141 Apartments for rent in Hendersonville, TN

Neighborhoods

In Hendersonville, you will find that the neighborhoods are separated between those who have made it in country music, those who are trying to make it in country music and those who don't care if they ever hear another note of country music in their lives, bless their hearts. Of course, there's more to the neighborhoods than musical inclination. Here are brief descriptions of the major neighborhoods:

Longview/ Allison:There are virtually no vacancies here, but that is to be expected in these neighborhoods. This area is filled with southern mansions and newer McMansions. If you do happen to move into this community, don't be surprised to see noted superstars of the country music industry wandering around. This is a prime location for them and the cost, though nowhere near as outrageous as Hollywood, reflects this. $$$$$

Cumberland Hills:There are more vacancies here, so there is a decent chance that you will find a place. The rental prices are fair here, considering how nice the area is and spacious the apartments tend to be. $$$$

Caldwell:A number of university students choose to live in this area. Unfortunately, that tends to keep the prices artificially high, owing to the propensity of college students to squeeze as many people as possible into a place. Landlords expect that and charge accordingly. There are a number of vacancies here, but unless you like paying more for less and having parties going on all night, skip this neighborhood for one more conducive to adult life. $$$$

Saundersville:This is what passes for average in Hendersonville. This neighborhood is prime real estate for families. This is the typical 'wash the cars and mow the grass on Saturdays' kind of place. There are a few vacancies here, but you need to be prepared to act fast before someone nabs the place of your choice out from under you. $$$

Shackle Island:You have got to love the name of this neighborhood! Nomenclatures aside, it's a great place for families. The schools are outstanding, the cost of living reasonable and quite a few vacancies make this a good place to investigate. As an added bonus, most of the people who live here have been here for at least 5 years, making this place very stable, and you won't have to make new friends every few months. $$$

Avondale:This is a great place to start for anyone who wants to live well without breaking the budget. Because of the good rental prices here, there are few vacancies, and those tend to be 1-2 bedroom places. $$$

Rockland:This is cop central! More of the local police officers live in this neighborhood than any other. It's not a problem though, except when they park their horses on the sidewalk! In all seriousness, the horses that you see the officers riding around the city are stabled elsewhere. This is a really nice neighborhood if you can find a place. Vacancies are low here and go fast. $$

Walton Ferry:The homes in this area are immaculately maintained. There are few vacancies here, but the place is worth the look if you want a quiet place to live. $$

Cardinal:This area is quiet, family friendly and there is a great chance that you will find a nice place to live here. The vacancy rate is good for renters and so is the selection. Most of those living here are either just starting out or are retired so there is a great mix of people.$