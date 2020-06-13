Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:10 PM

780 Apartments for rent in Nashville, TN

South Nashville
Downtown Nashville
Green Hills
Heron Walk
Hillsboro West End
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
$
21 Units Available
Hillmeade Apartment Homes
6800 Highway 70 S, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,308
1325 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,367
1803 sqft
The Belle Forest Shopping Center and Bellevue Valley Plaza are just minutes from this community. Apartments feature granite countertops and in-unit laundry. There's an on-site fitness center and pool for residents to enjoy.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 01:30pm
Melrose
14 Units Available
IMT 8 South
2405 8th Ave S, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,230
573 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,430
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
More than just a home, this community-minded complex features the city's first in-pool sunken cabana, a nine-screen media wall, and a private dog park and spa for your canine friends.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
SoBro
182 Units Available
1200 Broadway
1204 Demonbreun Street, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,673
572 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,189
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,370
1321 sqft
1200 Broadway features brand new studio, one, two, and three-bedroom apartments for rent in The Gulch. 1200 offers a 26th-floor sky lounge, pool with private cabanas, private parking with controlled entry access, and a Whole Foods onsite.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
$
Sylvan Park
17 Units Available
West 46th
4510 Charlotte Ave, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,229
452 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,239
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,839
1004 sqft
Modern homes with in-unit laundry and hardwood floors. Tenants get access to a coffee bar, bike storage, and media room. Close to I-40. Near McCabe Golf Course and The Parthenon (an art museum).
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:57pm
$
Elliston Place
9 Units Available
Apollo Midtown
2110 Elliston Pl, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,368
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,247
1038 sqft
Upscale homes with in-unit laundry and open floor plans. Residents get access to a saltwater pool and fitness center. Close to Centennial Park, Vanderbilt University and Belmont Mansion. Minutes from I-65.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 13 at 12:34pm
Hope Gardens
9 Units Available
909 Flats
909 Rosa L Parks Blvd, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,300
552 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,383
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,494
1228 sqft
Landmark one- and two-bedroom apartments in new Hope Gardens community, just steps from Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park. In-unit laundry facilities, ceiling fans and walk-in closets. Trash valet, swimming pool and business center on site.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
Nashboro Village
122 Units Available
Nashboro Village Apartments
115 Nashboro Blvd, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$903
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
1092 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,267
1283 sqft
Luxurious community amenities include basketball court, pool, tennis, putting green, racquetball, sauna and more. Residents enjoy units with bathtub, fireplace, ice maker, stainless steel appliances and washer/dryer hookup. Close to Highway-41.
Verified

1 of 66

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
Germantown
101 Units Available
Broadstone Stockyards
222 Stockyard St., Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,515
576 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,674
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,660
1335 sqft
While our offices remain closed, we are happy to announce that we offer self-guided tours! All self-guided tours must be scheduled in advance. Please contact us to schedule your tour!
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
21 Units Available
Discovery at Mountain View
5000 Mountain Springs Dr, Nashville, TN
Studio
$881
680 sqft
1 Bedroom
$989
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,116
1004 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to I-24 and Nashville International Airport. Unit amenities include washer/dryer hookup, walk-in closets, and patio or balcony. Community features parking, pool, coffee bar and dog park.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Germantown
13 Units Available
Vista Germantown
515 Madison St, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,442
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,234
1117 sqft
Vista Germantown, located in the heart of Nashville's historic, most sought after neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
34 Units Available
Waterford Crossings
5825 Crossings Blvd, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$929
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,029
1219 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,219
1392 sqft
In southeast Nashville with easy access to I-24. The community amenities include weekly aerobics classes, two pools, and a dog park. The one- to three-bedroom apartment homes feature nine-foot ceilings, laundry connections, and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
29 Units Available
Wyndchase Bellevue
7221 Highway 70 S, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$995
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
1069 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
868 sqft
Wyndchase Bellevue Apartments in Nashville, Tennessee, feature gourmet kitchens, 9- foot ceilings, updated flooring and a beautiful courtyard and landscape. Resort-style pool for those sunny Southern days.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
22 Units Available
Whetstone Flats
1430 Bell Rd, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,232
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,376
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1395 sqft
Modern move-in-ready homes with fireplaces, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry facilities. Recently renovated. Dog park, media room and bike storage. A short drive from downtown Nashville.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 12:22pm
$
Historic Waverly
36 Units Available
The Melrose
2600 8th Avenue south, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,275
478 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,310
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,865
994 sqft
A short drive from Route 31 and I-65. Sophisticated and modern homes come fully furnished. Granite counters, designer kitchen appliances and hardwood floors. Pleasant community includes a yoga studio, a pool and a clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Demonbreun
26 Units Available
Cadence
1600 McGavock St, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,340
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,600
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,994
989 sqft
Luxury meets comfort at this contemporary Demonbreun apartment complex. Bathtubs, carpets, ceiling fans, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry facilities. On-site clubhouse and coffee bar. Close to some of the best bars and restaurants in Nashville.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
Elliston Place
18 Units Available
ParkCentral Nashville
220 25th Ave N, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,545
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
City living meets nature at this modern Nashville community. Spacious rooms overlook Centennial Park. Rooms boast ceiling fans, carpets and in-unit laundry facilities. Internet access, swimming pool and fire pit. Cats and dogs allowed.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
40 Units Available
The Highland on Briley
2131 Elm Hill Pike, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$945
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,320
1250 sqft
Call Now To Find Out How You Can Get A Month Of Free RENT! Please Act Fast Because This Offer Will Only Be Around Until May 15th!
Verified

