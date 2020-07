Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator hardwood floors bathtub oven range Property Amenities courtyard elevator parking cats allowed dogs allowed accessible garage pet friendly

As hip and original as the city it's in, Hillsboro Village blends everything that is great about Nashville into just a few blocks. With some of the best food, shops, and entertainment around, you'll be just steps away from a great day or night out!