318 Apartments for rent in Smyrna, TN

Moving to Smyrna

Most people move here because it's a more economical option than Nashville (even though Nashville is well below the national average as well). Wait until you move to Tennessee before going on a major move-in shopping spree--you'll be able to buy so many more throw pillows and artisan candles once you realize there's no state sales tax.

The Rental Process Because of the town's proximity to nearby Murfreesboro, many apartments are claimed by students attending Middle Tennessee State University, the largest 4-year institution in the state. Expect a long and arduous search if you wait until August to start looking. Although if an apartment complex still has vacancies later, you may be able to take advantage of advertised specials and reduced rents.

What You’ll Need Proof of income (about 2 times the rent, even if you have roommates) is definitely required when you're apartment hunting. Bring either pay stubs or a letter of employment if you haven't started your job yet. If you're bringing a pet, have Fido's vet records with you, and expect to pay a pet deposit as well. Be prepared to pay a safety deposit that is usually equal to a months' rent, but you shouldn't feel pressured to pay it the day you see an apartment. It'll still be there in a day or two, giving you plenty of time to explore all your options.

Dressing for the Weather The weather here is somewhat atypical of the humid subtropic climate of the area. The greater Nashville area is actually in a valley, and the mountains on either side shield the area from the most extreme ends of the temperature spectrum. Snowfall is rare, but does happen, and temps fluctuate from a January low of about 25 degrees to a July high of around 90 degrees, although new records can be set at any time!