1 of 73

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
Elliston Place
46 Units Available
The Shay Apartments
9 City Pl, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,454
554 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,509
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,070
1255 sqft
Spacious homes with plush carpets and energy-efficient appliances in a pet-friendly community. Common amenities include a saltwater pool, well-equipped fitness centers, and a billiard lounge. Eight minutes from downtown Nashville.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
Cross Timbers
12 Units Available
865 Bellevue
865 Bellevue Rd, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,103
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,148
1148 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly and smoke-free one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Community features garage, pool and dog park. Easy access to I-40, public transit and Memphis-Bristol Highway.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
Poplar Creek Estates
7 Units Available
Post Ridge
595 Hicks Rd, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,197
1412 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,511
1694 sqft
This community features a coffee bar, pool and playground. It's pet-friendly, and apartments have in-unit laundry and additional storage. Bellevue Place and other shopping is nearby on Highway 70 South.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:06pm
$
Vanderbilt
33 Units Available
Village at Vanderbilt
403 Village at Vanderbilt, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,520
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1356 sqft
Community amenities include covered parking, picnic area and pool. Units feature dishwashers and central air and heating. Located close to restaurants like Sportsman's Grill and shopping like Piggly Wiggly.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:32pm
15 Units Available
Highlands at the Lake
100 Arbor Lake Blvd, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$935
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Bright apartments on lush property near J. Percy Priest Reservoir. Recently renovated with walk-in closets and extra storage. Air conditioning. Complex has coffee bar and tennis court. Dog park on site. Garage parking available.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
$
Maxwell
28 Units Available
The Cleo
1034 W Eastland Ave, Nashville, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,534
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,867
1198 sqft
Homes with spacious closets, 9-foot ceilings, and granite countertops, overlooking downtown Nashville. Bike storage, outdoor grilling stations, and a clubroom for residents. Downtown Nashville is less than 10 minutes away.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 12:58pm
Elliston Place
5 Units Available
Artemis Midtown
301 22nd Ave N, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,513
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Sleek Midtown apartments with urban kitchen designs and spacious bedrooms. Enjoy use of the courtyard, outdoor fireplace and pool. Easy access to I-40. Near the good fun and music on Broadway.

Median Rent in Nashville

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Nashville is $949, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,166.
Studio
$852
1 Bed
$949
2 Beds
$1,166
3+ Beds
$1,554
City GuideNashville
Nashville’s a city so lovely you could write a song about it. In fact, you and 60,000 other songwriters here could put the words to music. Yes, in “Music City,” selling that country hit may take a while but you don’t have to live in your car in the meantime. Your new apartment is waiting to be discovered in one of the great neighborhoods of Nashville. Now that should be music to your ears.

Having trouble with Craigslist Nashville? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

A Place to Hang Your Hat

The neighborhoods of Nashville are as unique as the people that call this city home. Rental properties old and new seem to mirror the heartbeat of this city that’s steeped in tradition and redefining its image at every turn. Whether a student at one of the universities, a music exec, or one of the thousands that work in the healthcare industry, there is a place to hang your hat in Nashville.

Downtown is booming. A recently revitalized metro area makes this part of the city an exciting place to live. Downtown Nashville is abuzz with working professionals, independent businesses, restaurants, and entertainment venues that add plenty of hustle and bustle. Known as “The District,” the areas near Second Ave., Broadway, and Printer’s Alley are the heart of nightlife and entertainment. Most of the rental properties downtown are modern lofts and high-rises with luxurious amenities including roof top decks and swimming pools. Expect rents to be pricey but well worth it for modern downtown living.

