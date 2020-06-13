104 Apartments for rent in Mount Juliet, TN📍
Mount Juliet is located in western Wilson County, Tennessee, just seventeen miles from Nashville. With a population of just over 23,000, this pleasant suburban city is conveniently located between U.S. Route 70 and I-40.
Mount Juliet is a well-regarded community, and its proximity to Nashville makes it prime real estate. Give yourself a good month to find the property you want to call home. You can choose from apartment homes of all types, including all bills paid, month-to-month leases and standard two-bedroom apartments for rent. You'll want to look at local newspapers, online resources and by exploring the town yourself on foot or by car to find the best spot for you. You should also come equipped with a copy of your credit report to impress future landlords.
Each neighborhood offers a slightly different feeling, so explore your options. What's more important to you? Being close to shops and entertainment, or having plenty of green space to spread out?
City Center: Suburban in feel, this tree-lined enclave has shops and cafes, as well as a very low vacancy rate for its mix of single-family homes and mobile homes, most built between 1970 and the present.
Rural Hill: This community lives up to its name. It has plenty of green space and is considered rural due to low population density. It's a bit easier to find a residence here, as there are newer single-family homes, mobile homes and some older single-family residences.
Belinda City: This area is thoroughly suburban, with apartment complexes, single-family homes and townhomes.
Wherefore Art Thou, Romeo?
Yea, we know "wherefore" actually means something closer to "why," but the question still stands! Where's Romeo in Mount Juliet? Perhaps Romeo is on the road to the Appalachian mountains or driving into nearby Nashville. After all, Music City is only 15 minutes away from pastoral Mount Juliet.
Ah, but Mount Juliet's new love in this city is likely shopping. A new, large mixed-use property called Providence Marketplace houses major national chains and a multiplex movie theater.
Nearby Providence Commons shopping center fills over 30 acres and contains small retail shops and major chain stores, including a supermarket. Then there's Mount Juliet Crossing, with 37 acres of businesses and retail shops. Toss in Adams Lane Plaza and Paddock Place -- both major retail destinations. But it's not all about the shopping. There's also the Nashville Superspeedway located just outside of town, used for race team testing and Indy Racing League events.
Go Fish
Percy Priest Lake and Old Hickory Lake lend themselves to fishing and boating -- favorite town activities. Swimming is popular too, with two leagues in town.
Just Park It
There's plenty of space for picnics, walks, and community sports activities in Mount Juliet. Musician Charlie Daniels, who lives in town, is honored with a park in his name. Here are playgrounds and youth football league fields, and the town's community center. Sgt. Jerry Mundy Memorial Park and South Mount Juliet Park also have facilities for sports and music. There's also a dog park and a privately owned little league park.