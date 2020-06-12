Apartment List
219 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Nashville, TN

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
The Trails Apartments
22 Units Available
The Trails Apartments
100 Trails Cir, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
985 sqft
Just minutes from I-40 and the airport. Pet-friendly community with resort-style pool with a sun deck, grill area and outdoor fireplaces. Fitness center. Formal dining, lots of storage and fantastic views.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
29 Units Available
The Lexington
510 Old Hickory Blvd, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1128 sqft
Apartments located close I-40, and feature walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, fireplace, and patio or balcony. Luxury community amenities include tennis court, pool table, media room, gym and security system. Pets welcome with an additional fee.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
SoBro
11 Units Available
River House
4 Academy Pl, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$2,348
1253 sqft
Stainless steel appliances, hardwood style floors, walk-in closets and ceiling fans. Amenities include state-of-the art-fitness center, pool with sundeck, bike storage, club room and gaming area.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Metrocenter-North Rhodes Park
10 Units Available
The Duke Nashville
281 Cumberland Bend, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,601
1012 sqft
Luxury apartment community near Nashville Farmer's Market and Germantown. Trendy, upscale amenities with a large resort pool and yoga room. On-site amenities include a fitness center, poolside grill area and rooftop bar.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
32 Units Available
Waterford Crossings
5825 Crossings Blvd, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,029
1219 sqft
In southeast Nashville with easy access to I-24. The community amenities include weekly aerobics classes, two pools, and a dog park. The one- to three-bedroom apartment homes feature nine-foot ceilings, laundry connections, and walk-in closets.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
$
Midtown
31 Units Available
Skyhouse Nashville
111 17th Ave S, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$2,925
1009 sqft
Situated at the end of Music Row. Luxury high-rise apartment community with on-site retail. Fitness studio, executive conference room and rooftop swimming pool also on the premises. All homes are wired for Google Fiber.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
22 Units Available
Whetstone Flats
1430 Bell Rd, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,371
1157 sqft
Modern move-in-ready homes with fireplaces, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry facilities. Recently renovated. Dog park, media room and bike storage. A short drive from downtown Nashville.
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
45 Units Available
The Lakes Bellevue
200 Erin Ln, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,243
911 sqft
Units feature built-in bookshelves, vaulted ceilings, and spacious walk-in closets. Luxurious community amenities include parking, pool, and trash valet. Located just 20 minutes from downtown Nashville and abundant dining options.
Last updated June 11 at 07:57pm
$
Woodbine
9 Units Available
Residences at Woodbine Park
311 Carter St, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
910 sqft
This modern community offers spacious floorplans with designer features throughout. Each home offers a private balcony or patio, stainless steel appliances, and large closets. On-site fitness center, grilling area, and green space.
Last updated June 12 at 12:10pm
Woodlawn
14 Units Available
Chowning Square
4141 Woodlawn Dr, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$2,049
1583 sqft
Luxurious and stylish, these units offer oversized closets, air conditioning, fireplaces, W/D hookups, private courtyards and breakfast nooks. The ceilings range from 9' to 10', and the grounds offer a fitness center and pool.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
80 Units Available
VUE at Warner Park
111 Old Hickory Blvd, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
1361 sqft
Welcome home to VUE at Warner Park. Our beautiful community is tucked within a park-like setting in the Bellevue area of Nashville, Tennessee. Restaurants, retail, and entertainment options are all just minutes away.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
LP Field
11 Units Available
Eastside Heights
120 S 5th St, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,822
1112 sqft
Experience a comprehensive living package with an outdoor movie theater, saltwater pool, sundeck, gym and a pet spa. Easy access to the I-24 and proximity to the Nissan Stadium and locality parks offer added convenience.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
Downtown Nashville
35 Units Available
The Gossett on Church
1201 Church St, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$2,211
1237 sqft
Super modern apartments near I-40 in the heart of Nashville. White quartz countertops, kitchen islands and goose-neck faucets. Hardwood flooring and Roman tubs. Community has saltwater pool, yoga room and outdoor fire pit.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
33 Units Available
Creekstone Apartments
266 Stewarts Ferry Pike, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
989 sqft
Modern community with a fenced dog park and two large pools. Two tennis courts, doggy stations, and private patios. Pet-friendly. Limited access gate entry. Updated kitchens and open floor plans.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
Historic Edgefield
41 Units Available
Station 40
610 Sylvan Heights Wa, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,815
1145 sqft
Super modern homes with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, close to I-24. Bike storage, bocce court, 24-hour maintenance, business center, courtyard and gym. Pet-friendly community.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Raintrec
15 Units Available
Brandywine
5204 Edmondson Pike, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,227
856 sqft
Hardwood floors, fireplaces and maple cabinetry characterize these recently revamped units. Common amenities include three pools, a coffee bar and a laundry center. Located close to downtown Nashville and I-65.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
10 Units Available
The Residences at Glenview Reserve
100 Arbor Creek Blvd, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,071
1080 sqft
Pet-welcoming complex provides 24-hour maintenance, gym and laundry room. Pool, tennis court and volleyball court available. Air-conditioned units have hardwood floors. Right next to Nashville International Airport and the I-40/I-24 exchange.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
The Woodlands
17 Units Available
Landmark at Wynton Pointe Apartment Homes
1000 Enclave Cir, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1041 sqft
Large apartments in quiet neighborhood between I-24 and I-65. Air conditioning and fireplace in unit. Extra storage. Community has tennis court and internet cafe. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
36 Units Available
The Overlook
727 Bell Rd, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,112
1050 sqft
Boasting upscale amenities, premium finishes, and well appointed floor plans; you will love coming home to The Overlook. Our Antioch, TN apartments offer relaxation and serenity in a resort like atmosphere.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
$
Elliston Place
40 Units Available
2700 Charlotte Ave Apartments
2700 Charlotte Ave, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$2,235
1240 sqft
Modern apartments located on Route 70 in Nashville's Elliston Place neighborhood. Rooms have vinyl plank hardwood-style floors, cabinetry and granite countertops. On-site gym, dog park, courtyard and business center.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
McMurray
11 Units Available
Hickory Point
15180 Old Hickory Blvd, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1053 sqft
Steps to Hickory Plaza Shopping Center. Each residence boasts high ceilings, large closets, and a private patio or balcony. On-site recreation room, indoor basketball court and fitness center. Conveniences include package concierge and covered parking.
Last updated June 12 at 06:17am
Whites Bend
30 Units Available
Views on the Cumberland II
7388 Cabot Dr, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
1000 sqft
Luxury gated apartments overlooking the Cumberland River. Minutes from the I-40, with easy access to downtown Nashville and the shops at Nashville West. On-site amenities include a 24-hour fitness center.
Last updated June 12 at 12:39pm
Vanderbilt
20 Units Available
West End Village
221 31st Ave S, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,960
1021 sqft
Situated in the historic West End neighborhood, these apartments are close to local shops and restaurants. You will also find designer kitchens, plush bathrooms, and private balconies.
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
29 Units Available
Allegro on Bell
1500 Brentridge Drive, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
997 sqft
Apartment living is made easy, stylish, and comfortable at Allegro on Bell. Our one and two bedroom apartments for rent in Antioch, TN, allow you to live out your days enjoying premier community amenities and convenient apartment features.

