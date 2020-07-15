/
/
/
TNSTATE
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:34 AM
110 Apartments For Rent Near Tennessee State University
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 06:40 AM
$
28 Units Available
Elliston Place
Elliston 23
2312 Elliston Pl, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,499
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly community 5 minutes from Vanderbilt University. Game room, onsite retail, a rooftop lounge area, and a sundeck for residents. Homes feature granite countertops in kitchens, 10-foot ceilings, and spacious cabinets.
Verified
1 of 73
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
38 Units Available
Elliston Place
The Shay Apartments
9 City Pl, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,355
554 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,494
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,452
1255 sqft
Spacious homes with plush carpets and energy-efficient appliances in a pet-friendly community. Common amenities include a saltwater pool, well-equipped fitness centers, and a billiard lounge. Eight minutes from downtown Nashville.
Verified
1 of 85
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
38 Units Available
Downtown Nashville
Residences at Capitol View
1015 Nelson Merry Street, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,472
676 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,984
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,470
1336 sqft
A city has a spirit and each day is an opportunity to experience something new. Welcome to Capitol View Nashville, where the energy and vibrancy of Nashville meet.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
23 Units Available
Music Row
The Morris
818 19th Ave S, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,610
598 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,203
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,493
1097 sqft
Located along Music Row in Nashville, this 17-story apartment community is only moments from Broadway, the Scarritt Bennett Center and I-65. This brand new community didn't open up until Spring 2017.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
34 Units Available
Elliston Place
2700 Charlotte Ave Apartments
2700 Charlotte Ave, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,450
689 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,450
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,230
1240 sqft
Modern apartments located on Route 70 in Nashville's Elliston Place neighborhood. Rooms have vinyl plank hardwood-style floors, cabinetry and granite countertops. On-site gym, dog park, courtyard and business center.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 06:34 AM
20 Units Available
Vanderbilt
West End Village
221 31st Ave S, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,441
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,220
1021 sqft
Situated in the historic West End neighborhood, these apartments are close to local shops and restaurants. You will also find designer kitchens, plush bathrooms, and private balconies.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 15 at 06:31 AM
37 Units Available
The Flats at Silo Bend
5400 Centennial Boulevard, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,390
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,515
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,035
1176 sqft
Prime location in West Nashville close to shopping, dining and entertainment. Community has a saltwater pool, fitness center, dog park and game room. Units have granite counters, kitchen islands and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 15 at 06:01 AM
24 Units Available
Demonbreun
Cadence
1600 McGavock St, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,422
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,580
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,555
989 sqft
Luxury meets comfort at this contemporary Demonbreun apartment complex. Bathtubs, carpets, ceiling fans, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry facilities. On-site clubhouse and coffee bar. Close to some of the best bars and restaurants in Nashville.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
14 Units Available
Elliston Place
ParkCentral Nashville
220 25th Ave N, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,505
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
City living meets nature at this modern Nashville community. Spacious rooms overlook Centennial Park. Rooms boast ceiling fans, carpets and in-unit laundry facilities. Internet access, swimming pool and fire pit. Cats and dogs allowed.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
21 Units Available
Midtown
Skyhouse Nashville
111 17th Ave S, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,635
603 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,880
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,030
1009 sqft
Situated at the end of Music Row. Luxury high-rise apartment community with on-site retail. Fitness studio, executive conference room and rooftop swimming pool also on the premises. All homes are wired for Google Fiber.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated February 6 at 09:14 PM
22 Units Available
West End Park
Duet Apartments
300 31st Ave N, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,385
452 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,370
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,060
1058 sqft
Newly upgraded community that is disabled friendly. Amenities include parking garages, BBQ area and online portal for easy payments. Homes have stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Located in the center of Centennial Park area.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
33 Units Available
Historic Edgefield
Station 40
610 Sylvan Heights Wa, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,225
511 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,345
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,065
1145 sqft
Super modern homes with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, close to I-24. Bike storage, bocce court, 24-hour maintenance, business center, courtyard and gym. Pet-friendly community.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
57 Units Available
Germantown
Carillion
1001 4th Ave N, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,455
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,140
1180 sqft
Near Victory Park, the Cumberland River and the Arts District. One- and two-bedroom units with patio/balcony, walk-in closets, granite countertops, modern appliances and washer/dryer. Community amenities include 24-hour gym, yoga, Wi-Fi cafe and bike storage.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
26 Units Available
Germantown
Flats at Taylor Place
1515 5th Ave N, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,266
615 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,391
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,939
1121 sqft
Minutes to downtown Nashville. Upscale apartments with high-end finishes and contemporary amenities. Lofts feature two-story windows with downtown views. Amenities include a sky lounge, swimming pool, and several garden courtyards. Multiple shops and restaurants on-site.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 13 at 10:51 AM
12 Units Available
Elliston Place
1818 Church
1818 Church St, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,399
504 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,350
504 sqft
Fantastic location near it all. Smoke-free units. Granite countertops, hardwood floors, and stainless-steel appliances. Nest technology. Coffee bar, fire pit, and pool. Guest suites and garages available. Lots of storage.
