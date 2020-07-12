/
/
/
sobro
Last updated July 12 2020 at 1:04 PM
411 Apartments for rent in SoBro, Nashville, TN
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 01:00pm
$
166 Units Available
1200 Broadway
1204 Demonbreun Street, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,623
572 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,244
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,270
1321 sqft
1200 Broadway features brand new studio, one, two, and three-bedroom apartments for rent in The Gulch. 1200 offers a 26th-floor sky lounge, pool with private cabanas, private parking with controlled entry access, and a Whole Foods onsite.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 12:09pm
18 Units Available
Crossroads at the Gulch
803 Division Street, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,455
506 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,505
673 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,630
1327 sqft
Luxurious amenities include rooftop lounge, entertainment area and pool deck. Units feature balconies, floor-to-ceiling windows and tons of light. Located near shops and restaurants of the trendy gulch neighborhood.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
16 Units Available
River House
4 Academy Pl, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,151
589 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,456
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,444
1253 sqft
Stainless steel appliances, hardwood style floors, walk-in closets and ceiling fans. Amenities include state-of-the art-fitness center, pool with sundeck, bike storage, club room and gaming area.
Verified
1 of 61
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
18 Units Available
Terra House
115 Middleton St, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,188
612 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,351
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,992
1194 sqft
New studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with fully equipped kitchens complete with stainless steel appliances, fireplaces and in-unit laundry. Close to stop for three bus lines. Pet-friendly community has pool, gym, yoga classes and grills.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
29 Units Available
Velocity In The Gulch
320 11th Ave S, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,425
477 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,489
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,004
1040 sqft
Velocity In The Gulch Our offers lease terms from six to 15+ months. A smoke-free community and pet-friendly environment that provides luxury living in a great location in studios, one- and two-bedroom apartments.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 12 at 12:20pm
30 Units Available
City View
500 Rolling Mill Hill Road, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,735
568 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,650
940 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,175
1376 sqft
Sleek downtown apartment building with 12-foot ceilings and city views. Near the Cumberland River and LP Field. Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments, with hardwood floors, in-suite laundry facilities and stainless-steel appliances. Off-street parking included.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1212 Laurel St 1606
1212 Laurel Street, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$2,700
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1 BR condo in downtown Nashville luxury high rise - Property Id: 300827 www.twelvetwelve.com LEED certified and located in the trendy and vibrant Gulch in Nashville.
1 of 33
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
600 12th Ave. S. Unit #835
600 12th Avenue South, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1054 sqft
Spacious Gulch Living With Views Towards Downtown & The Gulch - Beautiful contemporary kitchen and two full bedrooms each with a dedicated bath. The balcony looks out towards all the incredible Gulch shopping and restaurants.
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
144 Academy Sq
144 Academy Square, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1110 sqft
Beautiful condo near downtown Nashville. Security gate, Berber carpet throughout, freshly painted, built-in microwave , fireplace, attic storage, raised-panel oak cabinets, and laundry in unit
1 of 50
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
20 Rutledge St
20 Rutledge Street, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$10,200
3445 sqft
DOWNTOWN PENTHOUSE - LUXURY URBAN LIVING WITH PANORAMIC VIEWS * UPSCALE AMENITIES * FULL-TIME CONCIERGE * ON-SITE RESTAURANT * SKY LOUNGE * FLOOR TO CEILING WINDOWS * TOP OF THE LINE FINISHES * SPACIOUS FLOOR PLAN (RLNE5636797)
Results within 1 mile of SoBro
Verified
1 of 60
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
$
95 Units Available
Broadstone Stockyards
222 Stockyard St., Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,515
576 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,689
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,730
1335 sqft
While our offices remain closed, we are happy to announce that we offer self-guided tours! All self-guided tours must be scheduled in advance. Please contact us to schedule your tour!
