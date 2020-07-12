/
downtown nashville
Last updated July 12 2020
399 Apartments for rent in Downtown Nashville, Nashville, TN
36 Units Available
The Gossett on Church
1201 Church St, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,428
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,137
1237 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Super modern apartments near I-40 in the heart of Nashville. White quartz countertops, kitchen islands and goose-neck faucets. Hardwood flooring and Roman tubs. Community has saltwater pool, yoga room and outdoor fire pit.
36 Units Available
Residences at Capitol View
1015 Nelson Merry Street, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,435
676 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,981
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,402
1336 sqft
A city has a spirit and each day is an opportunity to experience something new. Welcome to Capitol View Nashville, where the energy and vibrancy of Nashville meet.
13 Units Available
The Stahlman
211 Union St, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,251
564 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,273
872 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,322
1248 sqft
The Stahlman Building offers one of Nashville's most desirable urban living experiences.
51 Units Available
505
505 Church St, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,595
578 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,115
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,530
1067 sqft
Residents enjoy units with showcase kitchens, floor-to-ceiling windows and more. Community has saltwater pool, pickleball courts, grilling trellis and private cabanas. Located in the heart of downtown, close to bars and restaurants.
42 Units Available
Cumberland On Church
555 Church St, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,211
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,669
1086 sqft
Live in the heart of Nashville in this pet-friendly, 24-story building blocks from Tennessee Performing Arts Center and the State Capitol. Units have washer/dryer hookups, patios or balconies, air conditioning and fireplaces.
17 Units Available
Eleven North
210 11th Ave N, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,311
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,836
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Prime location just five minutes from downtown in walking distance to the Gulch and Capitol View. Community features gym, swimming pool, hot tub and dog park. Units have private patio/balcony.
28 Units Available
The Guthrie North Gulch
600 11th Ave N, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,345
467 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,538
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,506
1194 sqft
Located in Downtown Nashville. Walkable community. On-site playground, large dog park, trail and bike run, and business center. Apartments include 10-foot ceilings, kitchen pantries, large islands and stainless steel appliances.
12 Units Available
500 Fifth
500 5th Ave N, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,249
420 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,349
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,339
720 sqft
Situated in the heart of downtown Nashville, you'll enjoy rooftop swimming, Wi-Fi lounge, 24-hour fitness center, along with hardwood-style flooring, granite countertops and designer two-tone paint decors with modern appliances and cabinetry.
79 Units Available
The Place
600 Broadway, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,660
536 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,865
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,855
1377 sqft
Enjoy the best of both the booming city and the elegant comfort of home. Located on Broadway at the most dynamic intersection of music in the country, and with the city's thriving economy - this is The Place to be.
1 Unit Available
207 3rd Ave N
207 3rd Avenue North, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1300 sqft
Looking for Part-Time Renter. (This is our second home, we will be traveling into Nashville and staying at the loft when you are not there. We have not put a personal stamp on this loft, there will be no personal pictures, clothing, etc.
1 Unit Available
180 9th Ave, N
180 9th Avenue North, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2127 sqft
Premier downtown 6th floor unit with expansive views from large windows and balcony. Private building with controlled access. TWO reserved parking spaces in a gated garage. Ceilings are 12' to 15'. Custom kitchen.
1 Unit Available
222 Polk Ave
222 Polk Avenue, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,900
700 sqft
Furnished and all utilities paid. WiFi included.
1 Unit Available
231 5TH AVE N APT 502
231 5th Avenue North, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,750
2600 sqft
PENTHOUSE | GRANITE TOPS & SS APPLIANCES | 2-STORY WALL OF WINDOWS IN LR | LUXE MASTER EN-SUITE | OFFICE | LARGE LOFTED AREA | 450 SF BALCONY | 2 SIDE-BY-SIDE PARKING SPACES | WATER INCLUDED | WASHER & DRYER REMAIN | S/D CONSISTS OF $250 NON-REFUND
1 Unit Available
219 5th Ave N, N
219 5th Avenue North, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$3,000
1000 sqft
Furnished Downtown Nashville Arts District Monthly Rental - Apts with character and history combined.
1 Unit Available
515 Church St
515 Church Street, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$2,100
530 sqft
" Live the Dream on the 34th Floor of Tennessee's tallest building! Look out your wall of glass at the Bat Building, the River, Ascend Amph, Schemerhorn, & more. The most amazing views in Nash. 45 floors of unparalleled, urban, high-rise living.
1 Unit Available
510 Gay Street
510 Gay Street, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
800 sqft
One of the few 2br, walkable units in all of Nashville's urban core under 2k! Completely renovated inside with white paint, new flooring, hand tiled shower and backsplash, and stainless steel kitchen appliances.
1 Unit Available
700 Church St
700 Church Street, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,495
738 sqft
For Rent! $1495 Historic Bennie Dillon Condo /1 Bedroom / 1 Bath Located on Church Street - Hardwood Floors, Ceiling Fans, Tiled Backsplash / Lots of Natural Light - Washer/Dryer in Unit - Workout Facility and Massage Parlor - Walking
1 Unit Available
309 Church St
309 Church Street, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1425 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 309 Church St in Nashville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Downtown Nashville
95 Units Available
Broadstone Stockyards
222 Stockyard St., Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,515
576 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,689
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,730
1335 sqft
While our offices remain closed, we are happy to announce that we offer self-guided tours! All self-guided tours must be scheduled in advance. Please contact us to schedule your tour!
21 Units Available
Eastside Heights
120 S 5th St, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,182
418 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,219
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,848
1112 sqft
Experience a comprehensive living package with an outdoor movie theater, saltwater pool, sundeck, gym and a pet spa. Easy access to the I-24 and proximity to the Nissan Stadium and locality parks offer added convenience.
34 Units Available
Element Music Row
1515 Demonbreun St, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,605
601 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,676
883 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,616
1637 sqft
High-rise apartments and penthouses not far from the ramp to 40-65. Luxury residences feature floor-to-ceiling windows, balconies with stunning views, walk-in closets, breakfast bar with pendant lights and more. Community gym, pool and business center.
57 Units Available
Carillion
1001 4th Ave N, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,435
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,145
1180 sqft
Near Victory Park, the Cumberland River and the Arts District. One- and two-bedroom units with patio/balcony, walk-in closets, granite countertops, modern appliances and washer/dryer. Community amenities include 24-hour gym, yoga, Wi-Fi cafe and bike storage.
28 Units Available
Flats at Taylor Place
1515 5th Ave N, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,265
615 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,399
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,939
1121 sqft
Minutes to downtown Nashville. Upscale apartments with high-end finishes and contemporary amenities. Lofts feature two-story windows with downtown views. Amenities include a sky lounge, swimming pool, and several garden courtyards. Multiple shops and restaurants on-site.
13 Units Available
Vista Germantown
515 Madison St, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,370
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,920
1117 sqft
Vista Germantown, located in the heart of Nashville's historic, most sought after neighborhood.