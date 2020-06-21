All apartments in Nashville
709 Billie Jean Cir
709 Billie Jean Cir

709 Billie Jean Circle · No Longer Available
Location

709 Billie Jean Circle, Nashville, TN 37076
Brookside Woods

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great house with large privacy fenced yard. Main living area is hardwood and tile. Master bedroom is downstairs (carpet) with attached bath. Upstairs features two bedrooms, full bath and spacious bonus room. Two car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 709 Billie Jean Cir have any available units?
709 Billie Jean Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Nashville, TN.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
What amenities does 709 Billie Jean Cir have?
Some of 709 Billie Jean Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 709 Billie Jean Cir currently offering any rent specials?
709 Billie Jean Cir isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 709 Billie Jean Cir pet-friendly?
No, 709 Billie Jean Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Nashville.
Does 709 Billie Jean Cir offer parking?
Yes, 709 Billie Jean Cir does offer parking.
Does 709 Billie Jean Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 709 Billie Jean Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 709 Billie Jean Cir have a pool?
No, 709 Billie Jean Cir does not have a pool.
Does 709 Billie Jean Cir have accessible units?
No, 709 Billie Jean Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 709 Billie Jean Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 709 Billie Jean Cir has units with dishwashers.
