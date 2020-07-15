AL
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:22 AM

57 Studio Apartments for rent in Nashville, TN

Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 15 at 06:13 AM
$
3 Units Available
Midtown
Barbizon Apartments
2006 Broadway, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,035
388 sqft
Residents of this property enjoy garage parking, an on-site gym and a swimming pool. Units come furnished and have walk-in closets. The Parthenon, Vanderbilt University and the Country Music Hall of Fame are nearby.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
26 Units Available
Cedar Pointe
Cedar Pointe
1157 Bell Road, Nashville, TN
Studio
$894
750 sqft
Welcome to Cedar Pointe Apartments, apartment living reimagined! The premier community in Antioch, Tennessee, we provide spacious, newly-renovated homes that feature modern amenities and luxurious shared spaces in a great location just minutes from
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
27 Units Available
Downtown Nashville
The Guthrie North Gulch
600 11th Ave N, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,395
467 sqft
Located in Downtown Nashville. Walkable community. On-site playground, large dog park, trail and bike run, and business center. Apartments include 10-foot ceilings, kitchen pantries, large islands and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 15 at 06:33 AM
13 Units Available
SoBro
Crossroads at the Gulch
803 Division Street, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,465
506 sqft
Luxurious amenities include rooftop lounge, entertainment area and pool deck. Units feature balconies, floor-to-ceiling windows and tons of light. Located near shops and restaurants of the trendy gulch neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
12 Units Available
Downtown Nashville
500 Fifth
500 5th Ave N, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,249
420 sqft
Situated in the heart of downtown Nashville, you'll enjoy rooftop swimming, Wi-Fi lounge, 24-hour fitness center, along with hardwood-style flooring, granite countertops and designer two-tone paint decors with modern appliances and cabinetry.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
35 Units Available
Cortland Bellevue
645 Old Hickory Blvd, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,376
640 sqft
A stunning community, minutes from I-40. On-site amenities include a state-of-the-art fitness center, a saltwater pool and a grill area. Trash valet service provided. Apartments feature granite countertops. Garages available.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 14 at 10:14 PM
8 Units Available
Ashton at Harding
4700 Humber Dr #2, Nashville, TN
Studio
$901
565 sqft
A tranquil community just a short drive to area shops and restaurants. Near public transportation. On-site amenities include a pool, laundry facility, picnic area and green space. Each home offers a balcony and plush carpeting.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
13 Units Available
Retreat at Lenox Village
8044 Bienville Dr, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,189
588 sqft
Assigned parking, spacious walk-in closets, 10-foot ceilings, in-unit washer and dryer. Community amenities feature temperature-controlled storage units, 24-hour fitness center and private media room. Located in Lenox Village.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 14 at 10:14 PM
6 Units Available
Heron Walk
Madison Flats
135 Brinkhaven Ave, Nashville, TN
Studio
$850
325 sqft
Newly renovated apartments close to East Nashville, downtown and Rivergate Mall. Units have stainless steel appliances, dishwashers and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly community has a swimming pool and laundry.
Verified

