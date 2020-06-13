247 Apartments for rent in Brentwood, TN

Apartment List
1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
18 Units Available
The Estates at Brentwood
570 Church St E, Brentwood, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,292
892 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,427
1198 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,660
1407 sqft
Right by I-65 and Old Hickory Blvd. A modern living community with a swimming pool, bocce court, and gym. Homes feature carpeting, stainless steel kitchen appliances, and extra storage throughout.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
30 Units Available
Tapestry at Brentwood Town Center
400 Centerview Drive, Brentwood, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,140
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,790
1319 sqft
MODERN FLARE INTERWOVEN WITH CLASSIC DESIGN Tapestry is a distinct new experience in the art of living well. It's where style, street presence and convenience create a remarkable place to start and finish your day.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
15 Units Available
The Landings of Brentwood
1505 Landings Dr, Brentwood, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,211
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,152
1067 sqft
Quiet location, just minutes from downtown Nashville. Recently renovated one- and two-bedroom apartments, all with granite counters, hardwood floors, and fireplaces. Gym, tennis court, pool, and playground. Small pets welcome with fee.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
815 Brentwood Pointe
815 Brentwood Pointe, Brentwood, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1088 sqft
2 bedroom near Cool Springs - Property Id: 249280 Great Condo in Excellent condition, convenient to I-65 and Cool Springs.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
9195 Weston Drive
9195 Weston Drive, Brentwood, TN
6 Bedrooms
$4,200
5426 sqft
9195 Weston Drive Available 07/20/20 Executive Home in Landsdowne Subdivision - Spectacular views from the third floor overlooking the hills of Brentwood! 6BR/5BA expansive home with large lot. Walls of windows,Hardwoods, Fresh Paint.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1510 Kemah Ct
1510 Kemah Court, Brentwood, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2386 sqft
4 bed / 2.5 bath home - This beautiful 4 bedroom and 2.5 bath home is located in Brentwood. The main living area and bedrooms all have carpet flooring throughout. On the main floor, you will find a spacious living room and a dining room.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
1110 Lipscomb Dr
1110 Lipscomb Drive, Brentwood, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
2300 sqft
Unique Property Code: QZ1110- To inquire about the availability of this property and/or arrange a self-showing, have this unique property code available when you call, or text, Tandem Realty *Property requires a minimum 600 credit score (averaged

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
1291 Bridgeton Park
1291 Bridgeton Park Drive, Brentwood, TN
5 Bedrooms
$2,898
4820 sqft
Luxurious Home with lots of Upgrades, deck, fence, hardwoods, Master Down, 2-Story Great Rm, Eat-In-Kitchen, Dbl Ovens, Fully Finished Basement, Refrigerator, Washer & Dryer Included, Award Winning Brentwood Schools. Available July 1, 2020

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
8210 Moores Ln
8210 Moores Lane, Brentwood, TN
4 Bedrooms
$6,200
4800 sqft
Beautiful FULLY FURNISHED 4 bedroom with bonus room and POOL. Lovely screened in porch and garden. Very private, with every amenity, interstate, restaurants, shopping and dining MINUTES AWAY! Owner/agent.

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
5 Carmel Ln
5 Carmel Lane, Brentwood, TN
6 Bedrooms
$10,000
8483 sqft
Stunning Renovations in this executive home. Come and see this gorgeous home in the 24 hour guard gated Brentwood community of the Governors Club. Gorgeous exterior that has been recently repainted and numerous renovations throughout!

1 of 49

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
83 Governors Way
83 Governors Way, Brentwood, TN
4 Bedrooms
$5,300
3961 sqft
Beautiful, executive home in The Governors Club Golf Club community which has a neighborhood pool, club pool, tennis courts, stocked fishing ponds, exercise facilities, and more! Open floor plan with vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors, master suite

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
1615 Valle Verde Dr
1615 Valle Verde Drive, Brentwood, TN
4 Bedrooms
$6,200
6250 sqft
Must see to appreciate....

