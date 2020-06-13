86 Accessible Apartments for rent in Nashville, TN

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
15 Units Available
Preakness Apartments
630 Bell Rd, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$975
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to I-24 and Downtown Nashville. Luxury amenities with a 24-hour fitness center, picnic pavilion with grilling area, and cyber cafe. Brushed-nickel accents, fireplaces and pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Historic Edgefield
40 Units Available
Station 40
610 Sylvan Heights Wa, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,285
511 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,360
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,815
1145 sqft
Super modern homes with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, close to I-24. Bike storage, bocce court, 24-hour maintenance, business center, courtyard and gym. Pet-friendly community.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
West Meade
51 Units Available
Grande View
7100 Sonya Dr, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,234
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,348
1187 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,442
1428 sqft
With easy access to Vanderbilt University and I-40 these diverse units can come with jetted tubs, fireplace, and vaulted ceilings. On-site amenities include two pools, spa, tanning beds, and athletic facility. Guest suites on site.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
12 Units Available
Retreat at Lenox Village
8044 Bienville Dr, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,134
588 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,166
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1232 sqft
Assigned parking, spacious walk-in closets, 10-foot ceilings, in-unit washer and dryer. Community amenities feature temperature-controlled storage units, 24-hour fitness center and private media room. Located in Lenox Village.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
28 Units Available
Wyndchase Bellevue
7221 Highway 70 S, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$995
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
1069 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
868 sqft
Wyndchase Bellevue Apartments in Nashville, Tennessee, feature gourmet kitchens, 9- foot ceilings, updated flooring and a beautiful courtyard and landscape. Resort-style pool for those sunny Southern days.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:01am
$
Elliston Place
7 Units Available
Apollo Midtown
2110 Elliston Pl, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,573
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Upscale homes with in-unit laundry and open floor plans. Residents get access to a saltwater pool and fitness center. Close to Centennial Park, Vanderbilt University and Belmont Mansion. Minutes from I-65.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
30 Units Available
Allegro on Bell
1500 Brentridge Drive, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$815
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
997 sqft
Apartment living is made easy, stylish, and comfortable at Allegro on Bell. Our one and two bedroom apartments for rent in Antioch, TN, allow you to live out your days enjoying premier community amenities and convenient apartment features.
Verified

1 of 85

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
Downtown Nashville
36 Units Available
Residences at Capitol View
1015 Nelson Merry Street, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,438
676 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,671
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,830
1336 sqft
A city has a spirit and each day is an opportunity to experience something new. Welcome to Capitol View Nashville, where the energy and vibrancy of Nashville meet.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
Music Row
11 Units Available
The Morris
818 19th Ave S, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,690
598 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,392
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,721
1097 sqft
Located along Music Row in Nashville, this 17-story apartment community is only moments from Broadway, the Scarritt Bennett Center and I-65. This brand new community didn't open up until Spring 2017.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 01:16am
Vanderbilt
23 Units Available
West End Village
221 31st Ave S, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,317
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,940
1021 sqft
Situated in the historic West End neighborhood, these apartments are close to local shops and restaurants. You will also find designer kitchens, plush bathrooms, and private balconies.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Brittany Park
110 Units Available
The Anson
950 Brittany Park Drive, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,298
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1158 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,746
1362 sqft
You know Nashville. Now come discover The Anson – A Neighborhood South of Nashville. We’re close enough to see the bright lights and hear the steel guitars, yet just removed enough to provide the retreat you need from the hustle and bustle.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 03:34pm
$
Woodland Hills
2 Units Available
SoNa Apartments
200 Paragon Mills Rd, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,139
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious one- to three-bedroom apartments with walk-in closets and W/D hookups. Pet allowed, plus sauna and pool. Convenient access to I-24 and Route 31. Short drive away from shopping, schools and downtown.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
77 Units Available
Colonial Grand at Bellevue
2828 Old Hickory Blvd, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,078
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,386
1099 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,702
1316 sqft
Secure gated complex with beautiful views. Located south of Nashville, home of country music. Luxury apartments with bay windows and vaulted ceilings. Community amenities include two swimming pools, laundry service and a fitness center.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Elliston Place
39 Units Available
Charlotte at Midtown
2400 Charlotte Ave, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,443
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,988
1152 sqft
An urban, residential community in Midtown Nashville. Lots of on-site amenities including a paw spa, outdoor game area, outdoor fireplace, and pool. Apartments feature high ceilings, soaking tubs, and updated kitchens.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Green Hills
60 Units Available
Vertis Green Hills
4000 Hillsboro Pike, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,704
654 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,889
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,399
1812 sqft
Located in the Green Hills Neighborhood, these luxury apartments offer one-, two, and three-bedroom floor plans. Apartments offer vaulted ceilings and crown molding, while the community offers a saltwater pool, fitness center, and sky lounge.
Verified