Verified
1 of 99
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
14 Units Available
Music Row
Residences at Aertson Midtown
905 20th Ave S, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,860
591 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,840
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,685
1183 sqft
Beautiful apartment kitchens have granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Gym, hot tub and media room located on-site. Convenient location just steps from Vanderbilt University.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 15 at 06:16 AM
8 Units Available
Elliston Place
Artemis Midtown
301 22nd Ave N, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,510
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,670
943 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Sleek Midtown apartments with urban kitchen designs and spacious bedrooms. Enjoy use of the courtyard, outdoor fireplace and pool. Easy access to I-40. Near the good fun and music on Broadway.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 06:23 AM
21 Units Available
Metrocenter-North Rhodes Park
The Parc at Metro Center
377 Athens Way, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,390
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,715
1091 sqft
Welcome to The Parc at Metro Center Apartments. For Exceptional Comfort, Service and Convenience, come visit us and see what we have to offer and why you will be pleased to call The Parc at Metro Center your Home.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 6 at 02:48 PM
$
13 Units Available
Salemtown
Evergreen at Werthan
1600 Rosa L Parks Blvd, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,265
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nicely crafted homes with modern finishes and designer lighting fixtures. Community features an executive business center and fitness room. Close to the Tennessee State Capitol, Ryman Auditorium and Johnny Cash Museum.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
12 Units Available
Germantown
Vista Germantown
515 Madison St, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,370
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,920
1117 sqft
Vista Germantown, located in the heart of Nashville's historic, most sought after neighborhood.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
27 Units Available
Downtown Nashville
The Guthrie North Gulch
600 11th Ave N, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,395
467 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,538
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,506
1194 sqft
Located in Downtown Nashville. Walkable community. On-site playground, large dog park, trail and bike run, and business center. Apartments include 10-foot ceilings, kitchen pantries, large islands and stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
$
14 Units Available
Elliston Place
Olympus Midtown
1700 State St, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,403
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,053
1104 sqft
Great location close to Vanderbilt University, I-40 and Charlotte Ave. Units include granite counters, in-unit laundry and dishwasher. Community boasts 24-hour gym, clubhouse, parking and pool table.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 14 at 11:00 PM
21 Units Available
Sylvan Park
West 46th
4510 Charlotte Ave, Nashville, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,219
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,879
1004 sqft
Modern homes with in-unit laundry and hardwood floors. Tenants get access to a coffee bar, bike storage, and media room. Close to I-40. Near McCabe Golf Course and The Parthenon (an art museum).
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated July 15 at 06:22 AM
10 Units Available
Hope Gardens
909 Flats
909 Rosa L Parks Blvd, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,308
552 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,346
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,169
1228 sqft
Landmark one- and two-bedroom apartments in new Hope Gardens community, just steps from Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park. In-unit laundry facilities, ceiling fans and walk-in closets. Trash valet, swimming pool and business center on site.