Last updated July 12 2020 at 7:03 PM
174 Apartments for rent in McMurray, Nashville, TN
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
4 Units Available
Amalie Pointe
5646 Amalie Dr, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$802
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
900 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Amalie Pointe in Nashville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 06:06pm
36 Units Available
Whispering Hills
570 McMurray Dr, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$989
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,089
850 sqft
Whispering Hills is located just south of Nashville, Tennessee. Were minutes from the Tennessee State Fairgrounds, the Bridgestone Arena, the Nashville Zoo, Nashville International Airport, and Vanderbilt University.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
12 Units Available
Hickory Point
15180 Old Hickory Blvd, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$977
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1053 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,466
1219 sqft
Steps to Hickory Plaza Shopping Center. Each residence boasts high ceilings, large closets, and a private patio or balcony. On-site recreation room, indoor basketball court and fitness center. Conveniences include package concierge and covered parking.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
5157 Whitaker Dr.
5157 Whitaker Drive, Nashville, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,095
1875 sqft
5157 Whitaker Dr. Available 08/01/20 **Spacious 4bd /2ba ** - Open floor plan with new plank flooring. Living rooms located on the upper and lower level. New paint throughout, lots of storage space and attached garage.
Last updated July 12 at 06:40pm
1 Unit Available
1112 Thorncrest Road
1112 Thorncrest Rd, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1638 sqft
This beautiful 3 bedroom and 2.5 bath home is located in McMurray - Huntingdon. The main living area has carpet flooring and the bedrooms all have carpet flooring as well. On the main floor, you will find a spacious living room and a dining room.
Results within 1 mile of McMurray
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
17 Units Available
Landmark at Wynton Pointe Apartment Homes
1000 Enclave Cir, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$941
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1041 sqft
Large apartments in quiet neighborhood between I-24 and I-65. Air conditioning and fireplace in unit. Extra storage. Community has tennis court and internet cafe. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 12 at 06:09pm
2 Units Available
The Vista Apartments
5319 Nolensville Pike, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$920
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Vista Apartments in Nashville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
19 Units Available
Brandywine
5204 Edmondson Pike, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$974
593 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,191
856 sqft
Hardwood floors, fireplaces and maple cabinetry characterize these recently revamped units. Common amenities include three pools, a coffee bar and a laundry center. Located close to downtown Nashville and I-65.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
23 Units Available
Brentwood Downs
1 Derby Trace, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,078
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,326
973 sqft
Loft and two-bedroom apartment homes in Nashville, just minutes from Maryland Farms, Cool Springs and Interstate 65. Private patio or balcony. Swimming pool with sundeck, picnic areas with built-in grills, and tennis courts.
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
10 Units Available
Knolls
220 Knolls Pl, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$975
483 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
755 sqft
Convenient and centrally-located, these one- and two-bedroom units offer air conditioning, ceiling fans, stainless steel appliances, fireplaces and large closets. Commuters will appreciate the easy access to public transit.
Last updated July 12 at 06:02pm
19 Units Available
Highlands
4646 Nolensville Pike, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$790
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$905
1038 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,305
1444 sqft
Great location near the Nashville Zoo, Adventure Science Center and Vanderbilt University. Smoke-free units with air conditioning, balconies/patios, kitchen appliances and washer/dryer hookups. Wheelchair-accessible rooms available.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
20 Units Available
Arbors of Brentwood
100 Brentwood Pl, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$989
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,078
1061 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,328
1289 sqft
Luxury resort-style living with three pools, a cyber cafe, tennis courts, and fitness facility. Apartment amenities include spacious closets, fitted kitchens, private balconies and patios. Close to Radnor Lake State Park and I-65.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
15 Units Available
Audubon Park
600 Whispering Hills Dr, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$797
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,004
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1250 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with granite counters, hardwood floors, washers and dryers, and walk-in closets. Green community welcomes pets. Dog park on site. Playground, pool and tennis court available.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
6 Units Available
Keystone Farms
5360 Edmondson Pike, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,177
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,802
1344 sqft
Located between I-65 and I-24. Spacious homes feature hardwood flooring, ice maker, a modern kitchen and carpeting. Community has a pool, a playground and resident parking. Cats and dogs allowed.
Last updated July 12 at 06:07pm
30 Units Available
The Overton Brentwood
4960 Edmondson Pike, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,019
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,129
859 sqft
Recently renovated one- and two-bedroom apartments minutes from Interstates 65 and 24. Hardwood-style floors, granite countertops and new kitchen appliances. Community dog park, laundry facilities, clubhouse with cafe and gym. Gated access.
Last updated June 3 at 03:01pm
2 Units Available
Jamestown Apartments
400 Adamwood Dr, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$932
923 sqft
Garden-style homes with fully equipped kitchens and in-unit laundry. Online portal for resident payment convenience. 24-hour gym available. Easy access to Nolensville Pike. Close to Hickory Plaza Shopping Center.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
475 Hogan Rd
475 Hogan Road, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1809 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Single Family Home - Property Id: 309936 Large senior bedroom, with two moderately sized secondary bedrooms.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
537 Whispering Hills Drive
537 Whispering Hills Drive, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,130
1600 sqft
Don't look past this 3BR in Nashville! - AVAILABLE NOW! Don't look past this 3B/2Ba Home!! This magnificent ranch style features hardwood flooring throughout, all kitchen appliances, attic with plenty of storage space, screened in back deck w/ TV
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
511 Hickory Villa
511 Hickory Villa Drive, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1036 sqft
Clean, neat townhome condo in quiet location - Easy access to shopping east or west on Old Hickory Blvd. Quiet townhouse development. Just renovated both baths, new stove and refrigerator! Freshly painted! Great Brentwood Location! (RLNE2226917)
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
5515 Country Drive - 56, Unit 56
5515 Country Drive, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1112 sqft
Located in Hickory Valley Condo Community with recreational perks of a tennis court and a pool. This condo is 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms and available August 15th.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
477 Brentlawn Dr
477 Brentlawn Drive, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1834 sqft
Great Rental Features, Hard Wood Floors, Tile, Fireplace, Ceiling Fans, Extra Storage, Corner Lot, Move-in Ready. No showings until 5/17/2020.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
3748 Steffisburg Dr
3748 Steffisburg Drive, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1240 sqft
Apartment on ground floor with modern finishes, two decks, convenient to shops and restaurants! Kitchen island & all kitchen appliances included!
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
449 Lazy Creek Ln
449 Lazy Creek Lane, Nashville, TN
Studio
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2506 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 449 Lazy Creek Ln in Nashville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1001 Elmshade Ln.
1001 Elmshade Lane, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
2772 sqft
3-Bed/2.5-Bath in The Woodlands - This lovely home has 2 bonus rooms! Formal Living and Dining rooms; Stainless/Granite kitchen; Great Rm.