276 Apartments for rent in Nashville, TN with hardwood floors
Nashville’s a city so lovely you could write a song about it. In fact, you and 60,000 other songwriters here could put the words to music. Yes, in “Music City,” selling that country hit may take a while but you don’t have to live in your car in the meantime. Your new apartment is waiting to be discovered in one of the great neighborhoods of Nashville. Now that should be music to your ears.
Having trouble with Craigslist Nashville? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Nashville renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.