline Station have any available units?
Griffis Lakeline Station has 13 units available starting at $1,137 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does Griffis Lakeline Station have?
Some of Griffis Lakeline Station's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Griffis Lakeline Station currently offering any rent specials?
Griffis Lakeline Station is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Griffis Lakeline Station pet-friendly?
Yes, Griffis Lakeline Station is pet friendly.
Does Griffis Lakeline Station offer parking?
Yes, Griffis Lakeline Station offers parking.
Does Griffis Lakeline Station have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Griffis Lakeline Station offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Griffis Lakeline Station have a pool?
Yes, Griffis Lakeline Station has a pool.
Does Griffis Lakeline Station have accessible units?
No, Griffis Lakeline Station does not have accessible units.
Does Griffis Lakeline Station have units with dishwashers?
No, Griffis Lakeline Station does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Griffis Lakeline Station?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Reserve at Walnut Creek
8038 Exchange Dr
Austin, TX 78754
Bluff Springs Townhomes
7100 Bluff Springs Rd
Austin, TX 78744
San Marin
3625 Duval Rd
Austin, TX 78759
Pointe at Ben White
6934 E Ben White Blvd
Austin, TX 78741
Scofield Park
2601 Scofield Ridge Pkwy
Austin, TX 78727
Townhollow Apartments
1200 Treadwell Street
Austin, TX 78704
Duet on 39th
305 W 39th St
Austin, TX 78751
Nueces Oaks
2710 Nueces Street
Austin, TX 78705

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 BedroomsAustin Dog Friendly Apartments
Austin Pet Friendly PlacesAustin Studio Apartments
Williamson County ApartmentsBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity