Apartment List
/
TN
/
nashville
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:50 PM

371 Apartments for rent in Nashville, TN with washer-dryer

Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
26 Units Available
Cedar Pointe
Cedar Pointe
1157 Bell Road, Nashville, TN
Studio
$894
750 sqft
1 Bedroom
$803
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
1020 sqft
Welcome to Cedar Pointe Apartments, apartment living reimagined! The premier community in Antioch, Tennessee, we provide spacious, newly-renovated homes that feature modern amenities and luxurious shared spaces in a great location just minutes from
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
34 Units Available
Historic Edgefield
Station 40
610 Sylvan Heights Wa, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,200
511 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,340
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,065
1145 sqft
Super modern homes with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, close to I-24. Bike storage, bocce court, 24-hour maintenance, business center, courtyard and gym. Pet-friendly community.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
20 Units Available
Raintrec
Brandywine
5204 Edmondson Pike, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$916
593 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
856 sqft
Hardwood floors, fireplaces and maple cabinetry characterize these recently revamped units. Common amenities include three pools, a coffee bar and a laundry center. Located close to downtown Nashville and I-65.
Verified

1 of 99

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
14 Units Available
Music Row
Residences at Aertson Midtown
905 20th Ave S, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,840
591 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,811
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,580
1183 sqft
Beautiful apartment kitchens have granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Gym, hot tub and media room located on-site. Convenient location just steps from Vanderbilt University.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
35 Units Available
The Lexington
510 Old Hickory Blvd, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,222
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,364
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,721
1320 sqft
Apartments located close I-40, and feature walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, fireplace, and patio or balcony. Luxury community amenities include tennis court, pool table, media room, gym and security system. Pets welcome with an additional fee.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
22 Units Available
Midtown
Skyhouse Nashville
111 17th Ave S, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,655
603 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,865
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,980
1009 sqft
Situated at the end of Music Row. Luxury high-rise apartment community with on-site retail. Fitness studio, executive conference room and rooftop swimming pool also on the premises. All homes are wired for Google Fiber.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
21 Units Available
Whetstone Flats
1430 Bell Rd, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,162
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,396
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,705
1395 sqft
Modern move-in-ready homes with fireplaces, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry facilities. Recently renovated. Dog park, media room and bike storage. A short drive from downtown Nashville.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 10 at 06:43pm
20 Units Available
Cambridge at Hickory Hollow
660 Bell Rd, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$890
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1092 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly, handicapped-accessible community. Units have air conditioning and washer/dryer hookups. Plenty of shopping and dining at the nearby Global Mall at the Crossings. Commuters will like the proximity to I-24.
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated July 11 at 12:05am
5 Units Available
Germantown
The Monroe
1300 4th Ave N, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,305
496 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,412
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,484
1178 sqft
Never-lived-in apartments in Nashville's Germantown neighborhood. A resort-style pool, a pet spa, a pub room and a bike shop are on site. Farmhouse sinks, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 73

Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
41 Units Available
Elliston Place
The Shay Apartments
9 City Pl, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,330
554 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,432
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,472
1255 sqft
Spacious homes with plush carpets and energy-efficient appliances in a pet-friendly community. Common amenities include a saltwater pool, well-equipped fitness centers, and a billiard lounge. Eight minutes from downtown Nashville.
Verified

