414 Apartments for rent in Nashville, TN with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with rest... Read Guide >
11 Units Available
Audubon Park
600 Whispering Hills Dr, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$875
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$964
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,405
1250 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with granite counters, hardwood floors, washers and dryers, and walk-in closets. Green community welcomes pets. Dog park on site. Playground, pool and tennis court available.
Cedar Pointe
19 Units Available
Cedar Pointe
1157 Bell Road, Nashville, TN
Studio
$946
750 sqft
1 Bedroom
$817
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$956
1020 sqft
Welcome to Cedar Pointe Apartments, apartment living reimagined! The premier community in Antioch, Tennessee, we provide spacious, newly-renovated homes that feature modern amenities and luxurious shared spaces in a great location just minutes from
5 Units Available
Keystone Farms
5360 Edmondson Pike, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,189
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,682
1344 sqft
Located between I-65 and I-24. Spacious homes feature hardwood flooring, ice maker, a modern kitchen and carpeting. Community has a pool, a playground and resident parking. Cats and dogs allowed.
Raintrec
15 Units Available
Brandywine
5204 Edmondson Pike, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$995
593 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,227
856 sqft
Hardwood floors, fireplaces and maple cabinetry characterize these recently revamped units. Common amenities include three pools, a coffee bar and a laundry center. Located close to downtown Nashville and I-65.
46 Units Available
The Park at Hermitage
5900 Old Hickory Blvd, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$913
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,178
1100 sqft
Minutes from Percy Priest Lake and the Davidson Country Greenway, you get a fireplace, upgraded kitchen and baths, washer/dryer connections along with outside storage. On-site amenities include a pond, walking path, gum and pet park.
Brentwood Downs
25 Units Available
Brentwood Downs
1 Derby Trace, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,071
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,226
973 sqft
Loft and two-bedroom apartment homes in Nashville, just minutes from Maryland Farms, Cool Springs and Interstate 65. Private patio or balcony. Swimming pool with sundeck, picnic areas with built-in grills, and tennis courts.
29 Units Available
The Lexington
510 Old Hickory Blvd, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,207
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,664
1320 sqft
Apartments located close I-40, and feature walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, fireplace, and patio or balcony. Luxury community amenities include tennis court, pool table, media room, gym and security system. Pets welcome with an additional fee.
40 Units Available
The Overlook
727 Bell Rd, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$901
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,123
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,281
1266 sqft
Boasting upscale amenities, premium finishes, and well appointed floor plans; you will love coming home to The Overlook. Our Antioch, TN apartments offer relaxation and serenity in a resort like atmosphere.
21 Units Available
Discovery at Mountain View
5000 Mountain Springs Dr, Nashville, TN
Studio
$881
680 sqft
1 Bedroom
$986
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,116
1004 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to I-24 and Nashville International Airport. Unit amenities include washer/dryer hookup, walk-in closets, and patio or balcony. Community features parking, pool, coffee bar and dog park.
Heritage Square
13 Units Available
Hickory Chase Apartment Homes
600 Heritage Dr, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$902
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,011
1076 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,405
1341 sqft
Located just a few minutes from I-65 and Downtown Nashville. Apartments feature fully equipped kitchens, spacious layouts, and washers and dryers in some units. On-site pool, clubhouse with WiFi, and an off-leash dog park provided.
SoBro
12 Units Available
River House
4 Academy Pl, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,465
589 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,727
867 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,266
1253 sqft
Stainless steel appliances, hardwood style floors, walk-in closets and ceiling fans. Amenities include state-of-the art-fitness center, pool with sundeck, bike storage, club room and gaming area.
SoBro
13 Units Available
Terra House
115 Middleton St, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,179
612 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,346
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,933
1194 sqft
New studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with fully equipped kitchens complete with stainless steel appliances, fireplaces and in-unit laundry. Close to stop for three bus lines. Pet-friendly community has pool, gym, yoga classes and grills.
Metrocenter-North Rhodes Park
9 Units Available
The Duke Nashville
281 Cumberland Bend, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,250
604 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,336
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,601
1012 sqft
Luxury apartment community near Nashville Farmer's Market and Germantown. Trendy, upscale amenities with a large resort pool and yoga room. On-site amenities include a fitness center, poolside grill area and rooftop bar.