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
1207 Boxthorn Dr
1207 Boxthorn Drive, Brentwood, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2341 sqft
Great location in a beautiful neighborhood. Convenient to great shopping and excellent schools.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
1487 Kellywood Drive
1487 Kellywood Drive, Brentwood, TN
5 Bedrooms
$4,700
4306 sqft
Beautiful 5 bedroom, 3 full & 2 1/2 bath home. Formal dining room, family room, study, stainless appliances, great yard, back yard fenced, screened in back porch, fireplace and 3 car garage.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
9305 Coxboro Dr
9305 Coxboro Drive, Brentwood, TN
4 Bedrooms
$3,350
3080 sqft
4 bedroom, 2 1/2 baths, formal dining room, study, family room & rec. room. Stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave provided. Beautiful yard with deck plus a 3 car garage. Two year lease.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
508 Brentwood Pt
508 Brentwood Pointe, Brentwood, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1857 sqft
Fresh paint! Great floor plan with all bedrooms on the main level and a bonus room up, that is perfect for an office or playroom. Execellent Brentwood location near the Cool Springs Mall and I 65. Spend your summer by the pool!

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
187 Forest Trail
187 Forest Trail, Brentwood, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
2196 sqft
Williamson County- Peaceful Neighborhood w/ no through traffic. Updated Kitchen and HVAC system. Country living in walking distance to stores and restaurants. Large deck. Private backyard on acre lot.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
1604 Kendale Ct
1604 Kendale Court, Brentwood, TN
4 Bedrooms
$4,400
4080 sqft
Beautiful, fine finishes & upgrades thruout, hardwoods on the main, granite, stainless steel, gas cook top, master w/jetted tub, suite off covered porch, 8-ft interior doors, built ins, central vac & a library/office!! 3-car garage.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
8369 Carriage Hills Dr
8369 Carriage Hills Drive, Brentwood, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
2445 sqft
very nice and clean 4 bedrooms and 3 full Bath close to interstate and schools

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
5 Camelback
5 Camelback Court, Brentwood, TN
4 Bedrooms
Ask
6 Bedrooms
$9,000
9082 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 5 Camelback in Brentwood. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Brentwood
Verified

1 of 72

Last updated June 13 at 01:30pm
62 Units Available
IMT Cool Springs
101 Gillespie Dr, Franklin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,125
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1201 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,605
1449 sqft
Luxury community includes pool table, racquetball court, tennis court, wine room and gym. Units feature air conditioning, washer/dryer hookup and fireplace. Just minutes from the heart of downtown Nashville.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 01:30pm
36 Units Available
IMT at the Galleria
427 Nichol Mill Ln, Franklin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,190
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1109 sqft
Luxury apartments near shopping malls and I-65. One- and two-bedroom apartments around central courtyard with pool, outdoor kitchen, lounge and fire pits. Units have GE kitchen and laundry appliances. Internet cafe, many common social features.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 01:30pm
9 Units Available
IMT Franklin Gateway
1116 Davenport Blvd, Franklin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,195
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1187 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
***We're open and practicing Contact-Free leasing. Call us today!*** IMT Franklin Gateway's luxury apartments in Franklin, TN are conveniently located minutes from the I-840 and Nashville's most dynamic business district.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
34 Units Available
Ashton Brook
100 Gillespie Dr, Franklin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,062
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,346
1225 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,768
1430 sqft
Pet-friendly community with resort-style pools, a fully equipped fitness studio and a dog park. Homes feature French doors, spacious closets and modern kitchens. Nashville is barely 20 minutes away.
City GuideBrentwood
As far as I can see is Nashville skyline / underneath it all, you yourself are free / floating high above the Nashville skyline." (-- Dishwalla, "Nashville")

You can feel free as a bird above the Tennessee sky in Brentwood, an suburb just south of Nashville. With a population quickly nearing 40,000, the Williamson County burg is a town in and of its own rights at this point, and the Nashville skyline is not too far away. Brentwood is the spot where local professional athletes for the Predators and Titans make their homes. It is next door to most of the country stars and a few actors and models as well. Who needs Hollywood? Maybe you'll end up neighbors with Little Jimmy Dickens or supermodel Niki Taylor. Not likely, unless you're willing to spend a few mil on your home. You will, however, see them shopping for groceries at Kroger or buying a throw pillow at Target. It'll happen. When it does, though, make like a local and act like they're just regular folk and ignore them. Never ask for their autograph.

