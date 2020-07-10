Apartment List
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:50 PM

390 Luxury Apartments for rent in Nashville, TN

1 of 25

Last updated July 10 at 06:43pm
4 Units Available
Woodlawn
The Marquee at Belle Meade
4400 Ridgefield Way, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,510
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,885
1214 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
An intimate community with luxury apartments located close to Saint Thomas West Hospital and I-440. Newly renovated homes that feature in-unit laundry, granite counters and stainless steel appliances.
1 of 17

Last updated July 10 at 06:05pm
$
11 Units Available
Vanderbilt
Village at Vanderbilt
403 Village at Vanderbilt, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,520
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Community amenities include covered parking, picnic area and pool. Units feature dishwashers and central air and heating. Located close to restaurants like Sportsman's Grill and shopping like Piggly Wiggly.
1 of 25

Last updated July 10 at 06:32pm
37 Units Available
The Flats at Silo Bend
5400 Centennial Boulevard, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,390
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,515
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,035
1176 sqft
Prime location in West Nashville close to shopping, dining and entertainment. Community has a saltwater pool, fitness center, dog park and game room. Units have granite counters, kitchen islands and walk-in closets.
1 of 50

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
35 Units Available
The Lexington
510 Old Hickory Blvd, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,222
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,364
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,721
1320 sqft
Apartments located close I-40, and feature walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, fireplace, and patio or balcony. Luxury community amenities include tennis court, pool table, media room, gym and security system. Pets welcome with an additional fee.
1 of 35

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
17 Units Available
SoBro
River House
4 Academy Pl, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,177
589 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,476
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,464
1253 sqft
Stainless steel appliances, hardwood style floors, walk-in closets and ceiling fans. Amenities include state-of-the art-fitness center, pool with sundeck, bike storage, club room and gaming area.
1 of 24

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
34 Units Available
Historic Edgefield
Station 40
610 Sylvan Heights Wa, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,200
511 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,340
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,065
1145 sqft
Super modern homes with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, close to I-24. Bike storage, bocce court, 24-hour maintenance, business center, courtyard and gym. Pet-friendly community.
1 of 22

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
58 Units Available
East Germantown
The Griff
1390 Adams St, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,425
617 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,550
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,555
1189 sqft
The Griff (meaning "handle" in German), pays homage to both the Germantown neighborhood and our riverfront location, the site of a historic former handle mill.
1 of 30

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
35 Units Available
Elliston Place
2700 Charlotte Ave Apartments
2700 Charlotte Ave, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,425
689 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,415
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,145
1240 sqft
Modern apartments located on Route 70 in Nashville's Elliston Place neighborhood. Rooms have vinyl plank hardwood-style floors, cabinetry and granite countertops. On-site gym, dog park, courtyard and business center.
1 of 11

Last updated July 10 at 06:20pm
8 Units Available
Green Hills
Village Green Hills
2215 Abbott Martin Road, Nashville, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,810
1049 sqft
Finding apartment home living in Nashville, TN has never been easier! Village Green Hills is in walking distance to The Mall at Green Hills, Whole Foods, Hill Center, and Regal Green Hills 16 Theater.
1 of 20

Last updated July 10 at 06:56pm
$
49 Units Available
Pine Street Flats
1055 Pine St, Nashville, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,669
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,744
1151 sqft
Green community includes easy access to public transportation, on-site recycling service, Energy Star appliances and saltwater pool. Units feature stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, wood-style flooring, storage and washer/dryer. Pet-friendly with grooming facilities.
1 of 20

Last updated July 10 at 06:35pm
31 Units Available
Elliston Place
Elliston 23
2312 Elliston Pl, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,499
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly community 5 minutes from Vanderbilt University. Game room, onsite retail, a rooftop lounge area, and a sundeck for residents. Homes feature granite countertops in kitchens, 10-foot ceilings, and spacious cabinets.
1 of 1

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
14 Units Available
Germantown
Peyton Stakes
1401 3rd Ave N, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,330
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,157
1126 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the heart of Nashville's Germantown neighborhood, near the Cumberland River. Stylish, smoke-free community of one- and two-bedroom apartments, all with hardwood flooring, extra storage and stainless-steel appliances. Garage space included. Pool and gym.
1 of 17

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
64 Units Available
Green Hills
Vertis Green Hills
4000 Hillsboro Pike, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,589
654 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,864
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,399
1812 sqft
Located in the Green Hills Neighborhood, these luxury apartments offer one-, two, and three-bedroom floor plans. Apartments offer vaulted ceilings and crown molding, while the community offers a saltwater pool, fitness center, and sky lounge.
1 of 33

Last updated July 10 at 09:21pm
7 Units Available
Melrose
IMT 8 South
2405 8th Ave S, Nashville, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,475
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,860
1107 sqft
More than just a home, this community-minded complex features the city's first in-pool sunken cabana, a nine-screen media wall, and a private dog park and spa for your canine friends.
1 of 29