SoBro
33 Units Available
Velocity In The Gulch
320 11th Ave S, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,299
477 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,479
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1040 sqft
Velocity In The Gulch Our offers lease terms from six to 15+ months. A smoke-free community and pet-friendly environment that provides luxury living in a great location in studios, one- and two-bedroom apartments.
9 Units Available
Summit at Nashville West
7201 Charlotte Pike, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,420
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,869
1312 sqft
Near I-40 and the new Nashville West retail center. Spacious 1-3 bedroom apartments with hardwood floors, fireplaces, patios/balconies and walk-in closets. Optional detached garage with fee. Pool, gym and game room. Pets welcome.
34 Units Available
Waterford Crossings
5825 Crossings Blvd, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$929
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,029
1219 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,219
1392 sqft
In southeast Nashville with easy access to I-24. The community amenities include weekly aerobics classes, two pools, and a dog park. The one- to three-bedroom apartment homes feature nine-foot ceilings, laundry connections, and walk-in closets.
Lennox Village
25 Units Available
Lenox Village Town Center
6900 Lenox Village Dr. Ste. 26, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,156
609 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,261
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1231 sqft
Designer kitchens with in-built microwaves, kitchen islands, washer and dryer, and sleek appliances. Vast clubroom with caterers. Landscaped grounds, a chic courtyard, a private movie theater and a cyber cafe at your disposal.
17 Units Available
Waterford Landing
5901 Old Hickory Blvd, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,110
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1244 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,330
1479 sqft
You deserve the best in apartment home living and Waterford Landing in Hermitage, Tennessee, can give you just that.
Elliston Place
41 Units Available
2700 Charlotte Ave Apartments
2700 Charlotte Ave, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,425
689 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,525
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,230
1240 sqft
Modern apartments located on Route 70 in Nashville's Elliston Place neighborhood. Rooms have vinyl plank hardwood-style floors, cabinetry and granite countertops. On-site gym, dog park, courtyard and business center.
Midtown
32 Units Available
Skyhouse Nashville
111 17th Ave S, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,490
603 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,650
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,955
1009 sqft
Situated at the end of Music Row. Luxury high-rise apartment community with on-site retail. Fitness studio, executive conference room and rooftop swimming pool also on the premises. All homes are wired for Google Fiber.
22 Units Available
Whetstone Flats
1430 Bell Rd, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,232
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,376
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1395 sqft
Modern move-in-ready homes with fireplaces, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry facilities. Recently renovated. Dog park, media room and bike storage. A short drive from downtown Nashville.
Westfield Condos
14 Units Available
The Sawyer at One Bellevue Place
8075 Sawyer Brown Rd, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,570
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,753
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,103
1478 sqft
Serene community located near shops, restaurants and nightlife in downtown Nashville. Apartments feature 9-foot ceilings, glass-enclosed showers and subway tile backsplash in the kitchen. Community has a resort-style pool, outdoor kitchen and yoga lawn.
23 Units Available
Cambridge at Hickory Hollow
660 Bell Rd, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,005
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1092 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly, handicapped-accessible community. Units have air conditioning and washer/dryer hookups. Plenty of shopping and dining at the nearby Global Mall at the Crossings. Commuters will like the proximity to I-24.
21 Units Available
Highlands
4646 Nolensville Pike, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$790
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$905
1038 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location near the Nashville Zoo, Adventure Science Center and Vanderbilt University. Smoke-free units with air conditioning, balconies/patios, kitchen appliances and washer/dryer hookups. Wheelchair-accessible rooms available.
City Guide for Nashville, TN

Nashville’s a city so lovely you could write a song about it. In fact, you and 60,000 other songwriters here could put the words to music. Yes, in “Music City,” selling that country hit may take a while but you don’t have to live in your car in the meantime. Your new apartment is waiting to be discovered in one of the great neighborhoods of Nashville. Now that should be music to your ears.

Having trouble with Craigslist Nashville? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Nashville, TN

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Nashville renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

