141 Apartments for rent in Hendersonville, TN📍
1 of 59
1 of 20
1 of 30
1 of 9
1 of 17
1 of 17
1 of 22
1 of 10
1 of 23
1 of 4
1 of 27
1 of 6
1 of 9
1 of 13
1 of 8
1 of 24
1 of 15
1 of 14
1 of 13
1 of 12
1 of 14
1 of 13
1 of 20
1 of 10
Hendersonville, Tennessee is a bedroom community of Nashville, but it's a city that has it all. With a local population of around 51,000, it's a popular place to live for many of the stars of country music. In fact, if you are reading a list of notable residents of the community, it reads like a guide to the country music industry itself. But wait! There's more to this community than country music. This is a city with a lot of history, and you can spend years learning all there is to know. Make time for a visit to Historic Rock Castle for the reenactments or to Spring Hill Mansion, which is a historic plantation of grand proportions. With places to visit and festivals taking place all year, there is a lot to love about this beautiful and historic city.
Don't get your knickers in a twist over moving here. This is a great place to live, and moving here is as smooth as the local accents. Put together a simple portfolio to make the process faster and easier on yourself. You can include a credit report of your own, but they may run one of their own anyway. In addition to a credit report, it's a good idea to include references from past landlords, your employer and one or two character references. If you have a pet, make sure your reference from your landlord mentions what a good citizen they are. Be aware that many places limit pets by breed and weight. The entire process will be easier than you might expect if you are arriving from one of the coasts; this is a southern state and people are very friendly -- even if they hate you!
What it Will Cost
For a semi-urban area the costs are very reasonable. Don't expect to be wailing and gnashing your teeth when you see the rental prices. If you are arriving from a large urban center you will be pleasantly surprised. The overall cost of living here is lower than the national average.
In Hendersonville, you will find that the neighborhoods are separated between those who have made it in country music, those who are trying to make it in country music and those who don't care if they ever hear another note of country music in their lives, bless their hearts. Of course, there's more to the neighborhoods than musical inclination. Here are brief descriptions of the major neighborhoods:
Longview/ Allison:There are virtually no vacancies here, but that is to be expected in these neighborhoods. This area is filled with southern mansions and newer McMansions. If you do happen to move into this community, don't be surprised to see noted superstars of the country music industry wandering around. This is a prime location for them and the cost, though nowhere near as outrageous as Hollywood, reflects this. $$$$$
Cumberland Hills:There are more vacancies here, so there is a decent chance that you will find a place. The rental prices are fair here, considering how nice the area is and spacious the apartments tend to be. $$$$
Caldwell:A number of university students choose to live in this area. Unfortunately, that tends to keep the prices artificially high, owing to the propensity of college students to squeeze as many people as possible into a place. Landlords expect that and charge accordingly. There are a number of vacancies here, but unless you like paying more for less and having parties going on all night, skip this neighborhood for one more conducive to adult life. $$$$
Saundersville:This is what passes for average in Hendersonville. This neighborhood is prime real estate for families. This is the typical 'wash the cars and mow the grass on Saturdays' kind of place. There are a few vacancies here, but you need to be prepared to act fast before someone nabs the place of your choice out from under you. $$$
Shackle Island:You have got to love the name of this neighborhood! Nomenclatures aside, it's a great place for families. The schools are outstanding, the cost of living reasonable and quite a few vacancies make this a good place to investigate. As an added bonus, most of the people who live here have been here for at least 5 years, making this place very stable, and you won't have to make new friends every few months. $$$
Avondale:This is a great place to start for anyone who wants to live well without breaking the budget. Because of the good rental prices here, there are few vacancies, and those tend to be 1-2 bedroom places. $$$
Rockland:This is cop central! More of the local police officers live in this neighborhood than any other. It's not a problem though, except when they park their horses on the sidewalk! In all seriousness, the horses that you see the officers riding around the city are stabled elsewhere. This is a really nice neighborhood if you can find a place. Vacancies are low here and go fast. $$
Walton Ferry:The homes in this area are immaculately maintained. There are few vacancies here, but the place is worth the look if you want a quiet place to live. $$
Cardinal:This area is quiet, family friendly and there is a great chance that you will find a nice place to live here. The vacancy rate is good for renters and so is the selection. Most of those living here are either just starting out or are retired so there is a great mix of people.$
Get used to country music or move to a neighborhood that doesn't stress the Hendersonville-Nashville connection. There are tons of festivals every year, roughly one or more a month and more than half will have some form of country music component. There is a lot to this town that has nothing to do with music but the music overshadows everything.
Gobbling Up The Local Culture
There are more restaurants here than you can shake a spatula at, but be warned: This is a southern state and the people in these parts love their butter. Expect butter to be in and on everything unless you request otherwise. Fried foods are another fact of life in this area, but as with the butter you can request other cooking methods, or stay home and do the cooking yourself. All of that aside, you can find virtually any type of food you might want to eat in Hendersonville. For example, Cafe Rakka is an extremely popular Mediterranean restaurant on New Shackle Island Road. The food here is light, filling and very healthy. There is also The Rudder over at the Anchor High Marina that has a seafood buffet to die for and their burgers are outstanding as well.
You'll Never Be Bored
If you are looking for something to do after you have stuffed yourself silly, take in some of the local attractions. The historic district has beautiful homes, many open to tours. The marina also has boat tours that are well worth the time. If religion is important to you then you will be pleased to known that virtually every faith is represented here; Hendersonville is truly a diverse community and embraces that diversity at every opportunity.
Stretch Your Legs!
This is also a haven for the outdoorsy type of person. There is plenty to keep you entertained, from biking and hiking to camping, fishing and swimming. These activities are able to be enjoyed all year long due to the beautiful southern weather.
June 2020 Hendersonville Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Hendersonville Rent Report. Hendersonville rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Hendersonville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.
June 2020 Hendersonville Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Hendersonville Rent Report. Hendersonville rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Hendersonville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.
Hendersonville rents increased over the past month
Hendersonville rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased slightly by 1.3% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Hendersonville stand at $1,021 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,254 for a two-bedroom. Hendersonville's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 1.5%, but exceeds the national average of 0.8%.
Rents rising across cities in Tennessee
Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Hendersonville, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Tennessee, 9 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 1.5% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.
- Looking throughout the state, Franklin is the most expensive of all Tennessee's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,354; of the 10 largest cities in the state that we have data for, Kingsport, where a two-bedroom goes for $609, is the only major city to see rents fall year-over-year (-2.9%).
- Clarksville, Franklin, and Johnson City have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.4%, 3.1%, and 2.9%, respectively).
Hendersonville rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide
As rents have increased slightly in Hendersonville, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Hendersonville is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.
- Hendersonville's median two-bedroom rent of $1,254 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.3% increase in Hendersonville.
- While Hendersonville's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
- Renters will find more reasonable prices in Hendersonville than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is nearly two-and-a-half times the price in Hendersonville.
For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.
Methodology - Recent Updates:
Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.
Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.
Methodology:
Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.
Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.
Read more about our methodology here.
About Rent Reports:
Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.
We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.