Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:22 PM

318 Apartments for rent in Smyrna, TN

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
11 Units Available
Stoneridge Farms at Smyrna
400 Chaney Rd, Smyrna, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,037
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,302
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,378
1386 sqft
Minutes from I-24 and just 25 minutes from downtown Nashville. Recently renovated to include a fireplace, stainless steel appliances and extra storage. On-site amenities include a tennis court, hot tub and media room.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
7 Units Available
Ashton Creek Farms
14531 Old Nashville Hwy, Smyrna, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,135
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1035 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1330 sqft
Conveniently located between Hwy 41 and I-24, just minutes from shopping and dining this beautiful and spacious location allows for quick access around Southeastern Nashville.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
41 Units Available
Verandas at Sam Ridley
1000 Colonnade Dr, Smyrna, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,031
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,219
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,408
1386 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY! We have a tour to fit your needs- virtual, self-guided, or with a leasing agent. Life is little more effortless when you live it Verandas at Sam Ridley apartment homes located in Nashville, Tennessee.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
103 Don Ct.
103 Don Court, Smyrna, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1592 sqft
Lovely rental in Smyrna! - Charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home on a Cul-De-Sac. All brick home featuring a spacious kitchen, large rooms, walk-in closet, formal dining and much more. Applications are online at scottzeller.net.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
901 Stewart Valley Dr
901 Stewart Valley Drive, Smyrna, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2055 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bdrm / 2.5 Bth Smyrna Home Available Now! - Corner lot w/sidewalks in Smyrna's great Rosemont neighborhood.Spacious & comfortable living w/huge 2 car garage makes this the perfect choice.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
705 Rock Glen Trace
705 Rockglen Trace, Smyrna, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1506 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
815 Chilhowee Court
815 Chilhowee Court, Smyrna, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,449
1246 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8820 Cole Street
8820 Cole Street, Smyrna, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,845
1911 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
5503 Reflection Rd
5503 Reflection Rd, Smyrna, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2610 sqft
4 Bed room for rent in Smyrna TN. Master Bedroom on first level..

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
265 Neal Ave
265 Neal Avenue, Smyrna, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,755
1544 sqft
Like all our homes, this one features: a comfortable layout with good-sized bedrooms and bathrooms, a great kitchen with plenty of counter and cabinet space, garage and a spacious yard.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
114 Tedder Blvd
114 Tedder Boulevard, Smyrna, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2138 sqft
Like all our homes, this one features: a comfortable layout with good-sized bedrooms and bathrooms, a great kitchen with plenty of counter and cabinet space, garage and a spacious yard.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
320 Lake Farm Rd
320 Lake Farm Road, Smyrna, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,245
1690 sqft
Please call our office for questions at 615-627-5957 again for assistance. You can view all of our homes and set up showing at http://www.mainstreetrenewal.com/showyourself/showyourself-nashville/. The homes can be reviewed 7 days a week 8am-8pm.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
621 Clear Cir
621 Clear Circle, Smyrna, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1393 sqft
Two Story, Fence, Patio , Stainless steel appliances, Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher, Quartz counter tops, Hardwood and Faux flooring, Half bath in laundry room, Washer and dryer hookups, Ceiling fans,

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
823 Neptune Ct
823 Neptune Court, Smyrna, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
991 sqft
Beautiful patio home features new paint & flooring, cathedral ceilings, laminate flooring in the living room, breakfast bar in the kitchen located in a cul-de-sac. Lawncare included in rent. Small dogs considered on case-by-case basis.

