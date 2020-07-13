The Gossett on Church

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher furnished patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly bocce court clubhouse dog park fire pit 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill bike storage google fiber hot tub package receiving trash valet cats allowed accessible elevator garage 24hr maintenance cc payments coffee bar conference room courtyard dog grooming area e-payments green community guest parking internet access key fob access lobby media room nest technology new construction online portal pool table yoga

Welcome to The Gossett, a brand new luxury apartment community on the corner of Church St. and George L. Davis. Located near the Gulch, The Gossett amps up the good life with an energetic and urban sensibility. Your desired lifestyle is created through our hip and vibrant community of upscale amenities and modern interiors in our one, two and three bedroom homes, not to mention our unbeatable location. Take a stroll down Broadway, enjoy the outdoors at the nearby Bicentennial Capitol Mall Park, unleash your inner beer enthusiast at the local Corsair Brewery, or grab a bite at Whiskey Kitchen, all within steps of your new home at The Gossett. We are also within walking distance to Nashville Yard, the future home of Amazon, and just minutes from TriStar Centennial Medical Center, Vanderbilt University, Saint Thomas Midtown Hospital, The Frist Center for Visual Arts, Music Row, the Germantown neighborhood and East N