1 of 96

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
$
8 Units Available
Brighton Valley
500 Brooksboro Ter, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,060
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1225 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1475 sqft
Located just minutes away from Nashville Airport and Nashville's downtown square. Community has one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes, as well as two- and three-bedroom townhomes.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
Knolls
10 Units Available
Knolls
220 Knolls Pl, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$975
483 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
755 sqft
Convenient and centrally-located, these one- and two-bedroom units offer air conditioning, ceiling fans, stainless steel appliances, fireplaces and large closets. Commuters will appreciate the easy access to public transit.
Verified

1 of 79

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
Talbot's Corner
10 Units Available
Hillhurst
1100 Sunset Cir, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,069
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,364
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,544
1316 sqft
Located minutes from downtown Nashville and Five Points in East Nashville. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments and townhomes with air conditioning and large closets. Community has BBQ, picnic area and swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
4 Units Available
Parliament Place
831 Glastonbury Rd, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$928
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Peaceful apartment community with easy access to major roads, shopping and dining. Community features guest parking, picnic and BBQ area. Units have air-conditioning, electric kitchens, dishwashers, hardwood floors and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 08:58am
33 Units Available
Novo Donelson
135 Donelson Pike, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,225
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,427
968 sqft
The newest luxury apartment community in the Donelson area with a Nashville address! Leave your car, and traffic behind when you take a 10 minute train ride to downtown Nashville on the Music City Star! You’ll also love the spacious 1 & 2 bedroom
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:35am
15 Units Available
Highlands at the Lake
100 Arbor Lake Blvd, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$935
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Bright apartments on lush property near J. Percy Priest Reservoir. Recently renovated with walk-in closets and extra storage. Air conditioning. Complex has coffee bar and tennis court. Dog park on site. Garage parking available.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 01:03am
Edgehill
1 Unit Available
Note 16 Apartments
1520 Horton Ave, Nashville, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,595
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Near Peabody Esplanade with views of Music Row. Pet-friendly, recently renovated apartments feature hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. On-site coffee bar, 24-hour gym, clubhouse and business center. Ample privacy.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:09am
Woodlawn
1 Unit Available
The Marquee at Belle Meade
4400 Ridgefield Way, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,546
1412 sqft
An intimate community with luxury apartments located close to Saint Thomas West Hospital and I-440. Newly renovated homes that feature in-unit laundry, granite counters and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 12:54am
Elliston Place
5 Units Available
Artemis Midtown
301 22nd Ave N, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,513
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Sleek Midtown apartments with urban kitchen designs and spacious bedrooms. Enjoy use of the courtyard, outdoor fireplace and pool. Easy access to I-40. Near the good fun and music on Broadway.

Welcome to the June 2020 Nashville Rent Report. Nashville rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Nashville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Nashville Rent Report. Nashville rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Nashville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Nashville rents declined slightly over the past month

Nashville rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, but are up moderately by 2.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Nashville stand at $950 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,166 for a two-bedroom. Nashville's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 1.5%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Tennessee

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Nashville, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Tennessee, 9 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 1.5% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Franklin is the most expensive of all Tennessee's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,354; of the 10 largest cities in the state that we have data for, Kingsport, where a two-bedroom goes for $609, is the only major city to see rents fall year-over-year (-2.9%).
    • Clarksville, Franklin, and Johnson City have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.4%, 3.1%, and 2.9%, respectively).

    Nashville rents more affordable than many comparable cities nationwide

    As rents have increased moderately in Nashville, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Nashville is still more affordable than most other large cities across the country.

    • Nashville's median two-bedroom rent of $1,166 is slightly below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 2.1% rise in Nashville.
    • While Nashville's rents rose moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Nashville than most similar cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Nashville.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Nashville
    $950
    $1,170
    -0.2%
    2.1%
    Murfreesboro
    $920
    $1,130
    -0.1%
    0.1%
    Franklin
    $1,100
    $1,350
    -1.2%
    3.1%
    Hendersonville
    $1,020
    $1,250
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Smyrna
    $1,070
    $1,310
    -0.2%
    4.4%
    Gallatin
    $850
    $1,050
    -0.3%
    -0.1%
    Goodlettsville
    $950
    $1,170
    0.4%
    0.7%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

