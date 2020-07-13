All apartments in Nashville
The Gossett on Church
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:54 PM

The Gossett on Church

1201 Church St · (615) 249-8354
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
Check out the One Month Free Special! Our community is operating as normal. Please call or stop by for a tour!
Location

1201 Church St, Nashville, TN 37203
Downtown Nashville

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2-649 · Avail. Sep 17

$1,428

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 627 sqft

Unit 2-555 · Avail. Aug 27

$1,449

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 627 sqft

Unit 2-556 · Avail. Aug 30

$1,449

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 627 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3-670 · Avail. Aug 6

$2,137

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 992 sqft

Unit 3-470 · Avail. Aug 24

$2,155

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 992 sqft

Unit 2-541 · Avail. Aug 8

$2,162

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1019 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Gossett on Church.

Amenities

in unit laundry
google fiber
nest technology
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bocce court
clubhouse
dog park
fire pit
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
google fiber
hot tub
package receiving
trash valet
cats allowed
accessible
elevator
garage
24hr maintenance
cc payments
coffee bar
conference room
courtyard
dog grooming area
e-payments
green community
guest parking
internet access
key fob access
lobby
media room
nest technology
new construction
online portal
pool table
yoga
Our community is operating as normal. Please call or stop by for a tour.

Welcome to The Gossett, a brand new luxury apartment community on the corner of Church St. and George L. Davis. Located near the Gulch, The Gossett amps up the good life with an energetic and urban sensibility. Your desired lifestyle is created through our hip and vibrant community of upscale amenities and modern interiors in our one, two and three bedroom homes, not to mention our unbeatable location. Take a stroll down Broadway, enjoy the outdoors at the nearby Bicentennial Capitol Mall Park, unleash your inner beer enthusiast at the local Corsair Brewery, or grab a bite at Whiskey Kitchen, all within steps of your new home at The Gossett. We are also within walking distance to Nashville Yard, the future home of Amazon, and just minutes from TriStar Centennial Medical Center, Vanderbilt University, Saint Thomas Midtown Hospital, The Frist Center for Visual Arts, Music Row, the Germantown neighborhood and East N

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $300
fee:
limit: 2
rent: $15
restrictions: 75 lb weight limit
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Gossett on Church have any available units?
The Gossett on Church has 36 units available starting at $1,428 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
What amenities does The Gossett on Church have?
Some of The Gossett on Church's amenities include in unit laundry, google fiber, and nest technology. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Gossett on Church currently offering any rent specials?
The Gossett on Church is offering the following rent specials: Check out the One Month Free Special! Our community is operating as normal. Please call or stop by for a tour!
Is The Gossett on Church pet-friendly?
Yes, The Gossett on Church is pet friendly.
Does The Gossett on Church offer parking?
Yes, The Gossett on Church offers parking.
Does The Gossett on Church have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Gossett on Church offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Gossett on Church have a pool?
Yes, The Gossett on Church has a pool.
Does The Gossett on Church have accessible units?
Yes, The Gossett on Church has accessible units.
Does The Gossett on Church have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Gossett on Church has units with dishwashers.
