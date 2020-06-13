Apartment List
/
TN
/
nashville
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:48 PM

401 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Nashville, TN

Finding an apartment in Nashville that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
11 Units Available
Retreat at Lenox Village
8044 Bienville Dr, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,191
588 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,170
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1232 sqft
Assigned parking, spacious walk-in closets, 10-foot ceilings, in-unit washer and dryer. Community amenities feature temperature-controlled storage units, 24-hour fitness center and private media room. Located in Lenox Village.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
Midtown
32 Units Available
Skyhouse Nashville
111 17th Ave S, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,490
603 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,660
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,940
1009 sqft
Situated at the end of Music Row. Luxury high-rise apartment community with on-site retail. Fitness studio, executive conference room and rooftop swimming pool also on the premises. All homes are wired for Google Fiber.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
Elliston Place
41 Units Available
2700 Charlotte Ave Apartments
2700 Charlotte Ave, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,425
689 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,525
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,230
1240 sqft
Modern apartments located on Route 70 in Nashville's Elliston Place neighborhood. Rooms have vinyl plank hardwood-style floors, cabinetry and granite countertops. On-site gym, dog park, courtyard and business center.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
28 Units Available
Bellevue Heights
1000 Amberwood Cir, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,123
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,229
1675 sqft
Minutes to I-40. Hilltop apartment community close to Nashville West Mall. Select apartments feature bay windows, private entries and laundry rooms. Community provides multiple recreational amenities, including planned socials.
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated June 13 at 06:21pm
Germantown
5 Units Available
The Monroe
1300 4th Ave N, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,554
496 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,557
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Never-lived-in apartments in Nashville's Germantown neighborhood. A resort-style pool, a pet spa, a pub room and a bike shop are on site. Farmhouse sinks, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 85

