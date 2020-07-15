/
Trevecca Nazarene University
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:50 AM
94 Apartments For Rent Near Trevecca Nazarene University
Last updated July 15 at 12:08 PM
50 Units Available
Pine Street Flats
1055 Pine St, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,719
430 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,669
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,744
1151 sqft
Green community includes easy access to public transportation, on-site recycling service, Energy Star appliances and saltwater pool. Units feature stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, wood-style flooring, storage and washer/dryer. Pet-friendly with grooming facilities.
Last updated July 15 at 10:43 AM
78 Units Available
Downtown Nashville
The Place
600 Broadway, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,660
536 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,865
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,855
1377 sqft
Enjoy the best of both the booming city and the elegant comfort of home. Located on Broadway at the most dynamic intersection of music in the country, and with the city's thriving economy - this is The Place to be.
Last updated July 14 at 01:00 PM
166 Units Available
SoBro
1200 Broadway
1204 Demonbreun Street, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,623
563 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,244
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,270
1293 sqft
1200 Broadway features brand new studio, one, two, and three-bedroom apartments for rent in The Gulch. 1200 offers a 26th-floor sky lounge, pool with private cabanas, private parking with controlled entry access, and a Whole Foods onsite.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
94 Units Available
Germantown
Broadstone Stockyards
222 Stockyard St., Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,515
576 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,689
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,730
1335 sqft
While our offices remain closed, we are happy to announce that we offer self-guided tours! All self-guided tours must be scheduled in advance. Please contact us to schedule your tour!
Last updated July 15 at 12:16 PM
53 Units Available
Downtown Nashville
505
505 Church St, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,595
578 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,115
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,530
1067 sqft
Residents enjoy units with showcase kitchens, floor-to-ceiling windows and more. Community has saltwater pool, pickleball courts, grilling trellis and private cabanas. Located in the heart of downtown, close to bars and restaurants.
Last updated July 15 at 06:15 AM
28 Units Available
SoBro
City View
500 Rolling Mill Hill Road, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,735
619 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,650
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1078 sqft
Sleek downtown apartment building with 12-foot ceilings and city views. Near the Cumberland River and LP Field. Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments, with hardwood floors, in-suite laundry facilities and stainless-steel appliances. Off-street parking included.
Last updated July 15 at 10:43 AM
38 Units Available
Downtown Nashville
Residences at Capitol View
1015 Nelson Merry Street, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,472
676 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,984
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,470
1336 sqft
A city has a spirit and each day is an opportunity to experience something new. Welcome to Capitol View Nashville, where the energy and vibrancy of Nashville meet.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
32 Units Available
Demonbreun
Element Music Row
1515 Demonbreun St, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,603
582 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,676
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,616
1764 sqft
High-rise apartments and penthouses not far from the ramp to 40-65. Luxury residences feature floor-to-ceiling windows, balconies with stunning views, walk-in closets, breakfast bar with pendant lights and more. Community gym, pool and business center.
Last updated July 15 at 12:19 PM
43 Units Available
Downtown Nashville
Cumberland On Church
555 Church St, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,211
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1086 sqft
Live in the heart of Nashville in this pet-friendly, 24-story building blocks from Tennessee Performing Arts Center and the State Capitol. Units have washer/dryer hookups, patios or balconies, air conditioning and fireplaces.
Last updated July 15 at 10:43 AM
23 Units Available
Music Row
The Morris
818 19th Ave S, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,610
598 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,203
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,493
1097 sqft
Located along Music Row in Nashville, this 17-story apartment community is only moments from Broadway, the Scarritt Bennett Center and I-65. This brand new community didn't open up until Spring 2017.
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
32 Units Available
SoBro
Velocity In The Gulch
320 11th Ave S, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,088
477 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,489
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,004
1040 sqft
Velocity In The Gulch Our offers lease terms from six to 15+ months. A smoke-free community and pet-friendly environment that provides luxury living in a great location in studios, one- and two-bedroom apartments.
Last updated July 15 at 10:42 AM
23 Units Available
Octave
2350 8th Ave S, Berry Hill, TN
Studio
$1,364
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,477
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,949
1058 sqft
Situated on 8th Avenue South. Close to specialty stores and music venues. Residences feature wood-style floors, granite counters and USB ports. Property offers a virtual yoga room and a cyber cafe with Starbucks coffee.
