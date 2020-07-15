/
Belmont University
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:22 AM
196 Apartments For Rent Near Belmont University
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 06:11 AM
$
50 Units Available
Pine Street Flats
1055 Pine St, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,719
430 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,669
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,744
1151 sqft
Green community includes easy access to public transportation, on-site recycling service, Energy Star appliances and saltwater pool. Units feature stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, wood-style flooring, storage and washer/dryer. Pet-friendly with grooming facilities.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
$
78 Units Available
Downtown Nashville
The Place
600 Broadway, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,660
536 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,865
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,855
1377 sqft
Enjoy the best of both the booming city and the elegant comfort of home. Located on Broadway at the most dynamic intersection of music in the country, and with the city's thriving economy - this is The Place to be.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
66 Units Available
Green Hills
Vertis Green Hills
4000 Hillsboro Pike, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,589
654 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,864
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,399
1812 sqft
Located in the Green Hills Neighborhood, these luxury apartments offer one-, two, and three-bedroom floor plans. Apartments offer vaulted ceilings and crown molding, while the community offers a saltwater pool, fitness center, and sky lounge.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 06:40 AM
$
28 Units Available
Elliston Place
Elliston 23
2312 Elliston Pl, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,499
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly community 5 minutes from Vanderbilt University. Game room, onsite retail, a rooftop lounge area, and a sundeck for residents. Homes feature granite countertops in kitchens, 10-foot ceilings, and spacious cabinets.
Verified
1 of 73
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
38 Units Available
Elliston Place
The Shay Apartments
9 City Pl, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,355
554 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,494
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,452
1255 sqft
Spacious homes with plush carpets and energy-efficient appliances in a pet-friendly community. Common amenities include a saltwater pool, well-equipped fitness centers, and a billiard lounge. Eight minutes from downtown Nashville.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 14 at 01:00 PM
$
166 Units Available
SoBro
1200 Broadway
1204 Demonbreun Street, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,623
572 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,244
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,270
1321 sqft
1200 Broadway features brand new studio, one, two, and three-bedroom apartments for rent in The Gulch. 1200 offers a 26th-floor sky lounge, pool with private cabanas, private parking with controlled entry access, and a Whole Foods onsite.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 15 at 06:39 AM
$
53 Units Available
Downtown Nashville
505
505 Church St, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,595
578 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,115
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,530
1067 sqft
Residents enjoy units with showcase kitchens, floor-to-ceiling windows and more. Community has saltwater pool, pickleball courts, grilling trellis and private cabanas. Located in the heart of downtown, close to bars and restaurants.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 15 at 06:15 AM
28 Units Available
SoBro
City View
500 Rolling Mill Hill Road, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,735
568 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,650
940 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1376 sqft
Sleek downtown apartment building with 12-foot ceilings and city views. Near the Cumberland River and LP Field. Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments, with hardwood floors, in-suite laundry facilities and stainless-steel appliances. Off-street parking included.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
32 Units Available
Demonbreun
Element Music Row
1515 Demonbreun St, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,603
601 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,676
883 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,616
1637 sqft
High-rise apartments and penthouses not far from the ramp to 40-65. Luxury residences feature floor-to-ceiling windows, balconies with stunning views, walk-in closets, breakfast bar with pendant lights and more. Community gym, pool and business center.