Last updated July 10 at 01:00pm
165 Units Available
SoBro
1200 Broadway
1204 Demonbreun Street, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,623
572 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,244
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,270
1321 sqft
1200 Broadway features brand new studio, one, two, and three-bedroom apartments for rent in The Gulch. 1200 offers a 26th-floor sky lounge, pool with private cabanas, private parking with controlled entry access, and a Whole Foods onsite.
1 of 22

Last updated July 10 at 07:00am
6 Units Available
Germantown
Atlas Germantown
200 Madison Street, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,454
606 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,025
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,472
1093 sqft
Imagine yourself walking amid a thriving urban oasis. New experiences and amenities await you at every turn. Light, sound, and music fill your senses with wanderlust.
1 of 16

Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
36 Units Available
Cortland Bellevue
645 Old Hickory Blvd, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,376
640 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,268
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,581
1137 sqft
A stunning community, minutes from I-40. On-site amenities include a state-of-the-art fitness center, a saltwater pool and a grill area. Trash valet service provided. Apartments feature granite countertops. Garages available.
1 of 20

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
28 Units Available
Glencliff
ARIUM South Oaks
100 Antioch Pike, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$885
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,380
1397 sqft
Located near downtown, this housing development is also near I-24 and I-40, offering easy access to the Nashville International Airport. The community is also home to two swimming pools, a recreational center and tennis courts.
1 of 17

Last updated July 10 at 06:56pm
$
13 Units Available
Woodlawn
Chowning Square
4141 Woodlawn Dr, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,949
1583 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,149
1694 sqft
Luxurious and stylish, these units offer oversized closets, air conditioning, fireplaces, W/D hookups, private courtyards and breakfast nooks. The ceilings range from 9' to 10', and the grounds offer a fitness center and pool.
1 of 65

Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
$
48 Units Available
The Lakes Bellevue
200 Erin Ln, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,066
568 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,153
911 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,640
1312 sqft
Units feature built-in bookshelves, vaulted ceilings, and spacious walk-in closets. Luxurious community amenities include parking, pool, and trash valet. Located just 20 minutes from downtown Nashville and abundant dining options.
1 of 10

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
67 Units Available
Colonial Grand at Bellevue
2828 Old Hickory Blvd, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,218
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,363
1099 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,705
1316 sqft
Secure gated complex with beautiful views. Located south of Nashville, home of country music. Luxury apartments with bay windows and vaulted ceilings. Community amenities include two swimming pools, laundry service and a fitness center.
1 of 26

Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
28 Units Available
Downtown Nashville
The Guthrie North Gulch
600 11th Ave N, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,345
467 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,538
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,506
1194 sqft
Located in Downtown Nashville. Walkable community. On-site playground, large dog park, trail and bike run, and business center. Apartments include 10-foot ceilings, kitchen pantries, large islands and stainless steel appliances.
1 of 31

Last updated July 10 at 06:17pm
27 Units Available
Demonbreun
Cadence
1600 McGavock St, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,415
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,580
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,020
989 sqft
Luxury meets comfort at this contemporary Demonbreun apartment complex. Bathtubs, carpets, ceiling fans, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry facilities. On-site clubhouse and coffee bar. Close to some of the best bars and restaurants in Nashville.
1 of 26

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
8 Units Available
The Residences at Glenview Reserve
100 Arbor Creek Blvd, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,018
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,082
1080 sqft
Pet-welcoming complex provides 24-hour maintenance, gym and laundry room. Pool, tennis court and volleyball court available. Air-conditioned units have hardwood floors. Right next to Nashville International Airport and the I-40/I-24 exchange.

July 2020 Nashville Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Nashville Rent Report. Nashville rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Nashville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Nashville rents declined slightly over the past month

Nashville rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, but have increased marginally by 0.7% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Nashville stand at $948 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,164 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in April. Nashville's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.9%, but exceeds the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across cities in Tennessee

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Nashville, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Tennessee, 8 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.9% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Franklin is the most expensive of all Tennessee's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,339; of the 10 largest cities in Tennessee that we have data for, Kingsport and Knoxville, where two-bedrooms go for $609 and $971, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-0.3% and -0.3%).
    • Clarksville, Johnson City, and Chattanooga have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.5%, 2.2%, and 1.8%, respectively).

    Nashville rents more affordable than many comparable cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Nashville, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Nashville is still more affordable than most similar cities across the country.

    • Nashville's median two-bedroom rent of $1,164 is slightly below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Nashville's rents rose marginally over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Nashville than most other large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Nashville.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Nashville
    $950
    $1,160
    -0.2%
    0.7%
    Murfreesboro
    $920
    $1,130
    0.3%
    0.9%
    Franklin
    $1,090
    $1,340
    -1.1%
    1.4%
    Hendersonville
    $1,020
    $1,250
    0
    0.7%
    Smyrna
    $1,060
    $1,310
    -0.7%
    2.6%
    Gallatin
    $860
    $1,050
    0.2%
    -0.3%
    Goodlettsville
    $950
    $1,170
    0
    1.2%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