East of the river. Many of the historic neighborhoods east of the Cumberland River are considered to be “up and coming.” The mix of longtime residents, young professionals, and families create a strong neighborhood feel in an urban landscape. The artistic bohemian as well as the trendy gallery type will feel right at home in East Nashville. Plenty of independent restaurants and shops, bookstores and boutiques are found in the areas east of the city, making such neighborhoods as Edgefield, East End, and Lockeland Springs desirable locations to live in. Thriving commercial districts, tree-lined streets, and access to parks also add to the appeal. Apartment properties are fewer in this area of town but reasonably priced.

University culture. Demand is high in the residential areas surrounding Vanderbilt and Belmont Universities. And it’s not just the students. The neighborhoods south of downtown attract young professionals and families seeking culture and charm in all forms. The Belmont-Hillsboro, Hillsboro Village, and West End areas are popular choices for their walkable proximity to shops, cafes, specialty stores, and trendy restaurants. Rents are higher the closer you get to campus, as are levels of intoxication. Nashville gets top marks as far as college towns go..

Suburbanites in the ‘Ville. A rental dollar goes a whole lot farther in the communities outside of the city center. And there’s quite a lot to choose from. Rentals in the communities of Mt. Juliet, Hendersonville, La Vergne, and Hermitage are spacious and affordable. Although the commute into the city can get hairy during rush hour (especially from the east), the drive in the evening or on weekends is hassle free. For those seeking big city excitement only on occasion, there is a happy medium when living outside of Nashville.

City of Parks in the City of Music

Nashville isn’t necessarily a walking city, so when it’s time to give the car a rest and enjoy the southern air, there are many parks to get your green on. The only thing rivaling the amazing music scene (and the restaurants, real estate, shopping, and weather) is the number of public green spaces found in Nashville—over 100. One of the most impressive of these is Centennial Park and its centerpiece—a full-scale replica of the Parthenon in Athens, Greece—home to Nashville’s art museum.

The 3,000 acres of forest that make up Edwin and Percy Warner Park just a few miles from downtown Nashville consists of hiking and equestrian trails, a golf course, dog park, scenic overlooks, and roads for cyclists. A nature lover’s wonderland in the heart of the city is just one more reason that life is good here.

Renting in a Tight Market

Nashville’s growing appeal as a place to live has tightened the rental market in recent years, but don’t fret just yet. If there’s just one piece of advice, it’s this: when the place is right, be prepared to pounce. Consider these tips when hunting for your new place:

Get ahead of the application process. If possible, consider filling out the rental application ahead of your showing. If it turns out that you’ve found the perfect place, why waste time? Many properties will have a printable copy on their website, if not, stop by the office and pick one up. Also, be prepared to pay the application fee (these can range from free-ninety nine to around $70 at the highest end of things) on the day of the apartment showing. Show them you want the place and that you’re one step ahead of the game.

The rental season. In Nashville, like most places, the summer months are the busiest times for moving in and out. However, if you’re holding out to sign a lease in the “off season” with hopes of saving some cash, forget about it—rents are the same year round. The best deals come when the apartment owner offers them or when you try to create your own. You might miss out if you’re thinking about playing the waiting game.

Negotiate the deal. Savvy apartment hunters (and gatherers) know how to ask for what they want, and in most cases, get it. Negotiating a lower rent is possible if you bring something to the table (of course, good credit takes the lead). In addition to demonstrating that you’re financially responsible, consider other ways to highlight your awesomeness. Use your imagination here; we’ve all got something to bring to the table. And unless you’re really desperate and have a 1982 bottle of Lafite-Rothschild—wine doesn’t count.

Are you handy around the house? Offer up your services or a willingness to fill in when a maintenance employee isn’t available. Website designer by hobby or trade? Offer to work on the company’s site if you’ve got some good ideas and experience. And as always, money talks. In exchange for a reduced rate, offer to sign a longer lease; pay a few month’s rent in advance or offer a bigger security deposit in exchange for a lower monthly bill. And take note that in Nashville, rental deposits are generally low to begin with.

The High Note is Yours to Hit

Finding a great apartment in Nashville is an endeavor worth every ounce of your talent; it’s a thriving city filled with friendly people and growing opportunities. And if at times it feels like you’re in the same line for the very same thing everyone else wants, take heart; there’s something for everyone here, most notably, the collective energy that truly makes a city great. Now back to that song you were writing...

June 2020 Nashville Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Nashville Rent Report. Nashville rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Nashville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Nashville Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Nashville Rent Report. Nashville rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Nashville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Nashville rents declined slightly over the past month

Nashville rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, but are up moderately by 2.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Nashville stand at $950 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,166 for a two-bedroom. Nashville's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 1.5%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Tennessee

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Nashville, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Tennessee, 9 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 1.5% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Franklin is the most expensive of all Tennessee's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,354; of the 10 largest cities in the state that we have data for, Kingsport, where a two-bedroom goes for $609, is the only major city to see rents fall year-over-year (-2.9%).
    • Clarksville, Franklin, and Johnson City have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.4%, 3.1%, and 2.9%, respectively).