Moving Here

Brentwood is incredibly livable and desirable for its educational offerings and high property values. However, living here means that you probably need to have money to do it properly. That's a lot of flour and yeast! Only about 2% of the population lives below the poverty line, way below the state and national averages. With median household income in Brentwood in the upper brackets, this is not surprising. In fact, Williamson County is considered one of the country's wealthiest counties. Moola-la.

Finding an Apartment

The good thing is that while tons of families call Brentwood home, it's also got an incredibly strong rental market. Renting an apartment or home in Brentwood can save you serious money in terms of property taxes, home maintenance, and yard upkeep, unless raking is a hobby of yours. You'll still get to enjoy the perks of being surrounded by country-music royalty and get to namedrop your hometown when you're in Nashville. That's pretty sweet.

You'll need a car to get by in Brentwood, so don't sell the Ford just quite yet. Want to blend in like a pro? Trade your compact in for a truck or large SUV. Hooray for gas-guzzling.

Once you start looking for your abode, you shouldn't have any trouble finding the perfect permanent pad within a week or two. Just don't forget to tote with you proof of your income (about twice the rental amount). You want to show that you're not a deadbeat that can't make rent each month. You'll be expected to put some skin in the game by paying a hefty security deposit (usually equal to a month's rent) and an additional pet deposit if you're moving with Princess or Rover. An all-utilities apartment is rarer in these parts than a unicorn standing under a double rainbow, so factor in a few hundred dollars each month for utilities before you sign your name in blood on the lease's dotted line.

Get to Know the Neighborhoods

Brentwood is loosely divided up into separate neighborhoods, each with its own character and personality. Renters can find properties in nearly every part of the city, but the neighborhoods below tend to be the best bet for those who prefer to remain mortgage-free.

West Brentwood: It's a bit of a drive here to I-65, so commuters might need to factor in a little more driving time to Nashville. Hillsboro Pike runs through the neighborhood, which will also take you into Nashville. It's no coincidence, however, that it'll take you directly into the toniest section of Nashville. Living in West Brentwood is expensive even by Brentwood standards. Rental homes and townhouses can be found here, but not a lot of apartment complexes.

Brentwood Station: If you're planning on working at AT&T or one of the major employers with national headquarters here, you couldn't pick a closer spot, unless you wanted to move into the office parking garage. Apartment complexes have sprung up in recent years to meet the demand of workers. What you'll gain in lower rental prices and convenient travel times you'll lose in local charm. Plop this neighborhood down in any suburb in America.

Cool Springs: In the far south area of Brentwood, Cool Springs is where most mammoth apartment complexes are located. It's also where Target, Whole Foods, and the mall sit as well. That's all you need, right? Straddling both sides of I-65, Cool Springs is super convenient to Nashville. Expect to pay for the convenience, but with so many rental options in this tiny compact area, chances are you can score a deal if you search hard enough.$$$$

Living in Brentwood

Getting used to a new city takes time, but at least in Brentwood's case, it's well worth it. The town has plenty of parks and restaurants--both chains and respectable local favorites--and upscale shopping. You could conceivably never have to venture north into Nashville, except for the occasional concert or sporting event.

Enjoy the year-round pleasant weather and get outdoors in one of Brentwood's parks. Outdoor concerts and events are held throughout the year, and there are walking trails scattered throughout the city.

If you're used to being snowed in for much of winter, Brentwood's lack of harsh winters will come as a pleasant surprise. Don't make fun of how residents react to the rare snow that does fall, however. Locals know they tend to overreact, but the truth is the city doesn't invest in expensive plowing equipment. They're content to take the day off and just wait for the white stuff to melt. Chances are if there are cars on the road while it's snowing, they're transplants from other parts of the country just like you.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Brentwood?
The average rent price for Brentwood rentals listed on Apartment List is $2,200.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Brentwood?
Some of the colleges located in the Brentwood area include Nashville State Community College, Austin Peay State University, Belmont University, Cumberland University, and Lipscomb University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Brentwood?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Brentwood from include Nashville, Murfreesboro, Clarksville, Franklin, and Hendersonville.

