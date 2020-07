Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pool gym on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance clubhouse courtyard dog park internet access playground pool table racquetball court sauna tennis court

Come home to Dover Glen Village and enjoy fun, community, comfort and quality. Amenities include indoor pools, tennis, playground, billiards, fitness centers and racquetball, just to name a few! So much to do and all for an inviting price.