Apartment List
/
TN
/
nashville
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:16 PM

353 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Nashville, TN

Verified

1 of 96

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
$
8 Units Available
Brighton Valley
500 Brooksboro Ter, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1225 sqft
Located just minutes away from Nashville Airport and Nashville's downtown square. Community has one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes, as well as two- and three-bedroom townhomes.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
4 Units Available
Nob Hill Apartments
180 Wallace Rd, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
950 sqft
Nine miles from Downtown Nashville. Modern apartment interiors with stainless steel appliances, large closets, and modern cabinetry. On-site features including two dog parks, salt water pools, and a park-like setting.
Verified

1 of 70

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
5 Units Available
British Woods
264 British Woods Dr, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
1084 sqft
Large apartment homes with A/C, carpeted floors, fireplace and balcony/patio. Community has a swimming pool, clubhouse and tennis courts. Great location near shopping, dining and entertainment in Nashville.
Verified

1 of 79

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
Talbot's Corner
10 Units Available
Hillhurst
1100 Sunset Cir, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,364
1105 sqft
Located minutes from downtown Nashville and Five Points in East Nashville. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments and townhomes with air conditioning and large closets. Community has BBQ, picnic area and swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
$
8 Units Available
Saxony
700 Saxony Lake Dr, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
1038 sqft
One- to three-bedroom apartments close to I-24 with swimming pool, clubhouse, fitness center, laundry facilities, and more. Apartments are pet friendly. Some units with vaulted ceilings are available for an extra spacious feel.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
$
21 Units Available
Hillmeade Apartment Homes
6800 Highway 70 S, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,308
1325 sqft
The Belle Forest Shopping Center and Bellevue Valley Plaza are just minutes from this community. Apartments feature granite countertops and in-unit laundry. There's an on-site fitness center and pool for residents to enjoy.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
25 Units Available
Lyric On Bell
455 Arbor Pl, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1287 sqft
Close to downtown Nashville. Featuring designer fixtures, open floor plans and private patios/balconies. Dog- and cat-friendly with a large dog park. Easy access to I-24, movies and shopping.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 01:02pm
SoBro
182 Units Available
1200 Broadway
1204 Demonbreun Street, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$3,370
1321 sqft
1200 Broadway features brand new studio, one, two, and three-bedroom apartments for rent in The Gulch. 1200 offers a 26th-floor sky lounge, pool with private cabanas, private parking with controlled entry access, and a Whole Foods onsite.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 01:02pm
$
Sylvan Park
15 Units Available
West 46th
4510 Charlotte Ave, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,839
1004 sqft
Modern homes with in-unit laundry and hardwood floors. Tenants get access to a coffee bar, bike storage, and media room. Close to I-40. Near McCabe Golf Course and The Parthenon (an art museum).
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 12 at 12:54pm
$
Historic Waverly
36 Units Available
The Melrose
2600 8th Avenue south, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,870
994 sqft
A short drive from Route 31 and I-65. Sophisticated and modern homes come fully furnished. Granite counters, designer kitchen appliances and hardwood floors. Pleasant community includes a yoga studio, a pool and a clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Demonbreun
29 Units Available
Cadence
1600 McGavock St, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,958
989 sqft
Luxury meets comfort at this contemporary Demonbreun apartment complex. Bathtubs, carpets, ceiling fans, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry facilities. On-site clubhouse and coffee bar. Close to some of the best bars and restaurants in Nashville.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
39 Units Available
The Highland on Briley
2131 Elm Hill Pike, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$990
1115 sqft
Call Now To Find Out How You Can Get A Month Of Free RENT! Please Act Fast Because This Offer Will Only Be Around Until May 15th!
Verified

1 of 73

Last updated June 12 at 04:12pm
Elliston Place
46 Units Available
The Shay Apartments
9 City Pl, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$2,070
1255 sqft
Spacious homes with plush carpets and energy-efficient appliances in a pet-friendly community. Common amenities include a saltwater pool, well-equipped fitness centers, and a billiard lounge. Eight minutes from downtown Nashville.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 04:12pm
Cross Timbers
13 Units Available
865 Bellevue
865 Bellevue Rd, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,206
1148 sqft
Pet-friendly and smoke-free one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Community features garage, pool and dog park. Easy access to I-40, public transit and Memphis-Bristol Highway.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 04:12pm
$
Poplar Creek Estates
8 Units Available
Post Ridge
595 Hicks Rd, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,197
1412 sqft
This community features a coffee bar, pool and playground. It's pet-friendly, and apartments have in-unit laundry and additional storage. Bellevue Place and other shopping is nearby on Highway 70 South.
Verified

