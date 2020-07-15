/
Middle Tennessee State University
July 15 2020
32 Apartments For Rent Near Middle Tennessee State University
July 14
53 Units Available
Chelsea Place
805 Bradyville Pike, Murfreesboro, TN
1 Bedroom
$835
613 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,033
923 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Units include walk-in closets and pantries along with full-sized balconies/patios. Development is conveniently located to offer easy access to the nearby freeways. Community features include a tanning salon, high-speed internet and a dog park.
July 14
54 Units Available
Ashwood Cove
1211 Hazelwood St, Murfreesboro, TN
Studio
$885
442 sqft
1 Bedroom
$836
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$938
1048 sqft
Ashwood Cove in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, offers charming, updated modern apartments in a park-like setting. Apartments feature modern countertops, flooring and balconies. A resort pool on the grounds is waiting for you to come for a swim.
July 14
31 Units Available
Colony House
1510 Huntington Dr, Murfreesboro, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,437
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
969 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,049
1408 sqft
Pet-friendly urban development located near Route 231, in the heart of the downtown area. Community amenities include tennis courts, pet park and 24-hour laundry room with Wi-Fi. Units feature ceramic tile and central air.
July 15
15 Units Available
Richland Falls
526 Dill Ln, Murfreesboro, TN
1 Bedroom
$940
911 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,123
1216 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1398 sqft
Minutes to Middle Tennessee State University. Garden-style apartments featuring private entries, gourmet kitchens, separate dining rooms, and double French doors leading to private patios or balconies. Select apartments boast sunrooms and private garages.
July 15
9 Units Available
The Slate at Ninety Six
1841 Lascassas Pike, Murfreesboro, TN
1 Bedroom
$939
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
In-person and Virtual Tours are available during business hours by appointment. Contact us to schedule today!
July 9
Contact for Availability
Northfield Lodge
603 E Northfield Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN
1 Bedroom
$839
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$820
863 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1300 sqft
Welcome to Northfield Lodge apartments in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. We are nestled in one of Murfreesboro’s finest residential communities, we are conveniently located to meet your shopping, dining, and entertainment needs.
July 15
3 Units Available
City Edge Flats
2435 Willowbrook Dr, Murfreesboro, TN
2 Bedrooms
$979
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
In-person and Virtual Tours are available during business hours by appointment. Contact us to schedule today!
July 15
1 Unit Available
Dana Downs
1400 Lascassas Pike, Murfreesboro, TN
1 Bedroom
$989
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
In-person and Virtual Tours are available during business hours by appointment. Contact us to schedule today!
July 9
Contact for Availability
Kingwood
118 E Kingwood Dr, Murfreesboro, TN
1 Bedroom
$825
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1100 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Kingwood in Murfreesboro. View photos, descriptions and more!
July 15
1 Unit Available
Hamlet Square Townhomes
2325 Willowbrook Drive, Murfreesboro, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
1200 sqft
Welcome to Hamlet Square Townhomes a well-designed community has been established in Murfreesboro, offering those who demand quality and good taste in their residence, a place to call home. The surroundings are sophisticated, the features are unique.
July 15
4 Units Available
The Southern
1751 Lascassas Pike, Murfreesboro, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$919
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,019
800 sqft
In-person and Virtual Tours are available during business hours by appointment. Contact us to schedule today!
July 14
4 Units Available
Alder Terrace
2426 E Main St, Murfreesboro, TN
1 Bedroom
$845
540 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$922
700 sqft
Located a short walk from Middle Tennessee State University, these charming apartments have carpeted bedrooms and vinyl flooring in the living areas. On-site recreation includes a saltwater pool and a wellness center.
July 14
1 Unit Available
803 Olympia Place
803 Olympia Place, Murfreesboro, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1233 sqft
803 Olympia Place Available 08/01/20 AVAILABLE AUGUST 1ST. Beautiful 3 Bd 1 Bth home with large, fenced backyard. $1325 RENT. - Beautiful hardwood floors in GR, hall & BR's. BR 3 could be a formal dining room.
July 14
1 Unit Available
102 Second Avenue
102 2nd Avenue, Murfreesboro, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1100 sqft
3 Bed 2 Bath home within walking distance of MTSU, Boulevard Grill, and Jimmy John's. $1300 per month. AVAILABLE JULY 1ST - Can't beat the location! 102 Second Avenue in Murfreesboro is within walking distance to MTSU.
July 14
1 Unit Available
623 Minerva Drive
623 Minerva Drive, Murfreesboro, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1188 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Beautifully remodeled ranch style home in the heart of Murfreesboro and conveniently located next to the up and coming downtown area.
July 14
1 Unit Available
1606 Bartway Drive
1606 Bartway Drive, Murfreesboro, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1351 sqft
1606 Bartway Drive Available 08/01/20 COMING SOON! AUGUST 5TH. 3 Bedroom 1 1/2 Bath home. Fenced in backyard. $1,325 per month rent. - AVAILABLE AUGUST 5TH. Very nice home in the heart of Murfreesboro. Close to MTSU and the downtown square.
December 19
1 Unit Available
1217 Catawba Way
1217 Catawba Way, Murfreesboro, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,645
2183 sqft
Like all our homes, this one features: a comfortable layout with good-sized bedrooms and bathrooms, a great kitchen with plenty of counter and cabinet space, garage and a spacious yard.
December 19
1 Unit Available
1207 Mahogany Trl
1207 Mahogany Trail, Murfreesboro, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1132 sqft
Like all our homes, this one features: a comfortable layout with good-sized bedrooms and bathrooms, a great kitchen with plenty of counter and cabinet space, garage and a spacious yard.
May 14
1 Unit Available
105 E. McKnight Drive
105 East Mcknight Drive, Murfreesboro, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
972 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Charming one level 2BR historic Mboro home, just $1,195/mo! Siegel middle/high! - This historic home has tons of character with all the modern conveniences! Features hardwood floors, new central heat and air, kitchen with all appliances including
July 15
1 Unit Available
545 Forrest Pointe
545 Forrest Pointe Drive, Murfreesboro, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,899
2143 sqft
Olen floor plan with beautiful hardwood, master down, two up, Large bonus rooms, very nice deck with a fenced yard, beautiful kitchen, under counter lights, hard surface tops, double vanity in master, great house.
July 15
1 Unit Available
311 W Clark Blvd
311 West Clark Boulevard, Murfreesboro, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1223 sqft
Nice 1950 Cottage, hardwood floors, fenced yard, 2 car detached garage
July 14
1 Unit Available
2961 South Rutherford Blvd., Apt. C3
2961 South Rutherford Boulevard, Murfreesboro, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1140 sqft
2961 South Rutherford Blvd., Apt. C3 Available 08/07/20 Murfreesboro Townhome - 2BR/2.
July 14
1 Unit Available
501 S Highland Avenue
501 South Highland Avenue, Murfreesboro, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
936 sqft
2BR/1BA one level home, huge fenced in yard, storage building included, washer/dryer included, $1,295/mo! - Large corner lot in the heart of Murfreesboro! 2 bedrooms and 1 bath with spacious rooms, large kitchen with lots of cabinets, 1 year old
July 15
1 Unit Available
507 Memorial Blvd
507 Memorial Boulevard, Murfreesboro, TN
Studio
$3,500
4800 sqft
$3500 for both floors; $3000 for upstairs only. GREAT LOCATION (across from the MAC) 2400 sq. ft. upstairs, 2400 sq. ft. downstairs 2 half baths. one upstairs and one downstairs. 1 year minimum lease. Front and back entrances.