1 of 85

Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
37 Units Available
Downtown Nashville
Residences at Capitol View
1015 Nelson Merry Street, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,435
676 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,981
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,402
1336 sqft
A city has a spirit and each day is an opportunity to experience something new. Welcome to Capitol View Nashville, where the energy and vibrancy of Nashville meet.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
18 Units Available
Music Row
The Morris
818 19th Ave S, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,568
598 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,340
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,493
1097 sqft
Located along Music Row in Nashville, this 17-story apartment community is only moments from Broadway, the Scarritt Bennett Center and I-65. This brand new community didn't open up until Spring 2017.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
36 Units Available
Cortland Bellevue
645 Old Hickory Blvd, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,376
640 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,268
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,581
1137 sqft
A stunning community, minutes from I-40. On-site amenities include a state-of-the-art fitness center, a saltwater pool and a grill area. Trash valet service provided. Apartments feature granite countertops. Garages available.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 11 at 12:02am
43 Units Available
Downtown Nashville
Cumberland On Church
555 Church St, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,211
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,669
1086 sqft
Live in the heart of Nashville in this pet-friendly, 24-story building blocks from Tennessee Performing Arts Center and the State Capitol. Units have washer/dryer hookups, patios or balconies, air conditioning and fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
67 Units Available
Colonial Grand at Bellevue
2828 Old Hickory Blvd, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,218
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,363
1099 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,705
1316 sqft
Secure gated complex with beautiful views. Located south of Nashville, home of country music. Luxury apartments with bay windows and vaulted ceilings. Community amenities include two swimming pools, laundry service and a fitness center.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
54 Units Available
Germantown
Carillion
1001 4th Ave N, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,435
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,160
1180 sqft
Near Victory Park, the Cumberland River and the Arts District. One- and two-bedroom units with patio/balcony, walk-in closets, granite countertops, modern appliances and washer/dryer. Community amenities include 24-hour gym, yoga, Wi-Fi cafe and bike storage.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
58 Units Available
West Meade
Grande View
7100 Sonya Dr, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,099
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,297
1187 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,489
1428 sqft
With easy access to Vanderbilt University and I-40 these diverse units can come with jetted tubs, fireplace, and vaulted ceilings. On-site amenities include two pools, spa, tanning beds, and athletic facility. Guest suites on site.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
25 Units Available
Elliston Place
Charlotte at Midtown
2400 Charlotte Ave, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,604
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,017
1152 sqft
An urban, residential community in Midtown Nashville. Lots of on-site amenities including a paw spa, outdoor game area, outdoor fireplace, and pool. Apartments feature high ceilings, soaking tubs, and updated kitchens.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
22 Units Available
Brentwood Downs
Brentwood Downs
1 Derby Trace, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,078
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
973 sqft
Loft and two-bedroom apartment homes in Nashville, just minutes from Maryland Farms, Cool Springs and Interstate 65. Private patio or balcony. Swimming pool with sundeck, picnic areas with built-in grills, and tennis courts.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 10 at 09:21pm
7 Units Available
Melrose
IMT 8 South
2405 8th Ave S, Nashville, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,475
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,860
1051 sqft
More than just a home, this community-minded complex features the city's first in-pool sunken cabana, a nine-screen media wall, and a private dog park and spa for your canine friends.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated July 11 at 12:17am
7 Units Available
Hope Gardens
909 Flats
909 Rosa L Parks Blvd, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,308
552 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,391
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,169
1228 sqft
Landmark one- and two-bedroom apartments in new Hope Gardens community, just steps from Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park. In-unit laundry facilities, ceiling fans and walk-in closets. Trash valet, swimming pool and business center on site.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 11 at 12:05am
$
35 Units Available
Historic Waverly
The Melrose
2600 8th Avenue south, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,299
478 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,349
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
994 sqft
A short drive from Route 31 and I-65. Sophisticated and modern homes come fully furnished. Granite counters, designer kitchen appliances and hardwood floors. Pleasant community includes a yoga studio, a pool and a clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 10 at 06:42pm
7 Units Available
Woodland Point
Hamptons at Woodland Pointe
1501 Woodland Pointe Dr, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,450
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1138 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,690
1390 sqft
Located in an community known for being home to the area's elites. A variety of lavish one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Amenities include a swimming pool, a surround sound theater with stadium seating and more.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
8 Units Available
Summit at Nashville West
7201 Charlotte Pike, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,329
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
1312 sqft
Near I-40 and the new Nashville West retail center. Spacious 1-3 bedroom apartments with hardwood floors, fireplaces, patios/balconies and walk-in closets. Optional detached garage with fee. Pool, gym and game room. Pets welcome.

July 2020 Nashville Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Nashville Rent Report. Nashville rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Nashville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Nashville Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Nashville Rent Report. Nashville rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Nashville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Nashville rents declined slightly over the past month

Nashville rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, but have increased marginally by 0.7% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Nashville stand at $948 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,164 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in April. Nashville's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.9%, but exceeds the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across cities in Tennessee

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Nashville, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Tennessee, 8 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.9% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Franklin is the most expensive of all Tennessee's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,339; of the 10 largest cities in Tennessee that we have data for, Kingsport and Knoxville, where two-bedrooms go for $609 and $971, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-0.3% and -0.3%).
    • Clarksville, Johnson City, and Chattanooga have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.5%, 2.2%, and 1.8%, respectively).

    Nashville rents more affordable than many comparable cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Nashville, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Nashville is still more affordable than most similar cities across the country.

    • Nashville's median two-bedroom rent of $1,164 is slightly below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Nashville's rents rose marginally over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Nashville than most other large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Nashville.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Nashville
    $950
    $1,160
    -0.2%
    0.7%
    Murfreesboro
    $920
    $1,130
    0.3%
    0.9%
    Franklin
    $1,090
    $1,340
    -1.1%
    1.4%
    Hendersonville
    $1,020
    $1,250
    0
    0.7%
    Smyrna
    $1,060
    $1,310
    -0.7%
    2.6%
    Gallatin
    $860
    $1,050
    0.2%
    -0.3%
    Goodlettsville
    $950
    $1,170
    0
    1.2%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Nashville 1 BedroomsNashville 2 BedroomsNashville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNashville 3 BedroomsNashville Accessible ApartmentsNashville Apartments under $900Nashville Apartments with Balcony
    Nashville Apartments with GarageNashville Apartments with GymNashville Apartments with Hardwood FloorsNashville Apartments with Move-in SpecialsNashville Apartments with ParkingNashville Apartments with PoolNashville Apartments with Washer-Dryer
    Nashville Cheap PlacesNashville Dog Friendly ApartmentsNashville Furnished ApartmentsNashville Luxury PlacesNashville Pet Friendly PlacesNashville Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Murfreesboro, TNClarksville, TNFranklin, TNHendersonville, TN
    Gallatin, TNSpring Hill, TNBowling Green, KYColumbia, TN
    Brentwood, TNSmyrna, TNLebanon, TNMount Juliet, TN

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    South NashvilleDowntown NashvilleGreen Hills
    Heron WalkHillsboro West EndSo Bro
    Mc MurrayGlencliff

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Nashville State Community CollegeBelmont University
    Lipscomb UniversityTennessee State University
    Trevecca Nazarene University