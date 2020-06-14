216 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Nashville, TN

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
78 Units Available
Colonial Grand at Bellevue
2828 Old Hickory Blvd, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,076
818 sqft
Secure gated complex with beautiful views. Located south of Nashville, home of country music. Luxury apartments with bay windows and vaulted ceilings. Community amenities include two swimming pools, laundry service and a fitness center.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
The Woodlands
17 Units Available
Landmark at Wynton Pointe Apartment Homes
1000 Enclave Cir, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$940
646 sqft
Large apartments in quiet neighborhood between I-24 and I-65. Air conditioning and fireplace in unit. Extra storage. Community has tennis court and internet cafe. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Inglewood
101 Units Available
The Canvas
1120 Litton Ave, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,099
700 sqft
Learn More About Our Community MOVE IN BY JUNE 15th,2020 and get a 2-Bedroom Apartment for JUST $999/mo Immediate Occupancy Available NOW We currently can offer you a LIVE tour of our property from the convenience of your own mobile device.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Brentwood Downs
25 Units Available
Brentwood Downs
1 Derby Trace, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,086
676 sqft
Loft and two-bedroom apartment homes in Nashville, just minutes from Maryland Farms, Cool Springs and Interstate 65. Private patio or balcony. Swimming pool with sundeck, picnic areas with built-in grills, and tennis courts.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Elliston Place
39 Units Available
Charlotte at Midtown
2400 Charlotte Ave, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,443
702 sqft
An urban, residential community in Midtown Nashville. Lots of on-site amenities including a paw spa, outdoor game area, outdoor fireplace, and pool. Apartments feature high ceilings, soaking tubs, and updated kitchens.
Verified