Last updated June 13 at 02:39pm
1 Unit Available
128 Stokes Drive
128 Stokes Drive, Smyrna, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1225 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Results within 1 mile of Smyrna

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1653 Allendale Drive
1653 Allendale Drive, La Vergne, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,399
3009 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 3,009 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
231 Heritage Circle East
231 Heritage Circle East, La Vergne, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1300 sqft
Available 06/15/20 This 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom, two story home is just minutes from restaurants, shopping, and the interstate. This home has beautiful vaulted ceilings in the living room and master bedroom.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1301 Bolton Drive
1301 Bolton Drive, Rutherford County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,755
1588 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
229 Bill Stewart Blvd
229 Bill Stewart Boulevard, La Vergne, TN
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,820
1776 sqft
Like all our homes, this one features: a comfortable layout with good-sized bedrooms and bathrooms, a great kitchen with plenty of counter and cabinet space, garage and a spacious yard.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
404 Bronson Drive
404 Branson Dr, La Vergne, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,725
2402 sqft
New Build, Two car garage, Granite counter tops, Stainless steel appliances, Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher, Tile flooring throughout down stairs, Master has separate shower, Garden tub,

Last updated April 5 at 03:32am
1 Unit Available
521 Sondra Drive
521 Sondra Drive, Rutherford County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1176 sqft
Available April 1st Great 1-story house / neighborhood on a Huge Corner Lot w/ rear deck, fenced yard, 1-car garage, and long driveway / ample parking - INSIDE: 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom, split/open floor plan, new laminate hardwoods throughout (NO

Last updated October 16 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
403 Wooded Valley Ct
403 Wooded Valley Ct, La Vergne, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2484 sqft
Move in ready home in great location and amazing neighborhood! Loaded with features that will make you smile!! Make this home your dream home! Security deposit is equal to one month rent.
Results within 5 miles of Smyrna
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
21 Units Available
Discovery at Mountain View
5000 Mountain Springs Dr, Nashville, TN
Studio
$881
680 sqft
1 Bedroom
$989
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,116
1004 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to I-24 and Nashville International Airport. Unit amenities include washer/dryer hookup, walk-in closets, and patio or balcony. Community features parking, pool, coffee bar and dog park.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
41 Units Available
Springfield
3726 Manson Pike, Murfreesboro, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,100
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1121 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,539
1311 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom units with plank flooring and designer lighting. Community features include a bark park, saltwater pool and outdoor fireplace. Close to Brown's Chapel Elementary School.

Median Rent in Smyrna

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Smyrna is $1,069, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,313.
Studio
$960
1 Bed
$1,069
2 Beds
$1,313
3+ Beds
$1,750
City GuideSmyrna
"Never got too much done but livin' sure was fun in Tennessee. / A homesick feeling possesses me. I won't be the same till I'm back there again. / I won't ever be at ease till I feel that southern breeze in Tennessee." (-Waylon Jennings, "Tennessee")

If dreams of becoming a big country star draw you to this small 'burb southeast of Nashville, you won't be disappointed by the country vibe here -- but your chances of running into Keith Urban at Kroger or Brad Paisley at The Coffee Beanery are slim to none. This is the place you move before you make it big. Later, you can chat with Keith about your humble beginnings, and how living in a simple family town kept you from becoming a diva. Most residents here don't make their money on Music Row, however, even though it's very much considered part of Metro Nashville -- you can get to a trendy Gulch eatery or Demonbreun Street bar in about 20 minutes. Equally popular with retirees and families, Smyrna began as a farming community. Sewart Air Force Base turned it into a military town in the 1940s-1960s, and when the base closed, the town began its several-decades transformation into a plant town with Square D and Nissan remaining major employers.

Moving to Smyrna

Most people move here because it's a more economical option than Nashville (even though Nashville is well below the national average as well). Wait until you move to Tennessee before going on a major move-in shopping spree--you'll be able to buy so many more throw pillows and artisan candles once you realize there's no state sales tax.

The Rental Process Because of the town's proximity to nearby Murfreesboro, many apartments are claimed by students attending Middle Tennessee State University, the largest 4-year institution in the state. Expect a long and arduous search if you wait until August to start looking. Although if an apartment complex still has vacancies later, you may be able to take advantage of advertised specials and reduced rents.

