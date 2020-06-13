780 Apartments for rent in Nashville, TN

A Place to Hang Your Hat

The neighborhoods of Nashville are as unique as the people that call this city home. Rental properties old and new seem to mirror the heartbeat of this city that’s steeped in tradition and redefining its image at every turn. Whether a student at one of the universities, a music exec, or one of the thousands that work in the healthcare industry, there is a place to hang your hat in Nashville.

Downtown is booming. A recently revitalized metro area makes this part of the city an exciting place to live. Downtown Nashville is abuzz with working professionals, independent businesses, restaurants, and entertainment venues that add plenty of hustle and bustle. Known as “The District,” the areas near Second Ave., Broadway, and Printer’s Alley are the heart of nightlife and entertainment. Most of the rental properties downtown are modern lofts and high-rises with luxurious amenities including roof top decks and swimming pools. Expect rents to be pricey but well worth it for modern downtown living.

East of the river. Many of the historic neighborhoods east of the Cumberland River are considered to be “up and coming.” The mix of longtime residents, young professionals, and families create a strong neighborhood feel in an urban landscape. The artistic bohemian as well as the trendy gallery type will feel right at home in East Nashville. Plenty of independent restaurants and shops, bookstores and boutiques are found in the areas east of the city, making such neighborhoods as Edgefield, East End, and Lockeland Springs desirable locations to live in. Thriving commercial districts, tree-lined streets, and access to parks also add to the appeal. Apartment properties are fewer in this area of town but reasonably priced.

University culture. Demand is high in the residential areas surrounding Vanderbilt and Belmont Universities. And it’s not just the students. The neighborhoods south of downtown attract young professionals and families seeking culture and charm in all forms. The Belmont-Hillsboro, Hillsboro Village, and West End areas are popular choices for their walkable proximity to shops, cafes, specialty stores, and trendy restaurants. Rents are higher the closer you get to campus, as are levels of intoxication. Nashville gets top marks as far as college towns go..

Suburbanites in the ‘Ville. A rental dollar goes a whole lot farther in the communities outside of the city center. And there’s quite a lot to choose from. Rentals in the communities of Mt. Juliet, Hendersonville, La Vergne, and Hermitage are spacious and affordable. Although the commute into the city can get hairy during rush hour (especially from the east), the drive in the evening or on weekends is hassle free. For those seeking big city excitement only on occasion, there is a happy medium when living outside of Nashville.