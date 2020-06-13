318 Apartments for rent in Smyrna, TN📍
If dreams of becoming a big country star draw you to this small 'burb southeast of Nashville, you won't be disappointed by the country vibe here -- but your chances of running into Keith Urban at Kroger or Brad Paisley at The Coffee Beanery are slim to none. This is the place you move before you make it big. Later, you can chat with Keith about your humble beginnings, and how living in a simple family town kept you from becoming a diva. Most residents here don't make their money on Music Row, however, even though it's very much considered part of Metro Nashville -- you can get to a trendy Gulch eatery or Demonbreun Street bar in about 20 minutes. Equally popular with retirees and families, Smyrna began as a farming community. Sewart Air Force Base turned it into a military town in the 1940s-1960s, and when the base closed, the town began its several-decades transformation into a plant town with Square D and Nissan remaining major employers.
Most people move here because it's a more economical option than Nashville (even though Nashville is well below the national average as well). Wait until you move to Tennessee before going on a major move-in shopping spree--you'll be able to buy so many more throw pillows and artisan candles once you realize there's no state sales tax.
The Rental Process Because of the town's proximity to nearby Murfreesboro, many apartments are claimed by students attending Middle Tennessee State University, the largest 4-year institution in the state. Expect a long and arduous search if you wait until August to start looking. Although if an apartment complex still has vacancies later, you may be able to take advantage of advertised specials and reduced rents.
What You’ll Need Proof of income (about 2 times the rent, even if you have roommates) is definitely required when you're apartment hunting. Bring either pay stubs or a letter of employment if you haven't started your job yet. If you're bringing a pet, have Fido's vet records with you, and expect to pay a pet deposit as well. Be prepared to pay a safety deposit that is usually equal to a months' rent, but you shouldn't feel pressured to pay it the day you see an apartment. It'll still be there in a day or two, giving you plenty of time to explore all your options.
Dressing for the Weather The weather here is somewhat atypical of the humid subtropic climate of the area. The greater Nashville area is actually in a valley, and the mountains on either side shield the area from the most extreme ends of the temperature spectrum. Snowfall is rare, but does happen, and temps fluctuate from a January low of about 25 degrees to a July high of around 90 degrees, although new records can be set at any time!
Rocky Fork: The southern portion of Smyrna (South of Rocky Fork Rd) is known as Rocky Fork. Suburban and bucolic, there are not a lot of rentals to be found here; most are owned homes or a few larger home rentals. Look in the area just north of 24 for not only the few apartment complexes but also a developed shopping district--that way, you won't have to travel far to go to the grocery store or restaurants.
NE Smyrna: If working at Nissan or Square D, or even nearby General Mills, brings you to the area, you'll be in good company here. Commuting to Nashville or Brentwood should also be a breeze. Mostly 2- and 3-bedroom apartments here, with a few studios and 1- and 4-bedrooms available.
Loafers Corner: As close to a downtown area as you'll find, Loafers Corner is popular with recent graduates. You won't find a lot of families here, which, depending on your stage in life, could be a good thing or a bad thing. Your call.
Florence/Wade: This sliver of a neighborhood on the southeastern edge of the city is the shiny new toy for the town. You'll be hard-pressed to find an apartment that is older than a few years, which means you'll likely pay to be the first one to use your oven.
Like much of the South, Smyrna takes its history, especially the role it played in the Civil War, seriously, while also eagerly looking towards the future. Stones River is the site of a major Civil War battle, and other sites are dotted along the landscape. If reliving the War Between the States isn't your idea of a fun time, not to worry. It's just part of Smyrna's past, not the focus of it.
Fun, Fun, Fun Small dive bars and mom and pop restaurants fill the area, sitting side by side with chain restaurants and Big Box stores. A trip just south to Demo's in Murfreesboro will show your neighbors you're in the know: the family-owned Italian eatery is famous, with a second location in downtown Nashville. A night trip to Nashville will definitely be in order if you want to hit a dance club or bar or spot celebs.
The Great Outdoors Percy Priest Lake borders the north side and is a popular recreational spot. Residents spend weekends fishing in the lake or traveling to the Nashville Shores water park on the northern border of the lake in the Nashville suburb of Antioch. Golfing is common here, as well.
Baby, It’s Cold Outside If you're moving from an area that sees more than its share of snow in the winter, you may find residents' reactions to the white stuff perplexing, to say the least. The towns don't invest in expensive snow plowing equipment, so it's actually a smart thing that everything closes at the mere mention of a possible snow. What's not so smart is the fascination with buying up all the milk and bread before a potential storm. Seriously, camp out on the bread aisle and watch the shelves clear in under five minutes. But whatever you do, if you don't have to drive when it's snowing (or raining hard for that matter), don't. Just because you're well-versed in driving under these conditions doesn't mean everyone you share the road with is.