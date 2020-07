Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher bathtub extra storage garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill package receiving elevator garage bike storage conference room courtyard green community hot tub internet access trash valet

Experience life at the very center of East Austin's creative and cultural heart! Corazon celebrates its surroundings with high-end amenities, ground-floor restaurants, shops, and services, and a rooftop deck with skyline views. Corazon offers clean, contemporary, and eco-friendly homes with a rich mix of facilities and services for business and recreation. With a Walk Score of 92, your favorite places are right outside your front door. Walk to nearby East Austin hotspots such as Bee Grocery, Shangri-La’s, Licha’s Cantina, Whisler’s, The White Horse, and Native Hostel. Commuting to Downtown Austin? Leave your car at home and borrow our complimentary bikes or hope on the Cap Metro Light Rail. Live in the heart of East Austin, Live at Corazon!