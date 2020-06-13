Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:22 PM

110 Apartments for rent in Gallatin, TN

Last updated June 13 at 12:48pm
8 Units Available
Stoneridge Farms at the Hunt Club
2325 Nashville Pike, Gallatin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,029
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,114
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
An upscale community with stainless steel appliances, brushed nickel accents and gourmet kitchens. On-site fitness center, outdoor kitchen, recycling programs and a car care station. A resort-like pool and cyber cafe provided.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
21 Units Available
Vintage Foxland
120 Vintage Foxland Harbor Drive, Gallatin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,070
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,630
1428 sqft
We all have one, that perfect spot, the place we go to melt away the worries of the day. It might be the shores of Old Hickory, a walk on the greenway, or going home to your relax in your favorite chair with your favorite vintage.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
28 Units Available
Foxland Crossing
1391 Foxland Blvd, Gallatin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,054
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,274
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1349 sqft
Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Near Station Camp Creek and steps from Foxland Harbor Golf Club. Amenities include a game room, a pool and internet cafe.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
26 Units Available
Revere at Hidden Creek
2067 Springdale Lane, Gallatin, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,089
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,460
1477 sqft
Conveniently located just off I-386 with easy access to all of greater Nashville. Pet-friendly community with resident clubhouse, fitness center and playground. Electronic rent payment available.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
28 Units Available
Wellington Farms Apartments
273 Big Station Camp Blvd, Gallatin, TN
1 Bedroom
$949
879 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,315
1366 sqft
Wellington Farms luxury apartments provide a level of comfort and convenience that can't be beat.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
3 Units Available
The Villages of Gallatin
614 North Water Avenue, Gallatin, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,032
1022 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,192
1153 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
The Villages of Gallatin offers apartments and townhomes at a reasonable price. Apartment amenities include washers and dryers in every home, spacious interiors, private entrances and patios.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
26 Units Available
Avondale at Kennesaw Farms
1060 Kennesaw Blvd, Gallatin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,007
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A mile from Volunteer State Community College, this community contains a fitness center, pool, playground and internet cafe. Spacious laundry rooms and washers and dryers in every unit. Minutes from Hendersonville.
Last updated June 13 at 01:00pm
2 Units Available
Brookhaven Apartment Homes
625 Greenwave Drive, Gallatin, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$999
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Brookhaven Apartments is located in Gallatin, Tennessee, a beautiful city about 26 miles northeast of Nashville.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
336 Black Thorn Lane
336 Blackthorn Ln, Gallatin, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
2186 sqft
336 Black Thorn Lane Available 07/01/20 Coming Soon -Gallatin- 4 Bedroom - Clubhouse/Pool - 4 bedroom, 2.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
806 Sagewood Drive
806 Sagewood Drive W, Gallatin, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
2351 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
116 Summerlin Dr
116 Summerlin Drive, Gallatin, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,749
1335 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 116 Summerlin Dr in Gallatin. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
271 E Morris Dr
271 East Morris Drive, Gallatin, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,849
2167 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 271 E Morris Dr in Gallatin. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
600 Hillcrest Dr
600 Hillcrest Drive, Gallatin, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
714 sqft
COZY COTTAGE . Available for showing beginning 6/8 .This won't last long. Lots of upgrades . A short walk to the public greenway, just three minutes to the town square, and convenient to shopping and restaurants. Renters insurance required.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
1410 Boardwalk Pl
1410 Boardwalk Pl, Gallatin, TN
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
4448 sqft
Features include a huge master suite, bedroom sized master closet, gourmet kitchen, library, office, media room, game room with wet bar, temperature controlled wine cellar and screened 40' porch. Yard maintenance included * (Mow, blow and edge).

