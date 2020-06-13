Apartment List
TN
/
hendersonville
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:42 PM

141 Apartments for rent in Hendersonville, TN

Verified

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
34 Units Available
The Point at Waterford Crossing
100 Spade Leaf Blvd, Hendersonville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,065
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,348
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One-, two- and three-bedroom homes have plank hardwood-style flooring, walk-in closets and full-size w/d. Swimming pools, fitness center and dog park in community. Close to the Grand Ole Opry, schools and shopping.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
20 Units Available
The Grove at Waterford Crossing
101 Spade Leaf Blvd, Hendersonville, TN
1 Bedroom
$984
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,167
1153 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,419
1343 sqft
Close to Nashville, Gallatin and Goodlettsville. Luxurious units include washer/dryer hookup, patio or balcony and garbage disposal. Community features 24-hour maintenance, parking, pool, BBQ grill area and playground.
Last updated June 13 at 12:17pm
24 Units Available
1070 Main
1070 W Main St, Hendersonville, TN
1 Bedroom
$905
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$970
1032 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,340
1212 sqft
Take a self-guided tour today or connect with us for a virtual tour.
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Marina Pointe
1 Carrington Rd, Hendersonville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,079
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated between the Cumberland River and the Bluegrass Yacht & Country Club, Marina Pointe offers apartments and townhomes in an ideal location.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
18 Units Available
Cantare at Indian Lake Village
120 Cinema Dr, Hendersonville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,074
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,336
1184 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,819
1433 sqft
Luxurious living in Hendersonville, near Tennessee State Route 386. Charming units boast 9-foot ceilings, washers and dryers, and private balconies or patio. Clubhouse, coffee bar and courtyard all located on site.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
14 Units Available
The Hamilton
100 Windsor Park Ln, Hendersonville, TN
1 Bedroom
$905
571 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
913 sqft
One- and two-bedroom units with spacious walk-in closets, wood burning fireplaces, and private patios. Residents have access to online portal for making payments and maintenance requests. Close to Old Hickory Lane.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
34 Units Available
Monthaven Park
126 Monthaven Park PI, Hendersonville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,023
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,193
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,513
1226 sqft
Luxury apartment homes, a short drive from the downtown area with easy access to I-65. Units boast vaulted ceilings, tile baths and fully equipped kitchens with serving bars. Community also features summer sport facilities.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
22 Units Available
Aventura at Indian Lake
245 Indian Lake Blvd, Hendersonville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,048
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,283
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,603
1196 sqft
All sorts of amenities in this modern, pet-friendly complex. Common areas include pool, playground, courtyard and coffee bar. Air-conditioned apartments contain in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Shopping, dining, gym and movie theater minutes away.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
5 Units Available
The Retreat at Indian Lake
908 Cardinal Lane, Hendersonville, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$953
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,194
1000 sqft
Situated just northwest of Nashville in Hendersonville, TN, The Retreat at Indian Lake offers spacious apartments in a premier location.
Last updated June 13 at 12:50pm
2 Units Available
The Grande at Indian Lake
900 Tiffany Ln, Hendersonville, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,749
1580 sqft
In the heart of Henderson, newly renovated one- to three-bedroom units with granite countertops, vaulted ceilings and wood burning fireplaces with a resort-style swimming pool, tennis court, clubhouse, coffee bar, and fitness center.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
5 Units Available
Waterview Apartments
1300 Waterview Circle, Hendersonville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,036
932 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,194
1130 sqft
Waterview offers 2 and 3 bedroom apartments at a reasonable price! In-home amenities include stunning views of Old Hickory Lake, patios or balconies and a WASHER & DRYER IN EVERY HOME! Just outside of Nashville, Hendersonville offers a serene and
Last updated June 12 at 03:26pm
2 Units Available
The Reserve at Drakes Creek
231 New Shackle Island Rd, Hendersonville, TN
1 Bedroom
$982
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Updated homes with hardwood floors and spacious floor plans. Residents have access to a playground and pool. Easy access to I-65. Close to Drakes Creek Park, where you can exercise and play sports.
Last updated June 12 at 02:40pm
3 Units Available
Ventana at the Lake
121 Hazelwood Dr, Hendersonville, TN
1 Bedroom
$929
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This modern community offers resort-style amenities, including a large pool and courtyard. Private balconies, hardwood-style flooring and gourmet kitchens are provided. Fantastic views of the lake and near I-65.
Last updated June 2 at 09:18pm
11 Units Available
Williamsburg
1 Williamsburg Dr, Hendersonville, TN
1 Bedroom
$935
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
1000 sqft
We offer a 30 Day Satisfaction Guarantee!