    Nashville rents more affordable than many comparable cities nationwide

    As rents have increased moderately in Nashville, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Nashville is still more affordable than most other large cities across the country.

    • Nashville's median two-bedroom rent of $1,166 is slightly below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 2.1% rise in Nashville.
    • While Nashville's rents rose moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Nashville than most similar cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Nashville.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Nashville
    $950
    $1,170
    -0.2%
    2.1%
    Murfreesboro
    $920
    $1,130
    -0.1%
    0.1%
    Franklin
    $1,100
    $1,350
    -1.2%
    3.1%
    Hendersonville
    $1,020
    $1,250
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Smyrna
    $1,070
    $1,310
    -0.2%
    4.4%
    Gallatin
    $850
    $1,050
    -0.3%
    -0.1%
    Goodlettsville
    $950
    $1,170
    0.4%
    0.7%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Renter Confidence Survey

    Apartment List has released Nashville’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters nationwide, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the country’s 111 million renters.

    "Nashville renters expressed general satisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment ...

    View full Nashville Renter Survey

    Here’s how Nashville ranks on:

    A-
    Overall satisfaction
    B
    Safety and crime rate
    A
    Jobs and career opportunities
    A-
    Recreational activities
    C
    Affordability
    B-
    Quality of schools
    A-
    Social Life
    B+
    Weather
    B
    Commute time
    A-
    State and local taxes
    D
    Public transit
    A-
    Pet-friendliness
    Overview of Findings

    Apartment List has released Nashville’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters nationwide, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the country’s 111 million renters.

    "Nashville renters expressed general satisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List. "However, ratings varied greatly across different categories, indicating that even though rents love Nashville, some aspects can be better."

    Key Findings in Nashville include the following:

    • Nashville renters gave their city an A- overall.
    • The highest-rated categories for Nashville were jobs and career opportunities (A), state and local taxes (A-) and recreational activities (A-).
    • The areas of concern to Nashville renters are public transit and affordability, which received D and C scores, respectively.
    • Nashville millennials are very satisfied with their city, giving it an overall rating of A+.
    • Nashville did relatively well compared to other cities in Tennessee, including Memphis (C) and Knoxville (B-).
    • Nashville earned similar scores compared to other cities nationwide like Austin (A-) and Charlotte (A-), and earned higher marks than Portland (B) and Atlanta (B).
    • The top rated cities nationwide for renter satisfaction include Scottsdale, AZ, Irvine, CA, Boulder, CO and Ann Arbor, MI. The lowest rated cities include Tallahassee, FL, Stockton, CA, Dayton, OH, Detroit, MI and Newark, NJ.

    Renters say:

    • "Nashville is growing and it’s an exciting time to be here. The cost of living is increasing, but so is the city’s profile." -William H.
    • "There’s always something to do here (and with plenty of options for great food). Everyone is friendly, but with so many residents, Nashville traffic is a real problem." -Erica K.
    • "I love all the activities, but I hate that there’s no good public transportation system." -Nigel S.

    For more information on the survey methodology and findings or to speak to one of our researchers, please contact our team at rentonomics@apartmentlist.com.

    View our national survey results here.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Nashville?
    In Nashville, the median rent is $852 for a studio, $949 for a 1-bedroom, $1,166 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,554 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Nashville, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
    What are the most popular neighborhoods in Nashville?
    Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Nashville include South Nashville, Downtown Nashville, Green Hills, Heron Walk, and Hillsboro West End.
    How pet-friendly is Nashville?
    According to our Annual Renter Survey, Nashville received a letter grade of A- for pet-friendliness.
    What is the job market like in Nashville?
    According to our Annual Renter Survey, Nashville received a letter grade of A for satisfaction with jobs and career opportunities.
    How good are the schools in Nashville?
    Nashville renters gave their city a letter grade of B- when asked to rate their satisfaction with schools in the area. To see how Nashville did in other categories, check out the results of our Annual Renter Survey.
    What is social life like in Nashville?
    Nashville renters gave their city a letter grade of A- when asked to rate their satisfaction with social life and dating opportunities. To see how Nashville did in other categories, check out the results of our Annual Renter Survey.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Nashville?
    Some of the colleges located in the Nashville area include Nashville State Community College, Belmont University, Lipscomb University, Tennessee State University, and Trevecca Nazarene University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Nashville?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Nashville from include Murfreesboro, Clarksville, Franklin, Hendersonville, and Gallatin.