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
Downtown Nashville
34 Units Available
Residences at Capitol View
1015 Nelson Merry Street, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,438
676 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,667
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,822
1336 sqft
A city has a spirit and each day is an opportunity to experience something new. Welcome to Capitol View Nashville, where the energy and vibrancy of Nashville meet.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:04pm
Downtown Nashville
42 Units Available
Cumberland On Church
555 Church St, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,527
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,792
1086 sqft
Live in the heart of Nashville in this pet-friendly, 24-story building blocks from Tennessee Performing Arts Center and the State Capitol. Units have washer/dryer hookups, patios or balconies, air conditioning and fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 06:01pm
38 Units Available
Chimney Top Apartments
100 Chimneytop Dr, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$790
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
908 sqft
Situated in a scenic wooded location and close to Interstate 24, these apartments have been upgraded to include frieze carpets, private garages and hardwood floors. Complex is pet friendly and offers 24-hour emergency maintenance service.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Downtown Nashville
18 Units Available
Eleven North
210 11th Ave N, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,396
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,648
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Prime location just five minutes from downtown in walking distance to the Gulch and Capitol View. Community features gym, swimming pool, hot tub and dog park. Units have private patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
9 Units Available
Abbington Heights
149 Hickory Hollow Terrace, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$900
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,154
1046 sqft
Welcome to Abbington Heights Apartment, in beautiful Antioch, Tennessee. Our convenient location puts you exactly where you want to be in the Nashville area.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Demonbreun
40 Units Available
Element Music Row
1515 Demonbreun St, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,539
601 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,738
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,525
1637 sqft
High-rise apartments and penthouses not far from the ramp to 40-65. Luxury residences feature floor-to-ceiling windows, balconies with stunning views, walk-in closets, breakfast bar with pendant lights and more. Community gym, pool and business center.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Glencliff
21 Units Available
ARIUM South Oaks
100 Antioch Pike, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,005
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,380
1397 sqft
Located near downtown, this housing development is also near I-24 and I-40, offering easy access to the Nashville International Airport. The community is also home to two swimming pools, a recreational center and tennis courts.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
22 Units Available
Mallards Landing
4501 Packard Drive, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$865
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,430
1445 sqft
Mallards Landing Apartment Homes is your destination for exceptional living in Nashville! Just a stone’s throw from downtown Nashville, Mallards Landing is ideally located in the best city in the state.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
79 Units Available
Colonial Grand at Bellevue
2828 Old Hickory Blvd, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,078
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,386
1099 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,697
1316 sqft
Secure gated complex with beautiful views. Located south of Nashville, home of country music. Luxury apartments with bay windows and vaulted ceilings. Community amenities include two swimming pools, laundry service and a fitness center.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Germantown
54 Units Available
Carillion
1001 4th Ave N, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,445
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,235
1180 sqft
Near Victory Park, the Cumberland River and the Arts District. One- and two-bedroom units with patio/balcony, walk-in closets, granite countertops, modern appliances and washer/dryer. Community amenities include 24-hour gym, yoga, Wi-Fi cafe and bike storage.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Elliston Place
39 Units Available
Charlotte at Midtown
2400 Charlotte Ave, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,443
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,983
1152 sqft
An urban, residential community in Midtown Nashville. Lots of on-site amenities including a paw spa, outdoor game area, outdoor fireplace, and pool. Apartments feature high ceilings, soaking tubs, and updated kitchens.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
West Meade
52 Units Available
Grande View
7100 Sonya Dr, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,124
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,367
1187 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,442
1428 sqft
With easy access to Vanderbilt University and I-40 these diverse units can come with jetted tubs, fireplace, and vaulted ceilings. On-site amenities include two pools, spa, tanning beds, and athletic facility. Guest suites on site.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Brentwood Downs
25 Units Available
Brentwood Downs
1 Derby Trace, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,076
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,226
973 sqft
Loft and two-bedroom apartment homes in Nashville, just minutes from Maryland Farms, Cool Springs and Interstate 65. Private patio or balcony. Swimming pool with sundeck, picnic areas with built-in grills, and tennis courts.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
47 Units Available
The Park at Hermitage
5900 Old Hickory Blvd, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$908
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,148
1100 sqft
Minutes from Percy Priest Lake and the Davidson Country Greenway, you get a fireplace, upgraded kitchen and baths, washer/dryer connections along with outside storage. On-site amenities include a pond, walking path, gum and pet park.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
14 Units Available
The Blue Note
305 Millwood Dr, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$899
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,024
1175 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,384
1400 sqft
Now we can offer you a way to tour our community with one of our leasing professionals from the comfort of your own mobile device.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
16 Units Available
The Club
1 Hickory Club Dr, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$860
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
1021 sqft
This pet-friendly community offers residents an onsite pool, clubhouse, and 24-hour clothes care center. Residents also enjoy European cabinetry, fireplaces, and balconies or patios. The neighborhood is convenient to Antioch Park and Murfreesboro Pike.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Heritage Square
14 Units Available
Hickory Chase Apartment Homes
600 Heritage Dr, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$902
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,011
1076 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,390
1341 sqft
Located just a few minutes from I-65 and Downtown Nashville. Apartments feature fully equipped kitchens, spacious layouts, and washers and dryers in some units. On-site pool, clubhouse with WiFi, and an off-leash dog park provided.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
9 Units Available
Priest Lake
3555 Bell Rd, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,053
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1046 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,464
1234 sqft
Community features pool, fitness center and volleyball. Excellent location close to Nashville Shores Lakeside Resort, Elm Hill Recreation Area and Cook Public Use Area. Apartments have crown molding, 9-foot ceilings and washer/dryer hookup.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Green Hills
62 Units Available
Vertis Green Hills
4000 Hillsboro Pike, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,704
654 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,889
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,399
1812 sqft
Located in the Green Hills Neighborhood, these luxury apartments offer one-, two, and three-bedroom floor plans. Apartments offer vaulted ceilings and crown molding, while the community offers a saltwater pool, fitness center, and sky lounge.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Nashville, TN

Finding an apartment in Nashville that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Nashville 1 BedroomsNashville 2 BedroomsNashville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNashville 3 BedroomsNashville Accessible ApartmentsNashville Apartments under $900Nashville Apartments with Balcony
Nashville Apartments with GarageNashville Apartments with GymNashville Apartments with Hardwood FloorsNashville Apartments with Move-in SpecialsNashville Apartments with ParkingNashville Apartments with PoolNashville Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Nashville Cheap PlacesNashville Dog Friendly ApartmentsNashville Furnished ApartmentsNashville Luxury PlacesNashville Pet Friendly PlacesNashville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Murfreesboro, TNClarksville, TNFranklin, TNHendersonville, TN
Gallatin, TNSpring Hill, TNBowling Green, KYColumbia, TN
Brentwood, TNSmyrna, TNLebanon, TNMount Juliet, TN

Nearby Neighborhoods

South NashvilleDowntown NashvilleGreen Hills
Heron WalkHillsboro West EndSo Bro
Mc MurrayGlencliff

Apartments Near Colleges

Nashville State Community CollegeBelmont University
Lipscomb UniversityTennessee State University
Trevecca Nazarene University