219 Apartments for rent in Nashville, TN with garage

Nashville apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 07:01am
$
Sylvan Park
16 Units Available
West 46th
4510 Charlotte Ave, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,229
452 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,239
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,829
1004 sqft
Modern homes with in-unit laundry and hardwood floors. Tenants get access to a coffee bar, bike storage, and media room. Close to I-40. Near McCabe Golf Course and The Parthenon (an art museum).
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
LP Field
12 Units Available
Eastside Heights
120 S 5th St, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,200
418 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,281
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,892
1112 sqft
Experience a comprehensive living package with an outdoor movie theater, saltwater pool, sundeck, gym and a pet spa. Easy access to the I-24 and proximity to the Nissan Stadium and locality parks offer added convenience.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Downtown Nashville
43 Units Available
The Gossett on Church
1201 Church St, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,330
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,079
1237 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Super modern apartments near I-40 in the heart of Nashville. White quartz countertops, kitchen islands and goose-neck faucets. Hardwood flooring and Roman tubs. Community has saltwater pool, yoga room and outdoor fire pit.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Historic Edgefield
41 Units Available
Station 40
610 Sylvan Heights Wa, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,285
511 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,340
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,815
1145 sqft
Super modern homes with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, close to I-24. Bike storage, bocce court, 24-hour maintenance, business center, courtyard and gym. Pet-friendly community.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
27 Units Available
The Lexington
510 Old Hickory Blvd, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,207
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,412
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,664
1320 sqft
Apartments located close I-40, and feature walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, fireplace, and patio or balcony. Luxury community amenities include tennis court, pool table, media room, gym and security system. Pets welcome with an additional fee.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
38 Units Available
The Overlook
727 Bell Rd, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$901
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,123
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,281
1266 sqft
Boasting upscale amenities, premium finishes, and well appointed floor plans; you will love coming home to The Overlook. Our Antioch, TN apartments offer relaxation and serenity in a resort like atmosphere.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
19 Units Available
Discovery at Mountain View
5000 Mountain Springs Dr, Nashville, TN
Studio
$847
680 sqft
1 Bedroom
$979
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
1004 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to I-24 and Nashville International Airport. Unit amenities include washer/dryer hookup, walk-in closets, and patio or balcony. Community features parking, pool, coffee bar and dog park.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
SoBro
13 Units Available
River House
4 Academy Pl, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,465
589 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,727
867 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,266
1253 sqft
Stainless steel appliances, hardwood style floors, walk-in closets and ceiling fans. Amenities include state-of-the art-fitness center, pool with sundeck, bike storage, club room and gaming area.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
11 Units Available
Retreat at Lenox Village
8044 Bienville Dr, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,191
588 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,170
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1232 sqft
Assigned parking, spacious walk-in closets, 10-foot ceilings, in-unit washer and dryer. Community amenities feature temperature-controlled storage units, 24-hour fitness center and private media room. Located in Lenox Village.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Elliston Place
41 Units Available
2700 Charlotte Ave Apartments
2700 Charlotte Ave, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,425
689 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,525
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,230
1240 sqft
Modern apartments located on Route 70 in Nashville's Elliston Place neighborhood. Rooms have vinyl plank hardwood-style floors, cabinetry and granite countertops. On-site gym, dog park, courtyard and business center.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 07:12am
Downtown Nashville
42 Units Available
Cumberland On Church
555 Church St, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,527
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,792
1086 sqft
Live in the heart of Nashville in this pet-friendly, 24-story building blocks from Tennessee Performing Arts Center and the State Capitol. Units have washer/dryer hookups, patios or balconies, air conditioning and fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Demonbreun
39 Units Available
Element Music Row
1515 Demonbreun St, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,539
601 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,738
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,525
1637 sqft
High-rise apartments and penthouses not far from the ramp to 40-65. Luxury residences feature floor-to-ceiling windows, balconies with stunning views, walk-in closets, breakfast bar with pendant lights and more. Community gym, pool and business center.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
