/
/
/
inglewood
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:49 PM
267 Apartments for rent in Inglewood, Nashville, TN
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
90 Units Available
The Canvas
1120 Litton Ave, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,099
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
850 sqft
Learn More About Our Community Immediate Occupancy Available NOW We currently can offer you a LIVE tour of our property from the convenience of your own mobile device.
1 of 40
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1602 Essex ave
1602 Essex Avenue, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1540 sqft
1602 Essex ave Available 08/01/20 Well maintained 3 BR 2 BA Inglewood Bungalow - One level living within walking distance of Riverside Village & mins from Shelby Park.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1128 Ardee Avenue
1128 Ardee Avenue, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1500 sqft
1128 Ardee Avenue Available 08/01/20 3 Bed/1 Bath Home in Inglewood, Hardwood Floors, Fenced Back Yard, Pet Friendly - Fantastic location! This recently renovated cottage is just steps from Sip Cafe and less than a mile from Riverside Village.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1509 Cahal Ave
1509 Cahal Avenue, Nashville, TN
4 Bedrooms
$3,950
1970 sqft
Stylish and Spacious East Side Home. Comes fully furnished and stocked with everything. Just bring your suitcase. Small dogs considered on a case by case basis. Currently being used as a short term rental.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1105 Richmond Dr
1105 Richmond Drive, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1401 sqft
Both sides of this super cute and spacious Duplex were completely redone. Each side is approx 1400 sq. ft with new Paint, Vinyl Plank & Tile Flooring, Stainless Steel Appliances, and Granite Countertops. Central Heat and Air, Washer/Dryer Hookup.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1909 Upland Dr
1909 Upland Drive, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
827 sqft
Very nice 2beds 1bath duplex with carport located in a great area of East Nashville. Close to restaurants, bars, coffee shops, supermarkets, banks, schools, etc. Easy access to downtown and Opry Mills and Opryland Hotel.
1 of 44
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
2318 McGavock Pike
2318 Mcgavock Pike, Nashville, TN
4 Bedrooms
$4,950
3386 sqft
This stunning home has been completely renovated and offers a two story open plan living room & kitchen with an abundance of light.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1425 Janie Ave
1425 Janie Avenue, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
861 sqft
Quaint one level home with a large fenced in backyard. Hardwood floors throughout. 10 minutes from Downtown Nashville. Convenient to shopping, restaurants and parks. Detached garage.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1416 Riverwood
1416 Riverwood Drive, Nashville, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1554 sqft
Coming in September! TRULY UNIQUE RENTAL! 1950's contemporary with sunken LR and vaulted ceiling. Great setting with lots of trees/landscaping, hidden deck, and privacy-fenced backyard.
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2137 Fernwood Dr
2137 Fernwood Drive, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1849 sqft
East Nashville Beauty! - Looking for that perfect big yard in East Nashville in a great location?! This is it! 0.50-acre of Heaven that backs up to greenspace! Mature trees and large rear deck for entertaining and enjoying the fresh air.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1620 Branch Street
1620 Branch Street, Nashville, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1200 sqft
1620 Branch Street Available 08/01/20 Charming 4 bedroom cottage - Charming 4 bedroom cottage in East Nashville. Hardwood floors. Large yard. Minutes from restaurants, shops, 5 points and more. (RLNE3863689)
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1619 Riverside Drive
1619 Riverside Drive, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1350 sqft
Spacious 3BR East Nashville Property w/Fenced-In Back Yard! - Spacious 3BR East Nashville Property w/Fenced-In Back Yard! Fresh paint throughout* hardwoods* walls of windows* dining area* open Kitchen w/tons of cabinetry, island, and flex area*
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
2909 Bronte Ave
2909 Bronte Avenue, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1200 sqft
City living with a hometown feel! Located in East Nashville is conveniently less than one mile from Riverside Village - home to some of Nashville's favorites: Village Pub, Mitchell Delicatessen and Dose Coffee.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 08:40pm
1 Unit Available
1416 McGavock Pike
1416 Mcgavock Pike, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1260 sqft
Only a few doors down from East Nashville staples like Mitchell Delicatessen, Village pub, Dose, and Castillo's. Less than 10 minute drive to 5 points, and under 15 to downtown or the airport.
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2107 Burns St B
2107 Burns Street, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$850
960 sqft
Furnished Room East Nashville - Property Id: 287086 Be the first to live here with all NEW everything! Perfect for business travellers, roommates, and traveling nurses! Professionally decorated, completely renovated, fully furnished two bedroom
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 08:43pm
1 Unit Available
1300 Cardinal Ave
1300 Cardinal Avenue, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$895
682 sqft
**Available Immediately** **All leases must start within 21 days of application date** Spacious, one bedroom duplex in Inglewood! Spacious bedroom with walk-in closet, large living area, galley kitchen, large laundry room/mud room, fresh paint
1 of 13
Last updated April 12 at 07:33pm
1 Unit Available
1243 Mcgavock Pk
1243 Mcgavock Pike, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1250 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW!!! This three bedroom, two bath home is located in highly sought after East Nashville. Your new home is equipped with a full appliance package which includes washer/dryer.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1295 Cardinal Ave
1295 Cardinal Ave, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,800
624 sqft
Adorable Furnished Patio Home (HPR) in walkable East Nashville neighborhood. Fully remodeled in 2019 & furnished in 2020. All utilities and Internet included. Month to Month. Pets welcome.
Results within 1 mile of Inglewood
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 06:32pm
21 Units Available
Eastwood Greene
1921 Greenwood Ave, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,259
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Floor plans range from 1-3 bedrooms. Units feature spacious dining rooms, granite countertops and new stainless steel appliances. Community is home to a private park, residential clubhouse and cabana with grill stations.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 06:29pm
7 Units Available
Heritage East
821 Porter Road, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,305
567 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,530
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
1175 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Heritage East in Nashville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 06:19pm
4 Units Available
Crossings at East Nashville
321 Walton Lane, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$895
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
1119 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Crossings at East Nashville in Nashville. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1208 Rosebank Court
1208 Rosebank Court, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1283 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
East Nash 2 bed w/bonus room! Lawn care included. - LOCATION, Location...Doesn't get any better than living in East Nashville. Home is just off Eastland Ave / Rosebank Ave ...
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
928 West Avenue
928 West Avenue, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
750 sqft
2/1 Cottage in East Nashville - 2 BR/1 BA cottage in East Nashville. Great location near downtown! Hardwood floors, eat-in kitchen, washer/dryer provided. NO smoking.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
516 Freda Villa
516 Freda Villa, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1120 sqft
This Duplex is in one of the best areas of Madison with easy access to Briley Pkwy, I-65, and Ellington Pkwy. Shopping, Restaurants, Banks, Supermarkets all within a few miles. Two Large bedrooms, Living Room, And Eat-In-Kitchen.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Nashville, TNMurfreesboro, TNClarksville, TNFranklin, TNHendersonville, TNGallatin, TNSpring Hill, TN