What You’ll Need Proof of income (about 2 times the rent, even if you have roommates) is definitely required when you're apartment hunting. Bring either pay stubs or a letter of employment if you haven't started your job yet. If you're bringing a pet, have Fido's vet records with you, and expect to pay a pet deposit as well. Be prepared to pay a safety deposit that is usually equal to a months' rent, but you shouldn't feel pressured to pay it the day you see an apartment. It'll still be there in a day or two, giving you plenty of time to explore all your options.

Dressing for the Weather The weather here is somewhat atypical of the humid subtropic climate of the area. The greater Nashville area is actually in a valley, and the mountains on either side shield the area from the most extreme ends of the temperature spectrum. Snowfall is rare, but does happen, and temps fluctuate from a January low of about 25 degrees to a July high of around 90 degrees, although new records can be set at any time!

Neighborhoods

Rocky Fork: The southern portion of Smyrna (South of Rocky Fork Rd) is known as Rocky Fork. Suburban and bucolic, there are not a lot of rentals to be found here; most are owned homes or a few larger home rentals. Look in the area just north of 24 for not only the few apartment complexes but also a developed shopping district--that way, you won't have to travel far to go to the grocery store or restaurants.

NE Smyrna: If working at Nissan or Square D, or even nearby General Mills, brings you to the area, you'll be in good company here. Commuting to Nashville or Brentwood should also be a breeze. Mostly 2- and 3-bedroom apartments here, with a few studios and 1- and 4-bedrooms available.

Loafers Corner: As close to a downtown area as you'll find, Loafers Corner is popular with recent graduates. You won't find a lot of families here, which, depending on your stage in life, could be a good thing or a bad thing. Your call.

Florence/Wade: This sliver of a neighborhood on the southeastern edge of the city is the shiny new toy for the town. You'll be hard-pressed to find an apartment that is older than a few years, which means you'll likely pay to be the first one to use your oven.

Living in Smyrna

Like much of the South, Smyrna takes its history, especially the role it played in the Civil War, seriously, while also eagerly looking towards the future. Stones River is the site of a major Civil War battle, and other sites are dotted along the landscape. If reliving the War Between the States isn't your idea of a fun time, not to worry. It's just part of Smyrna's past, not the focus of it.

Fun, Fun, Fun Small dive bars and mom and pop restaurants fill the area, sitting side by side with chain restaurants and Big Box stores. A trip just south to Demo's in Murfreesboro will show your neighbors you're in the know: the family-owned Italian eatery is famous, with a second location in downtown Nashville. A night trip to Nashville will definitely be in order if you want to hit a dance club or bar or spot celebs.

The Great Outdoors Percy Priest Lake borders the north side and is a popular recreational spot. Residents spend weekends fishing in the lake or traveling to the Nashville Shores water park on the northern border of the lake in the Nashville suburb of Antioch. Golfing is common here, as well.

Baby, It’s Cold Outside If you're moving from an area that sees more than its share of snow in the winter, you may find residents' reactions to the white stuff perplexing, to say the least. The towns don't invest in expensive snow plowing equipment, so it's actually a smart thing that everything closes at the mere mention of a possible snow. What's not so smart is the fascination with buying up all the milk and bread before a potential storm. Seriously, camp out on the bread aisle and watch the shelves clear in under five minutes. But whatever you do, if you don't have to drive when it's snowing (or raining hard for that matter), don't. Just because you're well-versed in driving under these conditions doesn't mean everyone you share the road with is.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Smyrna?
In Smyrna, the median rent is $960 for a studio, $1,069 for a 1-bedroom, $1,313 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,750 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Smyrna, check out our monthly Smyrna Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Smyrna?
Some of the colleges located in the Smyrna area include Nashville State Community College, Belmont University, Cumberland University, Lipscomb University, and Tennessee State University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Smyrna?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Smyrna from include Nashville, Murfreesboro, Franklin, Hendersonville, and Gallatin.

