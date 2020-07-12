Apartment List
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:49 PM

267 Apartments for rent in Inglewood, Nashville, TN

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
90 Units Available
The Canvas
1120 Litton Ave, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,099
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
850 sqft
Learn More About Our Community Immediate Occupancy Available NOW We currently can offer you a LIVE tour of our property from the convenience of your own mobile device.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1602 Essex ave
1602 Essex Avenue, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1540 sqft
1602 Essex ave Available 08/01/20 Well maintained 3 BR 2 BA Inglewood Bungalow - One level living within walking distance of Riverside Village & mins from Shelby Park.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1128 Ardee Avenue
1128 Ardee Avenue, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1500 sqft
1128 Ardee Avenue Available 08/01/20 3 Bed/1 Bath Home in Inglewood, Hardwood Floors, Fenced Back Yard, Pet Friendly - Fantastic location! This recently renovated cottage is just steps from Sip Cafe and less than a mile from Riverside Village.

Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1509 Cahal Ave
1509 Cahal Avenue, Nashville, TN
4 Bedrooms
$3,950
1970 sqft
Stylish and Spacious East Side Home. Comes fully furnished and stocked with everything. Just bring your suitcase. Small dogs considered on a case by case basis. Currently being used as a short term rental.

Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1105 Richmond Dr
1105 Richmond Drive, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1401 sqft
Both sides of this super cute and spacious Duplex were completely redone. Each side is approx 1400 sq. ft with new Paint, Vinyl Plank & Tile Flooring, Stainless Steel Appliances, and Granite Countertops. Central Heat and Air, Washer/Dryer Hookup.

Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1909 Upland Dr
1909 Upland Drive, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
827 sqft
Very nice 2beds 1bath duplex with carport located in a great area of East Nashville. Close to restaurants, bars, coffee shops, supermarkets, banks, schools, etc. Easy access to downtown and Opry Mills and Opryland Hotel.

Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
2318 McGavock Pike
2318 Mcgavock Pike, Nashville, TN
4 Bedrooms
$4,950
3386 sqft
This stunning home has been completely renovated and offers a two story open plan living room & kitchen with an abundance of light.

Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1425 Janie Ave
1425 Janie Avenue, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
861 sqft
Quaint one level home with a large fenced in backyard. Hardwood floors throughout. 10 minutes from Downtown Nashville. Convenient to shopping, restaurants and parks. Detached garage.

Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1416 Riverwood
1416 Riverwood Drive, Nashville, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1554 sqft
Coming in September! TRULY UNIQUE RENTAL! 1950's contemporary with sunken LR and vaulted ceiling. Great setting with lots of trees/landscaping, hidden deck, and privacy-fenced backyard.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2137 Fernwood Dr
2137 Fernwood Drive, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1849 sqft
East Nashville Beauty! - Looking for that perfect big yard in East Nashville in a great location?! This is it! 0.50-acre of Heaven that backs up to greenspace! Mature trees and large rear deck for entertaining and enjoying the fresh air.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1620 Branch Street
1620 Branch Street, Nashville, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1200 sqft
1620 Branch Street Available 08/01/20 Charming 4 bedroom cottage - Charming 4 bedroom cottage in East Nashville. Hardwood floors. Large yard. Minutes from restaurants, shops, 5 points and more. (RLNE3863689)

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1619 Riverside Drive
1619 Riverside Drive, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1350 sqft
Spacious 3BR East Nashville Property w/Fenced-In Back Yard! - Spacious 3BR East Nashville Property w/Fenced-In Back Yard! Fresh paint throughout* hardwoods* walls of windows* dining area* open Kitchen w/tons of cabinetry, island, and flex area*

Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
2909 Bronte Ave
2909 Bronte Avenue, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1200 sqft
City living with a hometown feel! Located in East Nashville is conveniently less than one mile from Riverside Village - home to some of Nashville's favorites: Village Pub, Mitchell Delicatessen and Dose Coffee.

Last updated July 12 at 08:40pm
1 Unit Available
1416 McGavock Pike
1416 Mcgavock Pike, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1260 sqft
Only a few doors down from East Nashville staples like Mitchell Delicatessen, Village pub, Dose, and Castillo's. Less than 10 minute drive to 5 points, and under 15 to downtown or the airport.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2107 Burns St B
2107 Burns Street, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$850
960 sqft
Furnished Room East Nashville - Property Id: 287086 Be the first to live here with all NEW everything! Perfect for business travellers, roommates, and traveling nurses! Professionally decorated, completely renovated, fully furnished two bedroom

Last updated July 12 at 08:43pm
1 Unit Available
1300 Cardinal Ave
1300 Cardinal Avenue, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$895
682 sqft
**Available Immediately** **All leases must start within 21 days of application date** Spacious, one bedroom duplex in Inglewood! Spacious bedroom with walk-in closet, large living area, galley kitchen, large laundry room/mud room, fresh paint

Last updated April 12 at 07:33pm
1 Unit Available
1243 Mcgavock Pk
1243 Mcgavock Pike, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1250 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW!!! This three bedroom, two bath home is located in highly sought after East Nashville. Your new home is equipped with a full appliance package which includes washer/dryer.

Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1295 Cardinal Ave
1295 Cardinal Ave, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,800
624 sqft
Adorable Furnished Patio Home (HPR) in walkable East Nashville neighborhood. Fully remodeled in 2019 & furnished in 2020. All utilities and Internet included. Month to Month. Pets welcome.
Results within 1 mile of Inglewood
Last updated July 12 at 06:32pm
21 Units Available
Eastwood Greene
1921 Greenwood Ave, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,259
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Floor plans range from 1-3 bedrooms. Units feature spacious dining rooms, granite countertops and new stainless steel appliances. Community is home to a private park, residential clubhouse and cabana with grill stations.
Last updated July 12 at 06:29pm
7 Units Available
Heritage East
821 Porter Road, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,305
567 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,530
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
1175 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Heritage East in Nashville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 06:19pm
4 Units Available
Crossings at East Nashville
321 Walton Lane, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$895
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
1119 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Crossings at East Nashville in Nashville. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1208 Rosebank Court
1208 Rosebank Court, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1283 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
East Nash 2 bed w/bonus room! Lawn care included. - LOCATION, Location...Doesn't get any better than living in East Nashville. Home is just off Eastland Ave / Rosebank Ave ...

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
928 West Avenue
928 West Avenue, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
750 sqft
2/1 Cottage in East Nashville - 2 BR/1 BA cottage in East Nashville. Great location near downtown! Hardwood floors, eat-in kitchen, washer/dryer provided. NO smoking.

Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
516 Freda Villa
516 Freda Villa, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1120 sqft
This Duplex is in one of the best areas of Madison with easy access to Briley Pkwy, I-65, and Ellington Pkwy. Shopping, Restaurants, Banks, Supermarkets all within a few miles. Two Large bedrooms, Living Room, And Eat-In-Kitchen.

