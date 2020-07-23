/
davidson county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 4:32 AM
787 Apartments for rent in Davidson County, TN📍
102 Units Available
Nashboro Village
Nashboro Village Apartments
115 Nashboro Blvd, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$853
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$973
1092 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,201
1283 sqft
Luxurious community amenities include basketball court, pool, tennis, putting green, racquetball, sauna and more. Residents enjoy units with bathtub, fireplace, ice maker, stainless steel appliances and washer/dryer hookup. Close to Highway-41.
95 Units Available
Germantown
Broadstone Stockyards
222 Stockyard St., Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,515
576 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,689
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,730
1335 sqft
While our offices remain closed, we are happy to announce that we offer self-guided tours! All self-guided tours must be scheduled in advance. Please contact us to schedule your tour!
2 Units Available
Hillsboro West End
1810 Belcourt
1810 Belcourt Ave, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,399
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1225 sqft
Comfortable apartments with granite counters and a patio/balcony. Ample community amenities, including a grilling area, courtyard and car charging stations. Close to Vanderbilt University. Near numerous attractions, like the Belmont Mansion.
13 Units Available
Audubon Park
600 Whispering Hills Dr, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$827
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$934
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1250 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with granite counters, hardwood floors, washers and dryers, and walk-in closets. Green community welcomes pets. Dog park on site. Playground, pool and tennis court available.
6 Units Available
Keystone Farms
5360 Edmondson Pike, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,361
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,733
1344 sqft
Located between I-65 and I-24. Spacious homes feature hardwood flooring, ice maker, a modern kitchen and carpeting. Community has a pool, a playground and resident parking. Cats and dogs allowed.
6 Units Available
Sunnyside
12 South Apartments
2310 12th Ave S, Nashville, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,690
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A low-rise community near Belmont University. On-site yoga, a gym, coffee bar and business center. Units feature high ceilings, subway tile and stainless steel appliances. Completely urban-style living with extra features.
45 Units Available
The Overlook
727 Bell Rd, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$876
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,143
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,161
1266 sqft
Boasting upscale amenities, premium finishes, and well appointed floor plans; you will love coming home to The Overlook. Our Antioch, TN apartments offer relaxation and serenity in a resort like atmosphere.
11 Units Available
Stone Ridge Apartments
500 Piccadilly Row, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$948
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,009
942 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,373
1235 sqft
Community features pools, mature landscaping and private balcony. Great location close to Ezell Rd Park and Mill Creek. Apartments include balcony or patio, washer/dryer connections and upgraded kitchen appliances.
12 Units Available
Downtown Nashville
500 Fifth
500 5th Ave N, Nashville, TN
Studio
$949
420 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,049
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
720 sqft
Situated in the heart of downtown Nashville, you'll enjoy rooftop swimming, Wi-Fi lounge, 24-hour fitness center, along with hardwood-style flooring, granite countertops and designer two-tone paint decors with modern appliances and cabinetry.
23 Units Available
Germantown
Vista Germantown
515 Madison St, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,371
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1117 sqft
Vista Germantown, located in the heart of Nashville's historic, most sought after neighborhood.
12 Units Available
Summit at Nashville West
7201 Charlotte Pike, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,435
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1112 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,964
1312 sqft
Near I-40 and the new Nashville West retail center. Spacious 1-3 bedroom apartments with hardwood floors, fireplaces, patios/balconies and walk-in closets. Optional detached garage with fee. Pool, gym and game room. Pets welcome.
14 Units Available
Cross Timbers
865 Bellevue
865 Bellevue Rd, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,265
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,039
1148 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,314
1550 sqft
Pet-friendly and smoke-free one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Community features garage, pool and dog park. Easy access to I-40, public transit and Memphis-Bristol Highway.
14 Units Available
Poplar Creek Estates
Post Ridge
595 Hicks Rd, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,163
1412 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,213
1694 sqft
This community features a coffee bar, pool and playground. It's pet-friendly, and apartments have in-unit laundry and additional storage. Bellevue Place and other shopping is nearby on Highway 70 South.