78 Units Available
Colonial Grand at Bellevue
2828 Old Hickory Blvd, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,078
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,386
1099 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,697
1316 sqft
Secure gated complex with beautiful views. Located south of Nashville, home of country music. Luxury apartments with bay windows and vaulted ceilings. Community amenities include two swimming pools, laundry service and a fitness center.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Germantown
53 Units Available
Carillion
1001 4th Ave N, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,445
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,235
1180 sqft
Near Victory Park, the Cumberland River and the Arts District. One- and two-bedroom units with patio/balcony, walk-in closets, granite countertops, modern appliances and washer/dryer. Community amenities include 24-hour gym, yoga, Wi-Fi cafe and bike storage.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Elliston Place
39 Units Available
Charlotte at Midtown
2400 Charlotte Ave, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,443
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,983
1152 sqft
An urban, residential community in Midtown Nashville. Lots of on-site amenities including a paw spa, outdoor game area, outdoor fireplace, and pool. Apartments feature high ceilings, soaking tubs, and updated kitchens.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
West Meade
52 Units Available
Grande View
7100 Sonya Dr, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,124
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,367
1187 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,442
1428 sqft
With easy access to Vanderbilt University and I-40 these diverse units can come with jetted tubs, fireplace, and vaulted ceilings. On-site amenities include two pools, spa, tanning beds, and athletic facility. Guest suites on site.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Green Hills
61 Units Available
Vertis Green Hills
4000 Hillsboro Pike, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,704
654 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,889
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,399
1812 sqft
Located in the Green Hills Neighborhood, these luxury apartments offer one-, two, and three-bedroom floor plans. Apartments offer vaulted ceilings and crown molding, while the community offers a saltwater pool, fitness center, and sky lounge.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
17 Units Available
Waterford Landing
5901 Old Hickory Blvd, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,105
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1244 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,330
1479 sqft
You deserve the best in apartment home living and Waterford Landing in Hermitage, Tennessee, can give you just that.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
$
21 Units Available
Hillmeade Apartment Homes
6800 Highway 70 S, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,308
1325 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,367
1803 sqft
The Belle Forest Shopping Center and Bellevue Valley Plaza are just minutes from this community. Apartments feature granite countertops and in-unit laundry. There's an on-site fitness center and pool for residents to enjoy.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
SoBro
182 Units Available
1200 Broadway
1204 Demonbreun Street, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,673
572 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,189
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,370
1321 sqft
1200 Broadway features brand new studio, one, two, and three-bedroom apartments for rent in The Gulch. 1200 offers a 26th-floor sky lounge, pool with private cabanas, private parking with controlled entry access, and a Whole Foods onsite.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
29 Units Available
Wyndchase Bellevue
7221 Highway 70 S, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$995
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
1069 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
868 sqft
Wyndchase Bellevue Apartments in Nashville, Tennessee, feature gourmet kitchens, 9- foot ceilings, updated flooring and a beautiful courtyard and landscape. Resort-style pool for those sunny Southern days.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Elliston Place
18 Units Available
ParkCentral Nashville
220 25th Ave N, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,545
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
City living meets nature at this modern Nashville community. Spacious rooms overlook Centennial Park. Rooms boast ceiling fans, carpets and in-unit laundry facilities. Internet access, swimming pool and fire pit. Cats and dogs allowed.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Cross Timbers
12 Units Available
865 Bellevue
865 Bellevue Rd, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,103
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,148
1148 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly and smoke-free one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Community features garage, pool and dog park. Easy access to I-40, public transit and Memphis-Bristol Highway.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Music Row
11 Units Available
The Morris
818 19th Ave S, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,690
598 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,403
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,721
1097 sqft
Located along Music Row in Nashville, this 17-story apartment community is only moments from Broadway, the Scarritt Bennett Center and I-65. This brand new community didn't open up until Spring 2017.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Nashville, TN

Nashville apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

