247 Apartments for rent in Brentwood, TN

Finding an Apartment

The good thing is that while tons of families call Brentwood home, it's also got an incredibly strong rental market. Renting an apartment or home in Brentwood can save you serious money in terms of property taxes, home maintenance, and yard upkeep, unless raking is a hobby of yours. You'll still get to enjoy the perks of being surrounded by country-music royalty and get to namedrop your hometown when you're in Nashville. That's pretty sweet.

You'll need a car to get by in Brentwood, so don't sell the Ford just quite yet. Want to blend in like a pro? Trade your compact in for a truck or large SUV. Hooray for gas-guzzling.

Once you start looking for your abode, you shouldn't have any trouble finding the perfect permanent pad within a week or two. Just don't forget to tote with you proof of your income (about twice the rental amount). You want to show that you're not a deadbeat that can't make rent each month. You'll be expected to put some skin in the game by paying a hefty security deposit (usually equal to a month's rent) and an additional pet deposit if you're moving with Princess or Rover. An all-utilities apartment is rarer in these parts than a unicorn standing under a double rainbow, so factor in a few hundred dollars each month for utilities before you sign your name in blood on the lease's dotted line.