Verified
1 of 85
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
36 Units Available
Residences at Capitol View
1015 Nelson Merry Street, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,435
676 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,981
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,402
1336 sqft
A city has a spirit and each day is an opportunity to experience something new. Welcome to Capitol View Nashville, where the energy and vibrancy of Nashville meet.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 12:28pm
25 Units Available
Cadence
1600 McGavock St, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,458
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,580
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,213
989 sqft
Luxury meets comfort at this contemporary Demonbreun apartment complex. Bathtubs, carpets, ceiling fans, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry facilities. On-site clubhouse and coffee bar. Close to some of the best bars and restaurants in Nashville.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
19 Units Available
The Morris
818 19th Ave S, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,568
598 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,340
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,493
1097 sqft
Located along Music Row in Nashville, this 17-story apartment community is only moments from Broadway, the Scarritt Bennett Center and I-65. This brand new community didn't open up until Spring 2017.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated July 12 at 12:26pm
7 Units Available
909 Flats
909 Rosa L Parks Blvd, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,308
552 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,382
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,169
1228 sqft
Landmark one- and two-bedroom apartments in new Hope Gardens community, just steps from Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park. In-unit laundry facilities, ceiling fans and walk-in closets. Trash valet, swimming pool and business center on site.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 12:19pm
13 Units Available
The Stahlman
211 Union St, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,251
564 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,273
872 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,322
1248 sqft
The Stahlman Building offers one of Nashville's most desirable urban living experiences.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 12:04pm
34 Units Available
Stacks on Main
535 Main St, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,305
530 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,355
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,965
1040 sqft
Contemporary East Nashville apartments with quick access to Route 31. Rooms have granite counters, stainless steel appliances and air conditioning. Bike storage, BBQ and grill, clubhouse and swimming pool. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 12 at 12:06pm
$
51 Units Available
505
505 Church St, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,595
578 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,115
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,530
1067 sqft
Residents enjoy units with showcase kitchens, floor-to-ceiling windows and more. Community has saltwater pool, pickleball courts, grilling trellis and private cabanas. Located in the heart of downtown, close to bars and restaurants.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 12:30pm
42 Units Available
Cumberland On Church
555 Church St, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,211
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,669
1086 sqft
Live in the heart of Nashville in this pet-friendly, 24-story building blocks from Tennessee Performing Arts Center and the State Capitol. Units have washer/dryer hookups, patios or balconies, air conditioning and fireplaces.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 12:21pm
$
3 Units Available
Barbizon Apartments
2006 Broadway, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,035
388 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,145
499 sqft
Residents of this property enjoy garage parking, an on-site gym and a swimming pool. Units come furnished and have walk-in closets. The Parthenon, Vanderbilt University and the Country Music Hall of Fame are nearby.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
$
36 Units Available
The Gossett on Church
1201 Church St, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,399
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,137
1237 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Super modern apartments near I-40 in the heart of Nashville. White quartz countertops, kitchen islands and goose-neck faucets. Hardwood flooring and Roman tubs. Community has saltwater pool, yoga room and outdoor fire pit.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
20 Units Available
Eastside Heights
120 S 5th St, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,169
418 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,219
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,727
1112 sqft
Experience a comprehensive living package with an outdoor movie theater, saltwater pool, sundeck, gym and a pet spa. Easy access to the I-24 and proximity to the Nissan Stadium and locality parks offer added convenience.
Verified
1 of 99
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
$
14 Units Available
Residences at Aertson Midtown
905 20th Ave S, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,840
591 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,811
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,580
1183 sqft
Beautiful apartment kitchens have granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Gym, hot tub and media room located on-site. Convenient location just steps from Vanderbilt University.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
$
23 Units Available
Skyhouse Nashville
111 17th Ave S, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,655
603 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,855
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,975
1009 sqft
Situated at the end of Music Row. Luxury high-rise apartment community with on-site retail. Fitness studio, executive conference room and rooftop swimming pool also on the premises. All homes are wired for Google Fiber.