Verified
1 of 85
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
38 Units Available
Downtown Nashville
Residences at Capitol View
1015 Nelson Merry Street, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,472
676 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,984
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,470
1336 sqft
A city has a spirit and each day is an opportunity to experience something new. Welcome to Capitol View Nashville, where the energy and vibrancy of Nashville meet.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 06:12 AM
43 Units Available
Downtown Nashville
Cumberland On Church
555 Church St, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,211
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1086 sqft
Live in the heart of Nashville in this pet-friendly, 24-story building blocks from Tennessee Performing Arts Center and the State Capitol. Units have washer/dryer hookups, patios or balconies, air conditioning and fireplaces.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
23 Units Available
Music Row
The Morris
818 19th Ave S, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,610
598 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,203
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,493
1097 sqft
Located along Music Row in Nashville, this 17-story apartment community is only moments from Broadway, the Scarritt Bennett Center and I-65. This brand new community didn't open up until Spring 2017.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
32 Units Available
SoBro
Velocity In The Gulch
320 11th Ave S, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,088
477 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,489
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,004
1040 sqft
Velocity In The Gulch Our offers lease terms from six to 15+ months. A smoke-free community and pet-friendly environment that provides luxury living in a great location in studios, one- and two-bedroom apartments.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
34 Units Available
Elliston Place
2700 Charlotte Ave Apartments
2700 Charlotte Ave, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,450
689 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,450
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,230
1240 sqft
Modern apartments located on Route 70 in Nashville's Elliston Place neighborhood. Rooms have vinyl plank hardwood-style floors, cabinetry and granite countertops. On-site gym, dog park, courtyard and business center.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 06:34 AM
20 Units Available
Vanderbilt
West End Village
221 31st Ave S, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,441
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,220
1021 sqft
Situated in the historic West End neighborhood, these apartments are close to local shops and restaurants. You will also find designer kitchens, plush bathrooms, and private balconies.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
$
23 Units Available
Octave
2350 8th Ave S, Berry Hill, TN
Studio
$1,364
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,477
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,949
1058 sqft
Situated on 8th Avenue South. Close to specialty stores and music venues. Residences feature wood-style floors, granite counters and USB ports. Property offers a virtual yoga room and a cyber cafe with Starbucks coffee.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 15 at 06:01 AM
24 Units Available
Demonbreun
Cadence
1600 McGavock St, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,422
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,580
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,555
989 sqft
Luxury meets comfort at this contemporary Demonbreun apartment complex. Bathtubs, carpets, ceiling fans, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry facilities. On-site clubhouse and coffee bar. Close to some of the best bars and restaurants in Nashville.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
14 Units Available
Elliston Place
ParkCentral Nashville
220 25th Ave N, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,505
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
City living meets nature at this modern Nashville community. Spacious rooms overlook Centennial Park. Rooms boast ceiling fans, carpets and in-unit laundry facilities. Internet access, swimming pool and fire pit. Cats and dogs allowed.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
21 Units Available
Midtown
Skyhouse Nashville
111 17th Ave S, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,635
603 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,880
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,030
1009 sqft
Situated at the end of Music Row. Luxury high-rise apartment community with on-site retail. Fitness studio, executive conference room and rooftop swimming pool also on the premises. All homes are wired for Google Fiber.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated February 6 at 09:14 PM
22 Units Available
West End Park
Duet Apartments
300 31st Ave N, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,385
452 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,370
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,060
1058 sqft
Newly upgraded community that is disabled friendly. Amenities include parking garages, BBQ area and online portal for easy payments. Homes have stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Located in the center of Centennial Park area.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 15 at 06:30 AM
$
35 Units Available
Historic Waverly
The Melrose
2600 8th Avenue south, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,299
478 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,349
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
994 sqft
A short drive from Route 31 and I-65. Sophisticated and modern homes come fully furnished. Granite counters, designer kitchen appliances and hardwood floors. Pleasant community includes a yoga studio, a pool and a clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 15 at 06:13 AM
28 Units Available
Demonbreun
1505 Demonbreun
1505 Demonbreun St, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,431
625 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,588
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,323
1127 sqft
Extensive suite of on-site amenities include concierge service, media room, trash valet and communal fire pit. Ideally located next to the I-40, apartments here come fitted with stainless steel appliances and air conditioning.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
15 Units Available
Germantown
Peyton Stakes
1401 3rd Ave N, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,330
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,157
1126 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the heart of Nashville's Germantown neighborhood, near the Cumberland River. Stylish, smoke-free community of one- and two-bedroom apartments, all with hardwood flooring, extra storage and stainless-steel appliances. Garage space included. Pool and gym.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 13 at 10:51 AM
12 Units Available
Elliston Place
1818 Church
1818 Church St, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,399
504 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,350
504 sqft
Fantastic location near it all. Smoke-free units. Granite countertops, hardwood floors, and stainless-steel appliances. Nest technology. Coffee bar, fire pit, and pool. Guest suites and garages available. Lots of storage.