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
198 Cobbler Circle
198 Cobbeler Circle, Hendersonville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,698
1620 sqft
198 Cobbler Circle Available 07/22/20 Beautiful Attached Home - Gorgeous 2 bedroom / 2 bathroom attached home features hardwood floors, granite counters, and a fenced in backyard with deck. No Pets Allowed (RLNE4526919)

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
129 Cherry Hill Dr. 10C
129 Cherry Hill Dr, Hendersonville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
960 sqft
Cozy Condo in the Heart of Hendersonville - Cozy condo located in the desirable Cherry Hill Condominiums. This is a two bedroom, 1 bathroom unit that features a spiral staircase and loft area. (RLNE3298395)

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
103 Ridge Court
103 E Ridge Ct, Hendersonville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,606
1452 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
156 Walton Trace South
156 Walton Trace South, Hendersonville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,880
2108 sqft
156 Walton Trace South Available 07/16/20 Don't look past this 3BR in Hendersonville!! - Don't look past this 3b/2ba Hendersonville home in the Walton Trace Subdivision. Looking for a mid-July move-in.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
108 Robinhood Circle
108 Robinhood Circle, Hendersonville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1216 sqft
Single Family Home For Lease Hendersonville - Check out this great rental in the heart of Hendersonville! 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths hardwoods, new appliances and ready for immediate move in.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
106 Carlton Drive
106 Carlton Drive, Hendersonville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,899
2009 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
136 Cobbler Circle
136 Cobbeler Circle, Hendersonville, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,786
2813 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
126 Harbortowne Dr
126 Harbortowne Drive, Hendersonville, TN
1 Bedroom
$950
750 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Basements apartment, no kitchen - Property Id: 288533 10 minutes from downtown Nashville, easy access to interstate, private and quite atmosphere, beautiful gardens for relaxation, private entrance, fully furnish, garage

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
131 sumner meadows lane
131 Sumner Meadows Lane, Hendersonville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1400 sqft
Lovely, Clean, Open Floor plan - Property Id: 283276 Fantastic Location! Impeccably clean! Friendly quiet neighborhood.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
104 Twin Oaks Dr
104 Twin Oaks Drive, Hendersonville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
972 sqft
Cute 2 bedroom 1.5 bath Town Home located in a cul de sac. Attached rear garage. Qualifications are 3 x's Monthly income as rent rate. No felonies in past 7 year. No open bankruptcy. No evictions in past 7 years. No sex offender.

Median Rent in Hendersonville

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Hendersonville is $1,020, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,253.
Studio
$916
1 Bed
$1,020
2 Beds
$1,253
3+ Beds
$1,670
City GuideHendersonville
If you are looking to rub elbows with the best in country music, Hendersonville is the place to do it. As a bedroom community of Nashville, Hendersonville has been home to such legends of country music as Johnny and June Carter Cash, Roy Orbison and Conway Twitty. In recent years it has played host to Taylor Swift and all of the members of the Oak Ridge Boys.

Hendersonville, Tennessee is a bedroom community of Nashville, but it's a city that has it all. With a local population of around 51,000, it's a popular place to live for many of the stars of country music. In fact, if you are reading a list of notable residents of the community, it reads like a guide to the country music industry itself. But wait! There's more to this community than country music. This is a city with a lot of history, and you can spend years learning all there is to know. Make time for a visit to Historic Rock Castle for the reenactments or to Spring Hill Mansion, which is a historic plantation of grand proportions. With places to visit and festivals taking place all year, there is a lot to love about this beautiful and historic city.

Moving to Hendersonville

Don't get your knickers in a twist over moving here. This is a great place to live, and moving here is as smooth as the local accents. Put together a simple portfolio to make the process faster and easier on yourself. You can include a credit report of your own, but they may run one of their own anyway. In addition to a credit report, it's a good idea to include references from past landlords, your employer and one or two character references. If you have a pet, make sure your reference from your landlord mentions what a good citizen they are. Be aware that many places limit pets by breed and weight. The entire process will be easier than you might expect if you are arriving from one of the coasts; this is a southern state and people are very friendly -- even if they hate you!

What it Will Cost

For a semi-urban area the costs are very reasonable. Don't expect to be wailing and gnashing your teeth when you see the rental prices. If you are arriving from a large urban center you will be pleasantly surprised. The overall cost of living here is lower than the national average.

Neighborhoods

In Hendersonville, you will find that the neighborhoods are separated between those who have made it in country music, those who are trying to make it in country music and those who don't care if they ever hear another note of country music in their lives, bless their hearts. Of course, there's more to the neighborhoods than musical inclination. Here are brief descriptions of the major neighborhoods:

Longview/ Allison:There are virtually no vacancies here, but that is to be expected in these neighborhoods. This area is filled with southern mansions and newer McMansions. If you do happen to move into this community, don't be surprised to see noted superstars of the country music industry wandering around. This is a prime location for them and the cost, though nowhere near as outrageous as Hollywood, reflects this. $$$$$

Cumberland Hills:There are more vacancies here, so there is a decent chance that you will find a place. The rental prices are fair here, considering how nice the area is and spacious the apartments tend to be. $$$$

Caldwell:A number of university students choose to live in this area. Unfortunately, that tends to keep the prices artificially high, owing to the propensity of college students to squeeze as many people as possible into a place. Landlords expect that and charge accordingly. There are a number of vacancies here, but unless you like paying more for less and having parties going on all night, skip this neighborhood for one more conducive to adult life. $$$$

