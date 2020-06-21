709 Billie Jean Circle, Nashville, TN 37076 Brookside Woods
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great house with large privacy fenced yard. Main living area is hardwood and tile. Master bedroom is downstairs (carpet) with attached bath. Upstairs features two bedrooms, full bath and spacious bonus room. Two car garage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 709 Billie Jean Cir have any available units?
709 Billie Jean Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Nashville, TN.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
What amenities does 709 Billie Jean Cir have?
Some of 709 Billie Jean Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 709 Billie Jean Cir currently offering any rent specials?
709 Billie Jean Cir isn't currently offering any rent specials.