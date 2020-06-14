122 Furnished Apartments for rent in Nashville, TN

Apartment List
1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
34 Units Available
Waterford Crossings
5825 Crossings Blvd, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$929
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,029
1219 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,219
1392 sqft
In southeast Nashville with easy access to I-24. The community amenities include weekly aerobics classes, two pools, and a dog park. The one- to three-bedroom apartment homes feature nine-foot ceilings, laundry connections, and walk-in closets.
1 of 73

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
Elliston Place
45 Units Available
The Shay Apartments
9 City Pl, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,454
554 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,484
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,536
1255 sqft
Spacious homes with plush carpets and energy-efficient appliances in a pet-friendly community. Common amenities include a saltwater pool, well-equipped fitness centers, and a billiard lounge. Eight minutes from downtown Nashville.
1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:03am
$
Downtown Nashville
27 Units Available
505
505 Church St, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,650
578 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,425
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,530
1067 sqft
Residents enjoy units with showcase kitchens, floor-to-ceiling windows and more. Community has saltwater pool, pickleball courts, grilling trellis and private cabanas. Located in the heart of downtown, close to bars and restaurants.
1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
21 Units Available
Arbors of Brentwood
100 Brentwood Pl, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$971
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
1061 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,523
1289 sqft
Luxury resort-style living with three pools, a cyber cafe, tennis courts, and fitness facility. Apartment amenities include spacious closets, fitted kitchens, private balconies and patios. Close to Radnor Lake State Park and I-65.
1 of 46

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Downtown Nashville
43 Units Available
The Gossett on Church
1201 Church St, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,330
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,079
1237 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Super modern apartments near I-40 in the heart of Nashville. White quartz countertops, kitchen islands and goose-neck faucets. Hardwood flooring and Roman tubs. Community has saltwater pool, yoga room and outdoor fire pit.
1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Cedar Pointe
20 Units Available
Cedar Pointe
1157 Bell Road, Nashville, TN
Studio
$950
750 sqft
1 Bedroom
$817
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$956
1020 sqft
Welcome to Cedar Pointe Apartments, apartment living reimagined! The premier community in Antioch, Tennessee, we provide spacious, newly-renovated homes that feature modern amenities and luxurious shared spaces in a great location just minutes from
1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Historic Edgefield
41 Units Available
Station 40
610 Sylvan Heights Wa, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,285
511 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,340
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,815
1145 sqft
Super modern homes with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, close to I-24. Bike storage, bocce court, 24-hour maintenance, business center, courtyard and gym. Pet-friendly community.
1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Raintrec
15 Units Available
Brandywine
5204 Edmondson Pike, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$995
593 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,227
856 sqft
Hardwood floors, fireplaces and maple cabinetry characterize these recently revamped units. Common amenities include three pools, a coffee bar and a laundry center. Located close to downtown Nashville and I-65.
1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
9 Units Available
The Residences at Glenview Reserve
100 Arbor Creek Blvd, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$854
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,072
1080 sqft
Pet-welcoming complex provides 24-hour maintenance, gym and laundry room. Pool, tennis court and volleyball court available. Air-conditioned units have hardwood floors. Right next to Nashville International Airport and the I-40/I-24 exchange.
1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
9 Units Available
Abbington Heights
149 Hickory Hollow Terrace, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$900
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,154
1046 sqft
Welcome to Abbington Heights Apartment, in beautiful Antioch, Tennessee. Our convenient location puts you exactly where you want to be in the Nashville area.
1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
West Meade
52 Units Available
Grande View
7100 Sonya Dr, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,124
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,367
1187 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,442
1428 sqft
With easy access to Vanderbilt University and I-40 these diverse units can come with jetted tubs, fireplace, and vaulted ceilings. On-site amenities include two pools, spa, tanning beds, and athletic facility. Guest suites on site.
1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Green Hills
61 Units Available
Vertis Green Hills
4000 Hillsboro Pike, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,704
654 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,889
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,399
1812 sqft
Located in the Green Hills Neighborhood, these luxury apartments offer one-, two, and three-bedroom floor plans. Apartments offer vaulted ceilings and crown molding, while the community offers a saltwater pool, fitness center, and sky lounge.
1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
17 Units Available
Waterford Landing
5901 Old Hickory Blvd, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,105
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1244 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,330
1479 sqft
You deserve the best in apartment home living and Waterford Landing in Hermitage, Tennessee, can give you just that.
1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
SoBro
182 Units Available
1200 Broadway
1204 Demonbreun Street, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,673
572 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,189
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,370
1321 sqft
1200 Broadway features brand new studio, one, two, and three-bedroom apartments for rent in The Gulch. 1200 offers a 26th-floor sky lounge, pool with private cabanas, private parking with controlled entry access, and a Whole Foods onsite.
1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
29 Units Available
Wyndchase Bellevue
7221 Highway 70 S, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$995
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
1069 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
868 sqft
Wyndchase Bellevue Apartments in Nashville, Tennessee, feature gourmet kitchens, 9- foot ceilings, updated flooring and a beautiful courtyard and landscape. Resort-style pool for those sunny Southern days.
1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
Cross Timbers
12 Units Available
865 Bellevue
865 Bellevue Rd, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,103
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,148
1148 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly and smoke-free one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Community features garage, pool and dog park. Easy access to I-40, public transit and Memphis-Bristol Highway.
1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
$
Poplar Creek Estates
7 Units Available
Post Ridge
595 Hicks Rd, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,197
1412 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,511
1694 sqft
This community features a coffee bar, pool and playground. It's pet-friendly, and apartments have in-unit laundry and additional storage. Bellevue Place and other shopping is nearby on Highway 70 South.
1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:29am
$
Vanderbilt
33 Units Available
Village at Vanderbilt
403 Village at Vanderbilt, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,520
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1356 sqft
Community amenities include covered parking, picnic area and pool. Units feature dishwashers and central air and heating. Located close to restaurants like Sportsman's Grill and shopping like Piggly Wiggly.
1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 12:33am
$
Midtown
8 Units Available
Barbizon Apartments
2006 Broadway, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,035
388 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,145
499 sqft
Residents of this property enjoy garage parking, an on-site gym and a swimming pool. Units come furnished and have walk-in closets. The Parthenon, Vanderbilt University and the Country Music Hall of Fame are nearby.
1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 01:20am
Eastwood
22 Units Available
Eastwood Greene
1921 Greenwood Ave, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,259
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Floor plans range from 1-3 bedrooms. Units feature spacious dining rooms, granite countertops and new stainless steel appliances. Community is home to a private park, residential clubhouse and cabana with grill stations.
1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 01:26am
Hillwood
6 Units Available
The Avenue Nashville West - Kanaday
6680 Charlotte Pike, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,099
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
957 sqft
Condominium living at The Avenue Nashville West is definitely not like typical condo living.
1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Germantown
23 Units Available
Flats at Taylor Place
1515 5th Ave N, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,301
615 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,479
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1121 sqft
Minutes to downtown Nashville. Upscale apartments with high-end finishes and contemporary amenities. Lofts feature two-story windows with downtown views. Amenities include a sky lounge, swimming pool, and several garden courtyards. Multiple shops and restaurants on-site.
1 of 52