33 Units Available
The Overton Brentwood
4960 Edmondson Pike, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,019
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,129
859 sqft
Recently renovated one- and two-bedroom apartments minutes from Interstates 65 and 24. Hardwood-style floors, granite countertops and new kitchen appliances. Community dog park, laundry facilities, clubhouse with cafe and gym. Gated access.
34 Units Available
Maxwell
The Cleo
1034 W Eastland Ave, Nashville, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,371
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,064
1163 sqft
Homes with spacious closets, 9-foot ceilings, and granite countertops, overlooking downtown Nashville. Bike storage, outdoor grilling stations, and a clubroom for residents. Downtown Nashville is less than 10 minutes away.
37 Units Available
Newport Apartment Homes
1901 Murfreesboro Pike, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$830
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
955 sqft
Thoughtfully designed apartments with oversized closets and washer/dryer connections. Community includes a playground and bark park. Close to Nashville International Airport. Near all the fun of Percy Priest Lake.
10 Units Available
Whitebridge
The Sylvan
5400 Burgess Ave, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,193
680 sqft
Modern apartments with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Residents get access to a private pool and fitness center. Near McCabe Golf Course. Easy access to I-40.
21 Units Available
Arbors of Brentwood
100 Brentwood Pl, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$989
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,084
1061 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,355
1289 sqft
Luxury resort-style living with three pools, a cyber cafe, tennis courts, and fitness facility. Apartment amenities include spacious closets, fitted kitchens, private balconies and patios. Close to Radnor Lake State Park and I-65.
33 Units Available
Demonbreun
Element Music Row
1515 Demonbreun St, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,419
601 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,712
883 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,703
1637 sqft
High-rise apartments and penthouses not far from the ramp to 40-65. Luxury residences feature floor-to-ceiling windows, balconies with stunning views, walk-in closets, breakfast bar with pendant lights and more. Community gym, pool and business center.
35 Units Available
Downtown Nashville
The Gossett on Church
1201 Church St, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,410
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,205
1237 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Super modern apartments near I-40 in the heart of Nashville. White quartz countertops, kitchen islands and goose-neck faucets. Hardwood flooring and Roman tubs. Community has saltwater pool, yoga room and outdoor fire pit.
22 Units Available
Preakness Apartments
630 Bell Rd, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$820
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,288
955 sqft
Close to I-24 and Downtown Nashville. Luxury amenities with a 24-hour fitness center, picnic pavilion with grilling area, and cyber cafe. Brushed-nickel accents, fireplaces and pet-friendly.
30 Units Available
Creekstone Apartments
266 Stewarts Ferry Pike, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$806
595 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,047
989 sqft
Modern community with a fenced dog park and two large pools. Two tennis courts, doggy stations, and private patios. Pet-friendly. Limited access gate entry. Updated kitchens and open floor plans.
23 Units Available
Cedar Pointe
Cedar Pointe
1157 Bell Road, Nashville, TN
Studio
$862
750 sqft
1 Bedroom
$766
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$913
1020 sqft
Welcome to Cedar Pointe Apartments, apartment living reimagined! The premier community in Antioch, Tennessee, we provide spacious, newly-renovated homes that feature modern amenities and luxurious shared spaces in a great location just minutes from
19 Units Available
Raintrec
Brandywine
5204 Edmondson Pike, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$913
593 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,324
856 sqft
Hardwood floors, fireplaces and maple cabinetry characterize these recently revamped units. Common amenities include three pools, a coffee bar and a laundry center. Located close to downtown Nashville and I-65.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Davidson County area include Nashville State Community College, Austin Peay State University, Belmont University, Cumberland University, and Lipscomb University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Nashville, Murfreesboro, Clarksville, Franklin, and Hendersonville have apartments for rent.
