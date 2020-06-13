247 Apartments for rent in Brentwood, TN📍
1 of 19
1 of 25
1 of 32
1 of 16
1 of 29
1 of 10
1 of 21
1 of 17
1 of 38
1 of 43
1 of 49
1 of 34
1 of 6
1 of 23
1 of 25
1 of 16
1 of 16
1 of 20
1 of 17
1 of 12
1 of 72
1 of 32
1 of 42
1 of 13
You can feel free as a bird above the Tennessee sky in Brentwood, an suburb just south of Nashville. With a population quickly nearing 40,000, the Williamson County burg is a town in and of its own rights at this point, and the Nashville skyline is not too far away. Brentwood is the spot where local professional athletes for the Predators and Titans make their homes. It is next door to most of the country stars and a few actors and models as well. Who needs Hollywood? Maybe you'll end up neighbors with Little Jimmy Dickens or supermodel Niki Taylor. Not likely, unless you're willing to spend a few mil on your home. You will, however, see them shopping for groceries at Kroger or buying a throw pillow at Target. It'll happen. When it does, though, make like a local and act like they're just regular folk and ignore them. Never ask for their autograph.
Brentwood is incredibly livable and desirable for its educational offerings and high property values. However, living here means that you probably need to have money to do it properly. That's a lot of flour and yeast! Only about 2% of the population lives below the poverty line, way below the state and national averages. With median household income in Brentwood in the upper brackets, this is not surprising. In fact, Williamson County is considered one of the country's wealthiest counties. Moola-la.
The good thing is that while tons of families call Brentwood home, it's also got an incredibly strong rental market. Renting an apartment or home in Brentwood can save you serious money in terms of property taxes, home maintenance, and yard upkeep, unless raking is a hobby of yours. You'll still get to enjoy the perks of being surrounded by country-music royalty and get to namedrop your hometown when you're in Nashville. That's pretty sweet.
You'll need a car to get by in Brentwood, so don't sell the Ford just quite yet. Want to blend in like a pro? Trade your compact in for a truck or large SUV. Hooray for gas-guzzling.
Once you start looking for your abode, you shouldn't have any trouble finding the perfect permanent pad within a week or two. Just don't forget to tote with you proof of your income (about twice the rental amount). You want to show that you're not a deadbeat that can't make rent each month. You'll be expected to put some skin in the game by paying a hefty security deposit (usually equal to a month's rent) and an additional pet deposit if you're moving with Princess or Rover. An all-utilities apartment is rarer in these parts than a unicorn standing under a double rainbow, so factor in a few hundred dollars each month for utilities before you sign your name in blood on the lease's dotted line.
Brentwood is loosely divided up into separate neighborhoods, each with its own character and personality. Renters can find properties in nearly every part of the city, but the neighborhoods below tend to be the best bet for those who prefer to remain mortgage-free.
West Brentwood: It's a bit of a drive here to I-65, so commuters might need to factor in a little more driving time to Nashville. Hillsboro Pike runs through the neighborhood, which will also take you into Nashville. It's no coincidence, however, that it'll take you directly into the toniest section of Nashville. Living in West Brentwood is expensive even by Brentwood standards. Rental homes and townhouses can be found here, but not a lot of apartment complexes.
Brentwood Station: If you're planning on working at AT&T or one of the major employers with national headquarters here, you couldn't pick a closer spot, unless you wanted to move into the office parking garage. Apartment complexes have sprung up in recent years to meet the demand of workers. What you'll gain in lower rental prices and convenient travel times you'll lose in local charm. Plop this neighborhood down in any suburb in America.
Cool Springs: In the far south area of Brentwood, Cool Springs is where most mammoth apartment complexes are located. It's also where Target, Whole Foods, and the mall sit as well. That's all you need, right? Straddling both sides of I-65, Cool Springs is super convenient to Nashville. Expect to pay for the convenience, but with so many rental options in this tiny compact area, chances are you can score a deal if you search hard enough.$$$$
Getting used to a new city takes time, but at least in Brentwood's case, it's well worth it. The town has plenty of parks and restaurants--both chains and respectable local favorites--and upscale shopping. You could conceivably never have to venture north into Nashville, except for the occasional concert or sporting event.
Enjoy the year-round pleasant weather and get outdoors in one of Brentwood's parks. Outdoor concerts and events are held throughout the year, and there are walking trails scattered throughout the city.
If you're used to being snowed in for much of winter, Brentwood's lack of harsh winters will come as a pleasant surprise. Don't make fun of how residents react to the rare snow that does fall, however. Locals know they tend to overreact, but the truth is the city doesn't invest in expensive plowing equipment. They're content to take the day off and just wait for the white stuff to melt. Chances are if there are cars on the road while it's snowing, they're transplants from other parts of the country just like you.