1 of 70

Last updated July 14 at 10:14 PM
5 Units Available
Sunrise
189 Wallace Rd, Nashville, TN
Studio
$799
330 sqft
Located close to Downtown Nashville, the Nashville Airport and restaurants like the famous Monell's. Units have air conditioning, walk-in closets, dishwasher and breakfast bar. Community includes bark park, laundry facility and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
19 Units Available
Metrocenter-North Rhodes Park
The Duke Nashville
281 Cumberland Bend, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,299
604 sqft
Luxury apartment community near Nashville Farmer's Market and Germantown. Trendy, upscale amenities with a large resort pool and yoga room. On-site amenities include a fitness center, poolside grill area and rooftop bar.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 15 at 06:31 AM
37 Units Available
The Flats at Silo Bend
5400 Centennial Boulevard, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,390
525 sqft
Prime location in West Nashville close to shopping, dining and entertainment. Community has a saltwater pool, fitness center, dog park and game room. Units have granite counters, kitchen islands and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
66 Units Available
Green Hills
Vertis Green Hills
4000 Hillsboro Pike, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,589
654 sqft
Located in the Green Hills Neighborhood, these luxury apartments offer one-, two, and three-bedroom floor plans. Apartments offer vaulted ceilings and crown molding, while the community offers a saltwater pool, fitness center, and sky lounge.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
32 Units Available
SoBro
Velocity In The Gulch
320 11th Ave S, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,088
477 sqft
Velocity In The Gulch Our offers lease terms from six to 15+ months. A smoke-free community and pet-friendly environment that provides luxury living in a great location in studios, one- and two-bedroom apartments.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 06:31 AM
7 Units Available
Rolling Acres
Heritage East
821 Porter Road, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,305
567 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Heritage East in Nashville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 06:03 AM
9 Units Available
West End Park
Blackstone / Fairmont Apartments
3300 W End Ave, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,175
402 sqft
Experience the beauty and elegance of West End at the historic Blackstone, Fairmont, and Continental Apartments. these beautiful buildings are walking distance to all West End has to offer!
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
$
226 Units Available
Metrocenter-North Rhodes Park
Accent Glassworks
541 Great Circle Road, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,299
590 sqft
NOW OPEN! Accent Glassworks unveils an exceptional portrait of living. A unique fusion of style and sophistication, our apartment residences reflect your contemporary flair. Enjoy the life you deserve.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 06:30 AM
2 Units Available
Hillsboro West End
West End Living - Portland
2112 Fairfax Avenue, Nashville, TN
Studio
$824
400 sqft
Welcome to West End Living, where you can choose from 4 different apartment communities all located within the trendy Hillsboro Village area of West End! Portland Court, Natchez Village, Acklen Park and The Fairfax are each perfectly located within
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 23 at 09:17 PM
9 Units Available
Woodbine
Residences at Woodbine Park
311 Carter St, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,155
586 sqft
This modern community offers spacious floorplans with designer features throughout. Each home offers a private balcony or patio, stainless steel appliances, and large closets. On-site fitness center, grilling area, and green space.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 10:51 AM
12 Units Available
Elliston Place
1818 Church
1818 Church St, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,399
504 sqft
Fantastic location near it all. Smoke-free units. Granite countertops, hardwood floors, and stainless-steel appliances. Nest technology. Coffee bar, fire pit, and pool. Guest suites and garages available. Lots of storage.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
$
78 Units Available
Downtown Nashville
The Place
600 Broadway, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,660
536 sqft
Enjoy the best of both the booming city and the elegant comfort of home. Located on Broadway at the most dynamic intersection of music in the country, and with the city's thriving economy - this is The Place to be.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
97 Units Available
Novel West Nashville
7113 Charlotte Pike, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,291
537 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today! Experience Nashville living at Novel West Nashville.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated February 6 at 09:14 PM
22 Units Available
West End Park
Duet Apartments
300 31st Ave N, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,385
452 sqft
Newly upgraded community that is disabled friendly. Amenities include parking garages, BBQ area and online portal for easy payments. Homes have stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Located in the center of Centennial Park area.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated October 16 at 11:18 PM
Contact for Availability
South Nashville
City Side Flats
1441 Lebanon Pike, Nashville, TN
Studio
$870
Quiet community close to Downtown Nashville and Woodbine Christian Academy. Community amenities include free Wi-Fi, a pet park, a tot lot for kids and grilling facilities.
Rent Report
Nashville

July 2020 Nashville Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Nashville Rent Report. Nashville rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Nashville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Nashville rents declined slightly over the past month

Nashville rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, but have increased marginally by 0.7% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Nashville stand at $948 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,164 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in April. Nashville's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.9%, but exceeds the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across cities in Tennessee

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Nashville, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Tennessee, 8 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.9% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Franklin is the most expensive of all Tennessee's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,339; of the 10 largest cities in Tennessee that we have data for, Kingsport and Knoxville, where two-bedrooms go for $609 and $971, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-0.3% and -0.3%).
    • Clarksville, Johnson City, and Chattanooga have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.5%, 2.2%, and 1.8%, respectively).

    Nashville rents more affordable than many comparable cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Nashville, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Nashville is still more affordable than most similar cities across the country.

    • Nashville's median two-bedroom rent of $1,164 is slightly below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Nashville's rents rose marginally over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Nashville than most other large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Nashville.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Nashville
    $950
    $1,160
    -0.2%
    0.7%
    Murfreesboro
    $920
    $1,130
    0.3%
    0.9%
    Franklin
    $1,090
    $1,340
    -1.1%
    1.4%
    Hendersonville
    $1,020
    $1,250
    0
    0.7%
    Smyrna
    $1,060
    $1,310
    -0.7%
    2.6%
    Gallatin
    $860
    $1,050
    0.2%
    -0.3%
    Goodlettsville
    $950
    $1,170
    0
    1.2%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Read More

