berry hill
402 Apartments for rent in Berry Hill, TN📍
$
33 Units Available
Octave
2350 8th Ave S, Berry Hill, TN
Studio
$1,238
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,399
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,931
1058 sqft
Situated on 8th Avenue South. Close to specialty stores and music venues. Residences feature wood-style floors, granite counters and USB ports. Property offers a virtual yoga room and a cyber cafe with Starbucks coffee.
1 Unit Available
2826 Erica Pl
2826 Erica Place, Berry Hill, TN
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
869 sqft
This property is zoned Residential/ Commercial. Live and work in the same space.
Melrose
1 Unit Available
2407 8th Ave, S
2407 8th Avenue South, Berry Hill, TN
1 Bedroom
$2,200
834 sqft
Fully Furnished One Bedroom + Office Located in the Heart of Melrose! Experience all of the luxurious upgrades and furnishings this stunning condo has to offer! Office can be converted into guest room with a custom queen size murphy bed! Upgrades
Results within 1 mile of Berry Hill
Melrose
14 Units Available
IMT 8 South
2405 8th Ave S, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,230
573 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,430
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
More than just a home, this community-minded complex features the city's first in-pool sunken cabana, a nine-screen media wall, and a private dog park and spa for your canine friends.
Breeze Hill
4 Units Available
Gale Lofts
811 Gale Ln, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,355
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,732
1234 sqft
Pet-friendly one- and two-bedroom apartments with air conditioning, walk-in closets, hardwood floors, granite counters and stainless steel kitchen appliances. Residents enjoy access to a pool, 24-hour gym, 24-hour laundry facilities and an online payment portal.
$
Sunnyside
5 Units Available
12 South Apartments
2310 12th Ave S, Nashville, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,535
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A low-rise community near Belmont University. On-site yoga, a gym, coffee bar and business center. Units feature high ceilings, subway tile and stainless steel appliances. Completely urban-style living with extra features.
$
Woodbine
9 Units Available
Residences at Woodbine Park
311 Carter St, Nashville, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,205
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
910 sqft
This modern community offers spacious floorplans with designer features throughout. Each home offers a private balcony or patio, stainless steel appliances, and large closets. On-site fitness center, grilling area, and green space.
$
Edgehill
12 Units Available
Park at Hillside
1501 Hillside Avenue, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$821
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$981
763 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,128
899 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Park at Hillside in Nashville. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
Villa Adrian
2964 Franklin Pike, Nashville, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,885
1600 sqft
Superb location that puts you minutes from several local universities (Vanderbilt, Belmont, Lipscomb etc,) Green Hills Mall and all that Green Hills has to offer. The trendy 12th South district is just around the corner.
Melrose
2 Units Available
Village South
801 Inverness Ave, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,255
650 sqft
Easy community to area schools and the historic area. On-site resort-like pool, sundeck, fitness center and green space. Each apartment offers a patio or balcony, spacious interiors, and wood flooring.
Acklen Westgrove
1 Unit Available
1104 A West Grove Avenue
1104 A W Grove Ave, Nashville, TN
5 Bedrooms
$4,800
2209 sqft
5 Bedroom/3.5 Bath in 12 South & Belmont area - 5 Bedroom/3.
Woodbine
1 Unit Available
220 Lutie St
220 Lutie Street, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
728 sqft
Two Bedroom One Bath Rental House - Central Heating Air, Appliances, And Large Yard With Storage Building. (RLNE3932125)
Melrose
1 Unit Available
2310 Elliott Avenue, #419
2310 Elliott Avenue, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1243 sqft
2310 Elliott Avenue, #419 Available 07/01/20 Coming Soon - 2B/2BA in the Park at Melrose! - COMING SOON!!!! This 2b/2ba condo is located in 12 South's Park at Melrose.
South Nashville
1 Unit Available
1700 Stewart Place
1700 Stewart Place, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1903 sqft
Charming Wedgewood Houston Brick Cottage Available Now! $2300 - Located in the heart of Wedgewood Houston, this brick cottage puts you within walking distance to everything you need.
Melrose
1 Unit Available
812 Inverness Ave
812 Inverness Avenue, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1821 sqft
812 Inverness Ave Available 06/15/20 Restored 1930's 3/2 Single Family Home In 12 South! - This beautifully restored home features large bedrooms, classic finishes, and Hardwood floors. The kitchen is updated with SS appliances.
Historic Waverly
1 Unit Available
2020 Beech Ave Apt D13
2020 Beech Avenue, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,195
678 sqft
1 bed / 1 bath home - Make sure that you check out this very special 1 bedroom and 1 bath condo, located south of Nashville, conveniently close to Belmont, I65, and great shopping! Just a short drive on a local interstate gets you to downtown
Woodycrest
1 Unit Available
400 Herron Drive 105
400 Herron Drive, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,600
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit 105 Available 07/05/20 Beautiful Condo near Downtown Nashville - Property Id: 286355 CLEAN, SAFE & STERILIZED! Located on the first floor so easy to come & go. FURNISHED - 1 bed, 1.
Melrose
1 Unit Available
864 Kirkwood Ave
864 Kirkwood Avenue, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
2507 sqft
WALK TO SEVIER PARK & 12TH AVE S!! Newer home built in 2014 for rent in 12 South. Beautiful finishes, built-ins & hardwood flooring throughout. You have the option to rent furnished for $5000 or unfurnished for $4500!!
Historic Waverly
1 Unit Available
2118 Elliott Ave
2118 Elliott Avenue, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2016 sqft
This beautifully furnished townhouse is equipped with all the amenities to make anyone feel at home. Large open living space when you first walk in. A master bedroom with a king size bed and private bath.
Melrose
1 Unit Available
808 Knox Ave
808 Knox Avenue, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
855 sqft
Granite & Stainless kitchen with maple cabinets. Hardwood floors throughout. Plantation blinds. Refrigerator, stove, front load washer & dryer. Large, private deck.
Melrose
1 Unit Available
2410 Elliot Avenue
2410 Elliott Avenue, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$2,060
735 sqft
Ten-foot ceilings to the perfectly paired modern fixtures in the kitchen and bathroom. Our included furniture and decor are expertly selected and placed for this individual layout, and the mounted Samsung Smart TV's are ready for your enjoyment.
Acklen Westgrove
1 Unit Available
1104 West Grove Ave
1104 West Grove Avenue, Nashville, TN
5 Bedrooms
$4,800
2004 sqft
5 bedroom, 3.5 bath home in 12 South. Spectacular downtown views from large upstairs deck w swing, spacious floor plan, granite and quartz countertops, high end stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer and option to be partially furnished.
1 Unit Available
3307 Lealand Ln
3307 Lealand Ln, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
960 sqft
Great Location, 2 bd ,1.5 bath town home conveniently located near Lipscomb, 12th South, Green Hills and I-440. Stove refrigerator, dishwasher & lawn care provided. Washer/dryer connections. One year lease. NO pets. sq ft approx.
Breeze Hill
1 Unit Available
941 Gale Ln
941 Gale Lane, Nashville, TN
4 Bedrooms
$5,350
3227 sqft
Beautiful new construction 4 bedroom home in highly desirable 12 South. Gourmet kitchen, open floor plan, beautiful vaulted master suite with dry bar, marble shower & huge walk-in closet. amazing bonus room with reading nook.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Berry Hill rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,760.
Some of the colleges located in the Berry Hill area include Nashville State Community College, Austin Peay State University, Belmont University, Cumberland University, and Lipscomb University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Berry Hill from include Nashville, Murfreesboro, Clarksville, Franklin, and Hendersonville.