green hills
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:47 PM
111 Apartments for rent in Green Hills, Nashville, TN
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
65 Units Available
Vertis Green Hills
4000 Hillsboro Pike, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,589
654 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,864
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,399
1812 sqft
Located in the Green Hills Neighborhood, these luxury apartments offer one-, two, and three-bedroom floor plans. Apartments offer vaulted ceilings and crown molding, while the community offers a saltwater pool, fitness center, and sky lounge.
Last updated July 12 at 06:14pm
8 Units Available
Village Green Hills
2215 Abbott Martin Road, Nashville, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,810
1049 sqft
Finding apartment home living in Nashville, TN has never been easier! Village Green Hills is in walking distance to The Mall at Green Hills, Whole Foods, Hill Center, and Regal Green Hills 16 Theater.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1422 Clifton Lane
1422 Clifton Lane, Nashville, TN
4 Bedrooms
$4,750
3657 sqft
1422 Clifton Ln - Property Id: 292089 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/292089 Property Id 292089 No Dogs Allowed (RLNE5858919)
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
211 Boxmere Place
211 Boxmere Place, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
211 Boxmere Place Available 08/01/20 Burton Hills Condo for Rent! - 2 bedroom/2 bath condo for rent in the Burton Hills subdivision. Pool/Gym/Tennis courts all available for the tenants use! Comes equipped with a washer/dryer.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
2019 Overhill Dr #B
2019 Overhill Drive, Nashville, TN
4 Bedrooms
$6,000
5520 sqft
Luxury Home in heart of Green Hills of Nashville. Main level Master. All Hardwood Floors. 3 car rear entrance. Steam unit in one bath. Two wet bars-one with dish/refrig/ice maker. Media rm. includes 4 TV's. Wash/Dryer plus gas grill. UNFURNISHED.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
2025 Woodmont Blvd
2025 Woodmont Boulevard, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1087 sqft
In the heart of Green Hills. Newly renovated, freshly updated 2 Bedroom, 1 bath condo with brand new appliances.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
110 Forest Place Cir
110 Forest Place Circle, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
2034 sqft
Newly Up-dated in Heart of Green Hills! New Paint, Window Treatment, Laminate on 1st Level, Carpet Upper Levels, Granite * Newer Appliances & Custom Cupboard in Kitchen * Entertainment Center in Rec Rm * Guest Quarters for Rent * NO Smokers - NO
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1900 Richard Jones Rd R8
1900 Richard Jones Road, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
910 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Heart of Green Hills great walkability to mall, Trader Joes, shops and restaurants. Updated complex with pool, clubhouse and more. Call Property Manager for renting Music City Rentals Chris Woods 615.624.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
2035 Overhill Drive
2035 Overhill Drive, Nashville, TN
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
2880 sqft
Come home to modern luxury, walk to dinner. Wide open space, high ceilings, chefs kitchen, screened in porch, and wait until you see the bathroom suite! 3 minute *walk* to dining, bars, working out, even the Bluebird Cafe.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
2727 Linmar Ave
2727 Linmar Avenue, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1000 sqft
Wonderful two bedroom unit in a prime location minutes from Vanderbilt, Belmont, Green Hills shopping, and more! Unit is on the 3rd floor. No smoking and no pets. First + Last Month's rent +$500 security deposit due upon signing of the lease.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
3000 Hillsboro Pike
3000 Hillsboro Place, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,550
1082 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious one bedroom condo in amazing Green Hills location. Quiet, residential community. Features large bedroom with walk in closet and attached bathroom. Spacious living room open to dining room.
Last updated July 12 at 06:40pm
1 Unit Available
2510 Sharondale Drive
2510 Sharondale Drive, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1369 sqft
Three Bedroom, 2 bath house in the Green Hills/21st Avenue area available for immediate move int! Gas stove top! Hardwood flooring throughout. Central Electric air conditioning and central gas heating. Window a/c added to upstairs bedroom.
Last updated July 12 at 06:40pm
1 Unit Available
4214 Lone Oak Road
4214 Lone Oak Road, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1630 sqft
Green Hills condo in Lone Oak Park subdivision! Kitchen with stone countertops, small eat-in area, and ample cabinets with all appliances. Separate dining room leading to the living room with fireplace and built-ins.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
245 Hillsboro Pl
245 Hillsboro Place, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1016 sqft
Fantastic Green Hills condo with easy interstate access! This two bedroom with two full bath unit is located on the top floor and in a quiet neighborhood.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
2116 Hobbs Rd
2116 Hobbs Road, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1070 sqft
All utilities included in rent !!! ... Move in ready, new carpet, new hardwood floors, new full size washer/dryer, granite counters kitchen & bath ... Excellent walking score and bus stands ...
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3701 Auburn Lane
3701 Auburn Lane, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,345
1400 sqft
3701 Auburn Lane Available 08/01/20 Coming Soon - 3B/2BA Nashville Home! - Coming Soon!! This home will be available for move-in starting Aug.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4210 Hillsboro Pike #208
4210 Hillsboro Pike, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$2,399
1481 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bed, 2 1/2 Bath Town Home in the Heart of Green Hills! - Beautiful Town Home in the Heart of Green Hills! Walk to Bluebird Cafe, Whole Foods, Hill Center or Any of the MANY Options - Less Than One Mile to Green Hills Mall, Shopping,
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2036 Overhill Drive
2036 Overhill Drive, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
905 sqft
Charming 2 Bedroom Cottage in Green hills - Centrally located in the heart of Green Hills, this original 2 Bed 1 Bath cottage has freshly refinished hardwood floors and completely repainted inside and out.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1904 Warfield A
1904 Warfield Drive, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
920 sqft
Unit A Available 08/03/20 Darling 2BD/1BA duplex Green Hills-walk2WholeFoods - Property Id: 313449 Cute, hardwoods throughout, new windows, remodeled kitchen and bath, big backyard, walk to Whole Foods and shopping in Hill Center and True Food,
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
243 Summit Ridge Drive
243 Summit Ridge Drive, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,295
716 sqft
Remodel 1/1 condo - 1/1 condo in the heart of Greenhills (RLNE5524667)
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
2041 OVERHILL DR APT 301
2041 Overhill Drive, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$3,250
1568 sqft
MOVE-IN READY - 2BR/2.5BA CONDO LOCATED IN THE HEART OF GREEN HILLS! FRESH PAINT, NEW HARDWOODS & UPDATED LIGHT FIXTURES.
Last updated July 12 at 05:35pm
1 Unit Available
3501 Scarsdale Road
3501 Scarsdale Road, Nashville, TN
4 Bedrooms
$4,750
3500 sqft
Coming soon, Should be available for showings 7/31/2020! This Luxury four bedroom home has 3.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2007 Stokes Lane
2007 Stokes Lane, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1228 sqft
2 BED 2 BATH GREEN HILLS TOWNHOME. PERFECT FOR TRAVEL NURSES OR CORPORATE EXECUTIVE. FULLY FURNISHED. $2300 PER MONTH. - This is a beautiful fully furnished 2 bedroom 2 bath town home in the heart of Green Hills.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
129 Abbeywood Dr
129 Abbeywood Drive, Nashville, TN
4 Bedrooms
$4,200
4614 sqft
Prime Location - Zoned Percy Priest, Great Value, Superior Quality, built by Bruce Zeitlin, Easy interstate access, Soft contemporary, Private first floor master, Mid level rec room, Living room would make a great home office, Built in desk