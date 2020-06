104 Apartments for rent in Mount Juliet, TN

Neighborhoods in Mount Juliet

Each neighborhood offers a slightly different feeling, so explore your options. What's more important to you? Being close to shops and entertainment, or having plenty of green space to spread out?

City Center: Suburban in feel, this tree-lined enclave has shops and cafes, as well as a very low vacancy rate for its mix of single-family homes and mobile homes, most built between 1970 and the present.

Rural Hill: This community lives up to its name. It has plenty of green space and is considered rural due to low population density. It's a bit easier to find a residence here, as there are newer single-family homes, mobile homes and some older single-family residences.

Belinda City: This area is thoroughly suburban, with apartment complexes, single-family homes and townhomes.