1 of 85

Last updated June 12 at 06:13pm
Downtown Nashville
38 Units Available
Residences at Capitol View
1015 Nelson Merry Street, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$2,830
1336 sqft
A city has a spirit and each day is an opportunity to experience something new. Welcome to Capitol View Nashville, where the energy and vibrancy of Nashville meet.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 08:58am
33 Units Available
Novo Donelson
135 Donelson Pike, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,427
968 sqft
The newest luxury apartment community in the Donelson area with a Nashville address! Leave your car, and traffic behind when you take a 10 minute train ride to downtown Nashville on the Music City Star! You’ll also love the spacious 1 & 2 bedroom
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated June 12 at 12:21pm
$
Maxwell
29 Units Available
The Cleo
1034 W Eastland Ave, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,776
1198 sqft
Homes with spacious closets, 9-foot ceilings, and granite countertops, overlooking downtown Nashville. Bike storage, outdoor grilling stations, and a clubroom for residents. Downtown Nashville is less than 10 minutes away.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 12:46pm
15 Units Available
Highlands at the Lake
100 Arbor Lake Blvd, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1111 sqft
Bright apartments on lush property near J. Percy Priest Reservoir. Recently renovated with walk-in closets and extra storage. Air conditioning. Complex has coffee bar and tennis court. Dog park on site. Garage parking available.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 12:34pm
$
Music Row
1 Unit Available
Mills Midtown
1201 17th Ave, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
681 sqft
Located at Vanderbilt close to Magnolia Lawn. Apartments have air conditioning, walk-in closets and hardwood floors. Community features laundry, gym, pool and outdoor BBQ/grill area.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 12:45pm
LP Field
35 Units Available
Stacks on Main
535 Main St, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
1040 sqft
Contemporary East Nashville apartments with quick access to Route 31. Rooms have granite counters, stainless steel appliances and air conditioning. Bike storage, BBQ and grill, clubhouse and swimming pool. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 06:08pm
Demonbreun
27 Units Available
1505 Demonbreun
1505 Demonbreun St, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$2,354
1127 sqft
Extensive suite of on-site amenities include concierge service, media room, trash valet and communal fire pit. Ideally located next to the I-40, apartments here come fitted with stainless steel appliances and air conditioning.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated June 12 at 06:33am
$
Metrocenter-North Rhodes Park
21 Units Available
One MetroCenter
45 Vantage Way, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,763
1095 sqft
Quick access to freeways, downtown Nashville, West End/Vanderbilt, Nashville Farmer's Market. One- and two-bedroom pet-friendly apartments with modern kitchens, granite counters, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Enjoy pool, gym, hot tub, bark park, car charging.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
Music Row
11 Units Available
The Morris
818 19th Ave S, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$4,721
1097 sqft
Located along Music Row in Nashville, this 17-story apartment community is only moments from Broadway, the Scarritt Bennett Center and I-65. This brand new community didn't open up until Spring 2017.

June 2020 Nashville Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Nashville Rent Report. Nashville rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Nashville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Nashville Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Nashville Rent Report. Nashville rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Nashville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Nashville rents declined slightly over the past month

Nashville rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, but are up moderately by 2.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Nashville stand at $950 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,166 for a two-bedroom. Nashville's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 1.5%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Tennessee

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Nashville, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Tennessee, 9 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 1.5% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Franklin is the most expensive of all Tennessee's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,354; of the 10 largest cities in the state that we have data for, Kingsport, where a two-bedroom goes for $609, is the only major city to see rents fall year-over-year (-2.9%).
    • Clarksville, Franklin, and Johnson City have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.4%, 3.1%, and 2.9%, respectively).

    Nashville rents more affordable than many comparable cities nationwide

    As rents have increased moderately in Nashville, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Nashville is still more affordable than most other large cities across the country.

    • Nashville's median two-bedroom rent of $1,166 is slightly below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 2.1% rise in Nashville.
    • While Nashville's rents rose moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Nashville than most similar cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Nashville.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Nashville
    $950
    $1,170
    -0.2%
    2.1%
    Murfreesboro
    $920
    $1,130
    -0.1%
    0.1%
    Franklin
    $1,100
    $1,350
    -1.2%
    3.1%
    Hendersonville
    $1,020
    $1,250
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Smyrna
    $1,070
    $1,310
    -0.2%
    4.4%
    Gallatin
    $850
    $1,050
    -0.3%
    -0.1%
    Goodlettsville
    $950
    $1,170
    0.4%
    0.7%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Nashville 1 BedroomsNashville 2 BedroomsNashville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNashville 3 BedroomsNashville Accessible ApartmentsNashville Apartments under $900Nashville Apartments with Balcony
    Nashville Apartments with GarageNashville Apartments with GymNashville Apartments with Hardwood FloorsNashville Apartments with Move-in SpecialsNashville Apartments with ParkingNashville Apartments with PoolNashville Apartments with Washer-Dryer
    Nashville Cheap PlacesNashville Dog Friendly ApartmentsNashville Furnished ApartmentsNashville Luxury PlacesNashville Pet Friendly PlacesNashville Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Murfreesboro, TNClarksville, TNFranklin, TNHendersonville, TN
    Gallatin, TNSpring Hill, TNBowling Green, KYColumbia, TN
    Brentwood, TNSmyrna, TNLebanon, TNMount Juliet, TN

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    South NashvilleDowntown NashvilleGreen Hills
    Heron WalkHillsboro West EndSo Bro
    Mc MurrayGlencliff

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Nashville State Community CollegeBelmont University
    Lipscomb UniversityTennessee State University
    Trevecca Nazarene University