June 2020 Nashville Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Nashville Rent Report. Nashville rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Nashville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Nashville rents declined slightly over the past month

Nashville rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, but are up moderately by 2.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Nashville stand at $950 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,166 for a two-bedroom. Nashville's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 1.5%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Tennessee

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Nashville, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Tennessee, 9 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 1.5% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Franklin is the most expensive of all Tennessee's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,354; of the 10 largest cities in the state that we have data for, Kingsport, where a two-bedroom goes for $609, is the only major city to see rents fall year-over-year (-2.9%).
    • Clarksville, Franklin, and Johnson City have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.4%, 3.1%, and 2.9%, respectively).

    Nashville rents more affordable than many comparable cities nationwide

    As rents have increased moderately in Nashville, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Nashville is still more affordable than most other large cities across the country.

    • Nashville's median two-bedroom rent of $1,166 is slightly below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 2.1% rise in Nashville.
    • While Nashville's rents rose moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Nashville than most similar cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Nashville.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Nashville
    $950
    $1,170
    -0.2%
    2.1%
    Murfreesboro
    $920
    $1,130
    -0.1%
    0.1%
    Franklin
    $1,100
    $1,350
    -1.2%
    3.1%
    Hendersonville
    $1,020
    $1,250
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Smyrna
    $1,070
    $1,310
    -0.2%
    4.4%
    Gallatin
    $850
    $1,050
    -0.3%
    -0.1%
    Goodlettsville
    $950
    $1,170
    0.4%
    0.7%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