Saundersville:This is what passes for average in Hendersonville. This neighborhood is prime real estate for families. This is the typical 'wash the cars and mow the grass on Saturdays' kind of place. There are a few vacancies here, but you need to be prepared to act fast before someone nabs the place of your choice out from under you. $$$

Shackle Island:You have got to love the name of this neighborhood! Nomenclatures aside, it's a great place for families. The schools are outstanding, the cost of living reasonable and quite a few vacancies make this a good place to investigate. As an added bonus, most of the people who live here have been here for at least 5 years, making this place very stable, and you won't have to make new friends every few months. $$$

Avondale:This is a great place to start for anyone who wants to live well without breaking the budget. Because of the good rental prices here, there are few vacancies, and those tend to be 1-2 bedroom places. $$$

Rockland:This is cop central! More of the local police officers live in this neighborhood than any other. It's not a problem though, except when they park their horses on the sidewalk! In all seriousness, the horses that you see the officers riding around the city are stabled elsewhere. This is a really nice neighborhood if you can find a place. Vacancies are low here and go fast. $$

Walton Ferry:The homes in this area are immaculately maintained. There are few vacancies here, but the place is worth the look if you want a quiet place to live. $$

Cardinal:This area is quiet, family friendly and there is a great chance that you will find a nice place to live here. The vacancy rate is good for renters and so is the selection. Most of those living here are either just starting out or are retired so there is a great mix of people.$

Living in Hendersonville

Get used to country music or move to a neighborhood that doesn't stress the Hendersonville-Nashville connection. There are tons of festivals every year, roughly one or more a month and more than half will have some form of country music component. There is a lot to this town that has nothing to do with music but the music overshadows everything.

Gobbling Up The Local Culture

There are more restaurants here than you can shake a spatula at, but be warned: This is a southern state and the people in these parts love their butter. Expect butter to be in and on everything unless you request otherwise. Fried foods are another fact of life in this area, but as with the butter you can request other cooking methods, or stay home and do the cooking yourself. All of that aside, you can find virtually any type of food you might want to eat in Hendersonville. For example, Cafe Rakka is an extremely popular Mediterranean restaurant on New Shackle Island Road. The food here is light, filling and very healthy. There is also The Rudder over at the Anchor High Marina that has a seafood buffet to die for and their burgers are outstanding as well.

You'll Never Be Bored

If you are looking for something to do after you have stuffed yourself silly, take in some of the local attractions. The historic district has beautiful homes, many open to tours. The marina also has boat tours that are well worth the time. If religion is important to you then you will be pleased to known that virtually every faith is represented here; Hendersonville is truly a diverse community and embraces that diversity at every opportunity.

Stretch Your Legs!

This is also a haven for the outdoorsy type of person. There is plenty to keep you entertained, from biking and hiking to camping, fishing and swimming. These activities are able to be enjoyed all year long due to the beautiful southern weather.

June 2020 Hendersonville Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Hendersonville Rent Report. Hendersonville rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Hendersonville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Hendersonville Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Hendersonville Rent Report. Hendersonville rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Hendersonville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Hendersonville rents increased over the past month

Hendersonville rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased slightly by 1.3% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Hendersonville stand at $1,021 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,254 for a two-bedroom. Hendersonville's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 1.5%, but exceeds the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Tennessee

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Hendersonville, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Tennessee, 9 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 1.5% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Franklin is the most expensive of all Tennessee's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,354; of the 10 largest cities in the state that we have data for, Kingsport, where a two-bedroom goes for $609, is the only major city to see rents fall year-over-year (-2.9%).
    • Clarksville, Franklin, and Johnson City have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.4%, 3.1%, and 2.9%, respectively).

    Hendersonville rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Hendersonville, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Hendersonville is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Hendersonville's median two-bedroom rent of $1,254 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.3% increase in Hendersonville.
    • While Hendersonville's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Hendersonville than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is nearly two-and-a-half times the price in Hendersonville.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Nashville
    $950
    $1,170
    -0.2%
    2.1%
    Murfreesboro
    $920
    $1,130
    -0.1%
    0.1%
    Franklin
    $1,100
    $1,350
    -1.2%
    3.1%
    Hendersonville
    $1,020
    $1,250
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Smyrna
    $1,070
    $1,310
    -0.2%
    4.4%
    Gallatin
    $850
    $1,050
    -0.3%
    -0.1%
    Goodlettsville
    $950
    $1,170
    0.4%
    0.7%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Hendersonville?
    In Hendersonville, the median rent is $916 for a studio, $1,020 for a 1-bedroom, $1,253 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,670 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Hendersonville, check out our monthly Hendersonville Rent Report.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Hendersonville?
    Some of the colleges located in the Hendersonville area include Nashville State Community College, Austin Peay State University, Belmont University, Cumberland University, and Lipscomb University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Hendersonville?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Hendersonville from include Nashville, Murfreesboro, Clarksville, Franklin, and Gallatin.

