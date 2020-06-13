Apartment List
/
TN
/
mount juliet
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:22 PM

104 Apartments for rent in Mount Juliet, TN

📍
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
25 Units Available
Creekside at Providence
1001 Providence Pkwy, Mount Juliet, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,094
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1210 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,951
1426 sqft
Welcome to Creekside at Providence! Mt. Juliet’s newest luxury apartment community.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
12 Units Available
Providence Trail
2500 Aventura Dr, Mount Juliet, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,235
897 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1057 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1271 sqft
Luxury garden-style apartments offer up to three bedrooms and loft-style. Amenities include resort-style pool, 24-hour fitness center and fenced-in pet park. Apartments are located near I-40, Nashville International Airport and Argosy University.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3011 Kingston Cir N
3011 Kingston North Circle, Mount Juliet, TN
1 Bedroom
$900
700 sqft
Professional Executive Suite - Traveling professionals, this is the place for you. This upstairs suite is furnished. Ideal for someone that is traveling and needs easy access to the airport. Nice, furnished 1bd/1ba unit upstairs of a home.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
315 Midtown Trail
315 Midtown Trail, Mount Juliet, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,449
2431 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and approximately 2,431 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
305 Dunnwood Loop
305 Dunnwood Loop, Mount Juliet, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,142
2134 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2187 Erin Lane
2187 Erin Lane, Mount Juliet, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,869
1396 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1606 Covington Court
1606 Covington Court, Mount Juliet, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,024
2007 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
704 Bench Lane
704 Bench Lane, Mount Juliet, TN
5 Bedrooms
$2,199
2993 sqft
Large Home in Providence Landing - JUST LISTED!!! 5 bedrooms, 3.1 bathrooms. open floor plan. Master Down, Island in Kitchen and granite counter tops Large Bonus room upstairs. Neighborhood pool and playground.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
503 Sunset Court
503 Sunset Court, Mount Juliet, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1950 sqft
Adorable Rental Home with great location! Super sharp with new granite, flooring, roof, windows, and deck with lighting throughout for entertaining!!! Large room in basement with fireplace and small office/bedroom. , dont miss this one!

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
5000 Millpond Ct
5000 Millpond Court, Mount Juliet, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2638 sqft
Great location, Brick home with open floor plan featuring downstairs master bedroom w/ double marble vanities and garden tub. New roof, New HVAC unit, Wood burning fireplace, hardwood, bar in kitchen. check this one out while its still available!

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
302 Parrish Cres
302 Parrish Crescent, Mount Juliet, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,749
1664 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 302 Parrish Cres in Mount Juliet. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
534 Summit Way
534 Summit Way, Mount Juliet, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1204 sqft
Like all our homes, this one features: a comfortable layout with good-sized bedrooms and bathrooms, a great kitchen with plenty of counter and cabinet space, garage and a spacious yard.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
639 Belinda Pkwy
639 Belinda Parkway, Mount Juliet, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,010
1901 sqft
Like all our homes, this one features: a comfortable layout with good-sized bedrooms and bathrooms, a great kitchen with plenty of counter and cabinet space, garage and a spacious yard.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
327 Union Pier Drive
327 Union Pier Dr, Mount Juliet, TN
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
3466 sqft
House is just over a year old. 3 Bedroom, 3 full Baths, 3 car garage. Gourmet kitchen with beautiful granite counters. New washer and dryer remains. Stainless appliances.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
1721 Eagle Trace Dr
1721 Eagle Trace Drive, Mount Juliet, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1600 sqft
Very Nice home close to Providence 3 bed 2.5 baths ready to move in.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
1714 Kendall Cove Ln
1714 Kendall Cove Lane, Mount Juliet, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1652 sqft
3 bed, 2.5 bathrooms. New carpet and paint and fenced-in yard. I-40 is 5-min drive and the commuter train station only 6 miles away. Family friendly neighborhood! Lawn care available for additional monthly charge.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
107 Hillview Dr
107 Hillview Drive, Mount Juliet, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2928 sqft
FULL renovation with 1.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
1729 Eagle Trace Dr
1729 Eagle Trace Drive, Mount Juliet, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1845 sqft
This Super Nice Home features 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, chrome appliances, formal dining room, fireplace 2 car garage.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
961 LEGACY PARK
961 Legacy Park Road, Mount Juliet, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2018 sqft
Great Location, close to I40, Shopping, Cinema, Restaurants. Lots of hardwoods, Bonus could be bedroom #4, Fenced backyard. Washer/Dryer provided. Move in ready. Dogs on a case by case basis. $50 application Fee. Call agent for showing.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 02:39pm
1 Unit Available
2117 Brookstone Drive
2117 Brookstone Drive, Mount Juliet, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2260 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 bath partial brick home in the Brookstone community in Mt Juliet. Updated kitchen features stainless steel appliances, granite counters, and a tile backsplash. Beautiful hardwoods, tile and carpet.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 02:39pm
1 Unit Available
5515 Escalade Drive
5515 Escalade Drive, Mount Juliet, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1374 sqft
Ready for move in! Beautiful Craftsman inspired home in cozy Bradford Park community. Open concept entertainment space with a gas fireplace and real hardwood floors. Huge master suite with Garden Tub and spacious walk-in closet. Two car garage.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 02:12pm
1 Unit Available
4102 Dunn Ct
4102 Dunn Court, Mount Juliet, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
2172 sqft
**Available Immediately** **All leases must start within 21 days of application date** Beautiful all-brick three bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home in Old Hickory only minutes to Hermitage and Mt.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
406 Cottonwood Dr
406 Cottonwood Drive, Mount Juliet, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1392 sqft
For more information, contact Jan Page at (615) 300-6900. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/nashville/2154815 to view more pictures of this property. Beautiful three bedroom home in Located in Nashville+Ã¢-Ã³+Ã©GÃ©Â¼+Ã©GÃ¤Ã³s #1 55+ gated community.