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
538 Rose Cottage Cir
538 Rose Cottage Circle, Gallatin, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1202 sqft
Updated 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 car garage, spacious living room with new carpet, dining area, kitchen with appliances, washer & dryer connections, master suite with walk-in closet, yard maintenance included.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
548 Callie Ave
548 Callie Avenue, Gallatin, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1800 sqft
Great home for rent! Former model home in great condition!Please call Jim Carden at 615-207-5178 for info

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
603 Long Hollow Pike
603 Long Hollow Pike, Gallatin, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1487 sqft
3 bedroom 1 bath home in Gallatin. Beautiful hardwood floors, gas fireplace, freshly painted. Pets are negotiable.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
123 E Park Ave
123 East Park Avenue, Gallatin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,000
761 sqft
Adorable duplex near Gallatin Square. Total renovation in 2019. Left Unit - One bedroom with beautiful new kitchen, bathroom & Laundry. So Cute!! QUALIFICATIONS: Income minimum 3 times rent. Credit score 590 w/no evictions.

Last updated June 13 at 02:39pm
1 Unit Available
705 Kathy Circle
705 Kathy Circle, Gallatin, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,725
1940 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
487 Albion Circle
487 Albion Circle, Gallatin, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1625 sqft
487 Albion Circle - Gallatin - 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath - 3 Bedroom and 2.

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
940 E. Main Street
940 East Main Street, Gallatin, TN
2 Bedrooms
$975
2 bedroom, 1.5 bath Duplex - Section 8 available, with reduced deposit. Ask us about our washer and dryer rent to own program! No Pets Allowed (RLNE5680324)
Results within 1 mile of Gallatin

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1031 Fulman Road
1031 Fulman Road, Sumner County, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,399
3124 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and approximately 3,124 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
128 Devonshire Trl
128 Devonshire Trail, Hendersonville, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2250 sqft
Nice 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath home with hardwood floors on the main level, vaulted ceilings, eat-in kitchen, master suite on the main level, bonus room, fenced in back yard, covered back porch & gazebo, 2 car garage.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
104 Camp Creek Ct
104 Camp Creek Court, Hendersonville, TN
5 Bedrooms
$2,345
3149 sqft
This home has loads to offer and complements any style of decor since a neutral color scheme is available throughout the home.

Median Rent in Gallatin

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Gallatin is $853, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,048.
Studio
$766
1 Bed
$853
2 Beds
$1,048
3+ Beds
$1,396

June 2020 Gallatin Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Gallatin Rent Report. Gallatin rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Gallatin rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Gallatin rents declined moderately over the past month

Gallatin rents have declined 0.3% over the past month, and are down slightly by 0.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Gallatin stand at $854 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,048 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in February. Gallatin's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 1.5%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Tennessee

    While rent decreases have been occurring in the city of Gallatin over the past year, cities in the rest of the state are seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 9 of the largest 10 cities in Tennessee for which we have data. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 1.5% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Franklin is the most expensive of all Tennessee's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,354; of the 10 largest cities in the state that we have data for, Kingsport, where a two-bedroom goes for $609, is the only other major city besides Gallatin to see rents fall year-over-year (-2.9%).
    • Clarksville, Franklin, and Johnson City have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.4%, 3.1%, and 2.9%, respectively).

    Gallatin rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen slightly in Gallatin, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Gallatin is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Gallatin's median two-bedroom rent of $1,048 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.1% decline in Gallatin.
    • While rents in Gallatin fell slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and Dallas (+1.1%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Gallatin than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is nearly three times the price in Gallatin.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Nashville
    $950
    $1,170
    -0.2%
    2.1%
    Murfreesboro
    $920
    $1,130
    -0.1%
    0.1%
    Franklin
    $1,100
    $1,350
    -1.2%
    3.1%
    Hendersonville
    $1,020
    $1,250
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Smyrna
    $1,070
    $1,310
    -0.2%
    4.4%
    Gallatin
    $850
    $1,050
    -0.3%
    -0.1%
    Goodlettsville
    $950
    $1,170
    0.4%
    0.7%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Gallatin?
    In Gallatin, the median rent is $766 for a studio, $853 for a 1-bedroom, $1,048 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,396 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Gallatin, check out our monthly Gallatin Rent Report.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Gallatin?
    Some of the colleges located in the Gallatin area include Volunteer State Community College, Nashville State Community College, Austin Peay State University, Belmont University, and Cumberland University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Gallatin?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Gallatin from include Nashville, Murfreesboro, Clarksville, Franklin, and Hendersonville.