Last updated July 15 at 12:16 PM
25 Units Available
Demonbreun
Cadence
1600 McGavock St, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,455
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,580
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,555
989 sqft
Luxury meets comfort at this contemporary Demonbreun apartment complex. Bathtubs, carpets, ceiling fans, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry facilities. On-site clubhouse and coffee bar. Close to some of the best bars and restaurants in Nashville.
Last updated July 15 at 06:24 AM
34 Units Available
LP Field
Stacks on Main
535 Main St, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,305
530 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,355
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,965
1040 sqft
Contemporary East Nashville apartments with quick access to Route 31. Rooms have granite counters, stainless steel appliances and air conditioning. Bike storage, BBQ and grill, clubhouse and swimming pool. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
21 Units Available
Midtown
Skyhouse Nashville
111 17th Ave S, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,635
607 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,880
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,030
1009 sqft
Situated at the end of Music Row. Luxury high-rise apartment community with on-site retail. Fitness studio, executive conference room and rooftop swimming pool also on the premises. All homes are wired for Google Fiber.
Last updated July 15 at 06:30 AM
35 Units Available
Historic Waverly
The Melrose
2600 8th Avenue south, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,299
487 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,349
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
1028 sqft
A short drive from Route 31 and I-65. Sophisticated and modern homes come fully furnished. Granite counters, designer kitchen appliances and hardwood floors. Pleasant community includes a yoga studio, a pool and a clubhouse.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
15 Units Available
Germantown
Peyton Stakes
1401 3rd Ave N, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,330
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,157
1080 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the heart of Nashville's Germantown neighborhood, near the Cumberland River. Stylish, smoke-free community of one- and two-bedroom apartments, all with hardwood flooring, extra storage and stainless-steel appliances. Garage space included. Pool and gym.
Last updated July 15 at 12:06 PM
20 Units Available
SoBro
Crossroads at the Gulch
803 Division Street, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,455
506 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,535
673 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,735
1327 sqft
Luxurious amenities include rooftop lounge, entertainment area and pool deck. Units feature balconies, floor-to-ceiling windows and tons of light. Located near shops and restaurants of the trendy gulch neighborhood.
Last updated July 15 at 12:19 PM
24 Units Available
Demonbreun
1505 Demonbreun
1505 Demonbreun St, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,431
625 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,588
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,323
1127 sqft
Extensive suite of on-site amenities include concierge service, media room, trash valet and communal fire pit. Ideally located next to the I-40, apartments here come fitted with stainless steel appliances and air conditioning.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
20 Units Available
LP Field
Eastside Heights
120 S 5th St, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,158
418 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,210
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,833
1153 sqft
Experience a comprehensive living package with an outdoor movie theater, saltwater pool, sundeck, gym and a pet spa. Easy access to the I-24 and proximity to the Nissan Stadium and locality parks offer added convenience.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
12 Units Available
The Blue Note
305 Millwood Dr, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$899
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,024
1175 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,409
1400 sqft
Now we can offer you a way to tour our community with one of our leasing professionals from the comfort of your own mobile device.
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
18 Units Available
SoBro
Terra House
115 Middleton St, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,192
563 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,306
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,964
1194 sqft
New studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with fully equipped kitchens complete with stainless steel appliances, fireplaces and in-unit laundry. Close to stop for three bus lines. Pet-friendly community has pool, gym, yoga classes and grills.
Last updated June 23 at 09:17 PM
9 Units Available
Woodbine
Residences at Woodbine Park
311 Carter St, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,155
586 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,200
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
914 sqft
This modern community offers spacious floorplans with designer features throughout. Each home offers a private balcony or patio, stainless steel appliances, and large closets. On-site fitness center, grilling area, and green space.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
12 Units Available
Downtown Nashville
500 Fifth
500 5th Ave N, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,249
420 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,349
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,339
720 sqft
Situated in the heart of downtown Nashville, you'll enjoy rooftop swimming, Wi-Fi lounge, 24-hour fitness center, along with hardwood-style flooring, granite countertops and designer two-tone paint decors with modern appliances and cabinetry.