1 of 99

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Music Row
17 Units Available
Residences at Aertson Midtown
905 20th Ave S, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,552
747 sqft
Beautiful apartment kitchens have granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Gym, hot tub and media room located on-site. Convenient location just steps from Vanderbilt University.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
14 Units Available
The Club
1 Hickory Club Dr, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$860
700 sqft
This pet-friendly community offers residents an onsite pool, clubhouse, and 24-hour clothes care center. Residents also enjoy European cabinetry, fireplaces, and balconies or patios. The neighborhood is convenient to Antioch Park and Murfreesboro Pike.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Germantown
13 Units Available
Vista Germantown
515 Madison St, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,467
826 sqft
Vista Germantown, located in the heart of Nashville's historic, most sought after neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Metrocenter-North Rhodes Park
9 Units Available
The Duke Nashville
281 Cumberland Bend, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,336
833 sqft
Luxury apartment community near Nashville Farmer's Market and Germantown. Trendy, upscale amenities with a large resort pool and yoga room. On-site amenities include a fitness center, poolside grill area and rooftop bar.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 02:31pm
4 Units Available
Nob Hill Apartments
180 Wallace Rd, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$945
690 sqft
Nine miles from Downtown Nashville. Modern apartment interiors with stainless steel appliances, large closets, and modern cabinetry. On-site features including two dog parks, salt water pools, and a park-like setting.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 02:31pm
Heron Walk
4 Units Available
Madison Flats
135 Brinkhaven Ave, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$960
630 sqft
Newly renovated apartments close to East Nashville, downtown and Rivergate Mall. Units have stainless steel appliances, dishwashers and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly community has a swimming pool and laundry.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 02:31pm
11 Units Available
Ashton at Harding
4700 Humber Dr #2, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$915
795 sqft
A tranquil community just a short drive to area shops and restaurants. Near public transportation. On-site amenities include a pool, laundry facility, picnic area and green space. Each home offers a balcony and plush carpeting.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 05:29pm
Melrose
13 Units Available
IMT 8 South
2405 8th Ave S, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,425
746 sqft
More than just a home, this community-minded complex features the city's first in-pool sunken cabana, a nine-screen media wall, and a private dog park and spa for your canine friends.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 01:02pm
SoBro
180 Units Available
1200 Broadway
1204 Demonbreun Street, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$2,264
880 sqft
1200 Broadway features brand new studio, one, two, and three-bedroom apartments for rent in The Gulch. 1200 offers a 26th-floor sky lounge, pool with private cabanas, private parking with controlled entry access, and a Whole Foods onsite.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 01:01pm
$
Sylvan Park
16 Units Available
West 46th
4510 Charlotte Ave, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,239
717 sqft
Modern homes with in-unit laundry and hardwood floors. Tenants get access to a coffee bar, bike storage, and media room. Close to I-40. Near McCabe Golf Course and The Parthenon (an art museum).
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 14 at 06:07pm
Hope Gardens
9 Units Available
909 Flats
909 Rosa L Parks Blvd, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,383
796 sqft
Landmark one- and two-bedroom apartments in new Hope Gardens community, just steps from Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park. In-unit laundry facilities, ceiling fans and walk-in closets. Trash valet, swimming pool and business center on site.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Elliston Place
18 Units Available
ParkCentral Nashville
220 25th Ave N, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,545
625 sqft
City living meets nature at this modern Nashville community. Spacious rooms overlook Centennial Park. Rooms boast ceiling fans, carpets and in-unit laundry facilities. Internet access, swimming pool and fire pit. Cats and dogs allowed.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 10:37am
38 Units Available
The Highland on Briley
2131 Elm Hill Pike, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$945
715 sqft
Call Now To Find Out How You Can Get A Month Of Free RENT! Please Act Fast Because This Offer Will Only Be Around Until May 15th!
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Cross Timbers
13 Units Available
865 Bellevue
865 Bellevue Rd, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,111
721 sqft
Pet-friendly and smoke-free one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Community features garage, pool and dog park. Easy access to I-40, public transit and Memphis-Bristol Highway.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated June 14 at 06:34pm
$
Maxwell
27 Units Available
The Cleo
1034 W Eastland Ave, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,534
776 sqft
Homes with spacious closets, 9-foot ceilings, and granite countertops, overlooking downtown Nashville. Bike storage, outdoor grilling stations, and a clubroom for residents. Downtown Nashville is less than 10 minutes away.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 07:02pm
$
Downtown Nashville
27 Units Available
505
505 Church St, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$2,425
756 sqft
Residents enjoy units with showcase kitchens, floor-to-ceiling windows and more. Community has saltwater pool, pickleball courts, grilling trellis and private cabanas. Located in the heart of downtown, close to bars and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 06:57pm
LP Field
31 Units Available
Stacks on Main
535 Main St, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,392
646 sqft
Contemporary East Nashville apartments with quick access to Route 31. Rooms have granite counters, stainless steel appliances and air conditioning. Bike storage, BBQ and grill, clubhouse and swimming pool. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 06:41pm
$
Historic Waverly
35 Units Available
The Melrose
2600 8th Avenue south, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,310
672 sqft
A short drive from Route 31 and I-65. Sophisticated and modern homes come fully furnished. Granite counters, designer kitchen appliances and hardwood floors. Pleasant community includes a yoga studio, a pool and a clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 06:22pm
Edgehill
1 Unit Available
Note 16 Apartments
1520 Horton Ave, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,595
711 sqft
Near Peabody Esplanade with views of Music Row. Pet-friendly, recently renovated apartments feature hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. On-site coffee bar, 24-hour gym, clubhouse and business center. Ample privacy.

June 2020 Nashville Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Nashville Rent Report. Nashville rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Nashville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Nashville Rent Report. Nashville rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Nashville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Nashville rents declined slightly over the past month

Nashville rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, but are up moderately by 2.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Nashville stand at $950 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,166 for a two-bedroom. Nashville's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 1.5%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Tennessee

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Nashville, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Tennessee, 9 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 1.5% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Franklin is the most expensive of all Tennessee's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,354; of the 10 largest cities in the state that we have data for, Kingsport, where a two-bedroom goes for $609, is the only major city to see rents fall year-over-year (-2.9%).
    • Clarksville, Franklin, and Johnson City have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.4%, 3.1%, and 2.9%, respectively).

    Nashville rents more affordable than many comparable cities nationwide

    As rents have increased moderately in Nashville, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Nashville is still more affordable than most other large cities across the country.

    • Nashville's median two-bedroom rent of $1,166 is slightly below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 2.1% rise in Nashville.
    • While Nashville's rents rose moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Nashville than most similar cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Nashville.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Nashville
    $950
    $1,170
    -0.2%
    2.1%
    Murfreesboro
    $920
    $1,130
    -0.1%
    0.1%
    Franklin
    $1,100
    $1,350
    -1.2%
    3.1%
    Hendersonville
    $1,020
    $1,250
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Smyrna
    $1,070
    $1,310
    -0.2%
    4.4%
    Gallatin
    $850
    $1,050
    -0.3%
    -0.1%
    Goodlettsville
    $950
    $1,170
    0.4%
    0.7%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