Last updated June 12 at 06:33am
$
Metrocenter-North Rhodes Park
21 Units Available
One MetroCenter
45 Vantage Way, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,356
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,763
1095 sqft
Quick access to freeways, downtown Nashville, West End/Vanderbilt, Nashville Farmer's Market. One- and two-bedroom pet-friendly apartments with modern kitchens, granite counters, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Enjoy pool, gym, hot tub, bark park, car charging.
1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
29 Units Available
Cherry Creek
1100 Crystal Spring Ln, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,133
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1047 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1402 sqft
Affordable, air-conditioned apartments with extra storage and walk-in closets. Round-the-clock maintenance. Amenities galore with internet cafe, media room, courtyard, playground, pool, gym and basketball court. Close to I-40.

June 2020 Nashville Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Nashville Rent Report. Nashville rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Nashville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Nashville rents declined slightly over the past month

Nashville rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, but are up moderately by 2.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Nashville stand at $950 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,166 for a two-bedroom. Nashville's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 1.5%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Tennessee

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Nashville, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Tennessee, 9 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 1.5% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Franklin is the most expensive of all Tennessee's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,354; of the 10 largest cities in the state that we have data for, Kingsport, where a two-bedroom goes for $609, is the only major city to see rents fall year-over-year (-2.9%).
    • Clarksville, Franklin, and Johnson City have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.4%, 3.1%, and 2.9%, respectively).

    Nashville rents more affordable than many comparable cities nationwide

    As rents have increased moderately in Nashville, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Nashville is still more affordable than most other large cities across the country.

    • Nashville's median two-bedroom rent of $1,166 is slightly below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 2.1% rise in Nashville.
    • While Nashville's rents rose moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Nashville than most similar cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Nashville.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Nashville
    $950
    $1,170
    -0.2%
    2.1%
    Murfreesboro
    $920
    $1,130
    -0.1%
    0.1%
    Franklin
    $1,100
    $1,350
    -1.2%
    3.1%
    Hendersonville
    $1,020
    $1,250
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Smyrna
    $1,070
    $1,310
    -0.2%
    4.4%
    Gallatin
    $850
    $1,050
    -0.3%
    -0.1%
    Goodlettsville
    $950
    $1,170
    0.4%
    0.7%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