1 of 21

Last updated December 19 at 08:22pm
1 Unit Available
1542 Cardinal Ln
1542 Cardinal Lane, Mount Juliet, TN
Studio
$1,750
2124 sqft
Move in ready home in great location and amazing neighborhood! Loaded with features that will make you smile!! Make this home your dream home! Security deposit is equal to one month rent.

Median Rent in Mount Juliet

Last updated Jan. 2016
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Mount Juliet is $865, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,062.
Studio
$777
1 Bed
$865
2 Beds
$1,062
3+ Beds
$1,416
City GuideMount Juliet
Green with envy: the rolling green hills of this area and its pasture land inspired Irish immigrants to name this community after one in County Kilkenny, Ireland.

Mount Juliet is located in western Wilson County, Tennessee, just seventeen miles from Nashville. With a population of just over 23,000, this pleasant suburban city is conveniently located between U.S. Route 70 and I-40.

Finding a Home

Mount Juliet is a well-regarded community, and its proximity to Nashville makes it prime real estate. Give yourself a good month to find the property you want to call home. You can choose from apartment homes of all types, including all bills paid, month-to-month leases and standard two-bedroom apartments for rent. You'll want to look at local newspapers, online resources and by exploring the town yourself on foot or by car to find the best spot for you. You should also come equipped with a copy of your credit report to impress future landlords.

Neighborhoods in Mount Juliet

Each neighborhood offers a slightly different feeling, so explore your options. What's more important to you? Being close to shops and entertainment, or having plenty of green space to spread out?

City Center: Suburban in feel, this tree-lined enclave has shops and cafes, as well as a very low vacancy rate for its mix of single-family homes and mobile homes, most built between 1970 and the present.

Rural Hill: This community lives up to its name. It has plenty of green space and is considered rural due to low population density. It's a bit easier to find a residence here, as there are newer single-family homes, mobile homes and some older single-family residences.

Belinda City: This area is thoroughly suburban, with apartment complexes, single-family homes and townhomes.

Living in Mount Juliet

Wherefore Art Thou, Romeo?

Yea, we know "wherefore" actually means something closer to "why," but the question still stands! Where's Romeo in Mount Juliet? Perhaps Romeo is on the road to the Appalachian mountains or driving into nearby Nashville. After all, Music City is only 15 minutes away from pastoral Mount Juliet.

Ah, but Mount Juliet's new love in this city is likely shopping. A new, large mixed-use property called Providence Marketplace houses major national chains and a multiplex movie theater.

Nearby Providence Commons shopping center fills over 30 acres and contains small retail shops and major chain stores, including a supermarket. Then there's Mount Juliet Crossing, with 37 acres of businesses and retail shops. Toss in Adams Lane Plaza and Paddock Place -- both major retail destinations. But it's not all about the shopping. There's also the Nashville Superspeedway located just outside of town, used for race team testing and Indy Racing League events.

Go Fish

Percy Priest Lake and Old Hickory Lake lend themselves to fishing and boating -- favorite town activities. Swimming is popular too, with two leagues in town.

Just Park It

There's plenty of space for picnics, walks, and community sports activities in Mount Juliet. Musician Charlie Daniels, who lives in town, is honored with a park in his name. Here are playgrounds and youth football league fields, and the town's community center. Sgt. Jerry Mundy Memorial Park and South Mount Juliet Park also have facilities for sports and music. There's also a dog park and a privately owned little league park.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Mount Juliet?
In Mount Juliet, the median rent is $777 for a studio, $865 for a 1-bedroom, $1,062 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,416 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Mount Juliet, check out our monthly Mount Juliet Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Mount Juliet?
Some of the colleges located in the Mount Juliet area include Nashville State Community College, Austin Peay State University, Belmont University, Cumberland University, and Lipscomb University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Mount Juliet?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Mount Juliet from include Nashville, Murfreesboro, Clarksville, Franklin, and Hendersonville.

Similar Pages

Mount Juliet 1 BedroomsMount Juliet 2 Bedrooms
Mount Juliet 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMount Juliet Apartments with Garage
Mount Juliet Apartments with Parking