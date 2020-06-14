Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:23 PM

276 Apartments for rent in Nashville, TN with hardwood floors

Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 12:08pm
$
Historic Waverly
36 Units Available
The Melrose
2600 8th Avenue south, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,275
478 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,310
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,885
994 sqft
A short drive from Route 31 and I-65. Sophisticated and modern homes come fully furnished. Granite counters, designer kitchen appliances and hardwood floors. Pleasant community includes a yoga studio, a pool and a clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
Cross Timbers
13 Units Available
865 Bellevue
865 Bellevue Rd, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,111
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,108
1148 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly and smoke-free one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Community features garage, pool and dog park. Easy access to I-40, public transit and Memphis-Bristol Highway.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
$
Poplar Creek Estates
7 Units Available
Post Ridge
595 Hicks Rd, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,197
1412 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,511
1694 sqft
This community features a coffee bar, pool and playground. It's pet-friendly, and apartments have in-unit laundry and additional storage. Bellevue Place and other shopping is nearby on Highway 70 South.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated June 14 at 12:45pm
$
Maxwell
27 Units Available
The Cleo
1034 W Eastland Ave, Nashville, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,534
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,867
1198 sqft
Homes with spacious closets, 9-foot ceilings, and granite countertops, overlooking downtown Nashville. Bike storage, outdoor grilling stations, and a clubroom for residents. Downtown Nashville is less than 10 minutes away.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:43pm
$
Downtown Nashville
27 Units Available
505
505 Church St, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,650
578 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,425
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,530
1067 sqft
Residents enjoy units with showcase kitchens, floor-to-ceiling windows and more. Community has saltwater pool, pickleball courts, grilling trellis and private cabanas. Located in the heart of downtown, close to bars and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:36pm
Demonbreun
27 Units Available
1505 Demonbreun
1505 Demonbreun St, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,463
625 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,561
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,354
1127 sqft
Extensive suite of on-site amenities include concierge service, media room, trash valet and communal fire pit. Ideally located next to the I-40, apartments here come fitted with stainless steel appliances and air conditioning.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:57pm
Edgehill
1 Unit Available
Note 16 Apartments
1520 Horton Ave, Nashville, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,595
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Near Peabody Esplanade with views of Music Row. Pet-friendly, recently renovated apartments feature hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. On-site coffee bar, 24-hour gym, clubhouse and business center. Ample privacy.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:04pm
$
Elliston Place
9 Units Available
Apollo Midtown
2110 Elliston Pl, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,368
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,247
1038 sqft
Upscale homes with in-unit laundry and open floor plans. Residents get access to a saltwater pool and fitness center. Close to Centennial Park, Vanderbilt University and Belmont Mansion. Minutes from I-65.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:28pm
15 Units Available
Highlands at the Lake
100 Arbor Lake Blvd, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$935
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Bright apartments on lush property near J. Percy Priest Reservoir. Recently renovated with walk-in closets and extra storage. Air conditioning. Complex has coffee bar and tennis court. Dog park on site. Garage parking available.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 01:06pm
$
Vanderbilt
33 Units Available
Village at Vanderbilt
403 Village at Vanderbilt, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,520
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1356 sqft
Community amenities include covered parking, picnic area and pool. Units feature dishwashers and central air and heating. Located close to restaurants like Sportsman's Grill and shopping like Piggly Wiggly.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 12:39pm
Westfield Condos
14 Units Available
The Sawyer at One Bellevue Place
8075 Sawyer Brown Rd, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,491
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,753
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Serene community located near shops, restaurants and nightlife in downtown Nashville. Apartments feature 9-foot ceilings, glass-enclosed showers and subway tile backsplash in the kitchen. Community has a resort-style pool, outdoor kitchen and yoga lawn.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
The Trails Apartments
23 Units Available
The Trails Apartments
100 Trails Cir, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$961
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
985 sqft
Just minutes from I-40 and the airport. Pet-friendly community with resort-style pool with a sun deck, grill area and outdoor fireplaces. Fitness center. Formal dining, lots of storage and fantastic views.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
14 Units Available
Preakness Apartments
630 Bell Rd, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$978
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to I-24 and Downtown Nashville. Luxury amenities with a 24-hour fitness center, picnic pavilion with grilling area, and cyber cafe. Brushed-nickel accents, fireplaces and pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
11 Units Available
Audubon Park
600 Whispering Hills Dr, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$875
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,019
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,405
1250 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with granite counters, hardwood floors, washers and dryers, and walk-in closets. Green community welcomes pets. Dog park on site. Playground, pool and tennis court available.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
9 Units Available
Priest Lake
3555 Bell Rd, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,053
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1046 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,464
1234 sqft
Community features pool, fitness center and volleyball. Excellent location close to Nashville Shores Lakeside Resort, Elm Hill Recreation Area and Cook Public Use Area. Apartments have crown molding, 9-foot ceilings and washer/dryer hookup.
Verified

1 of 61

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
SoBro
11 Units Available
Terra House
115 Middleton St, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,179
612 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,346
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,481
1194 sqft
New studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with fully equipped kitchens complete with stainless steel appliances, fireplaces and in-unit laundry. Close to stop for three bus lines. Pet-friendly community has pool, gym, yoga classes and grills.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
Midtown
32 Units Available
Skyhouse Nashville
111 17th Ave S, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,490
603 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,660
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,940
1009 sqft
Situated at the end of Music Row. Luxury high-rise apartment community with on-site retail. Fitness studio, executive conference room and rooftop swimming pool also on the premises. All homes are wired for Google Fiber.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
Metrocenter-North Rhodes Park
229 Units Available
Accent Glassworks
541 Great Circle Road, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,299
590 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,365
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,865
1174 sqft
NOW OPEN! Accent Glassworks unveils an exceptional portrait of living. A unique fusion of style and sophistication, our apartment residences reflect your contemporary flair. Enjoy the life you deserve.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:32pm
37 Units Available
Chimney Top Apartments
100 Chimneytop Dr, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$790
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
908 sqft
Situated in a scenic wooded location and close to Interstate 24, these apartments have been upgraded to include frieze carpets, private garages and hardwood floors. Complex is pet friendly and offers 24-hour emergency maintenance service.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:07pm
79 Units Available
VUE at Warner Park
111 Old Hickory Blvd, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,129
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
1361 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,749
1586 sqft
Welcome home to VUE at Warner Park. Our beautiful community is tucked within a park-like setting in the Bellevue area of Nashville, Tennessee. Restaurants, retail, and entertainment options are all just minutes away.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 04:14pm
$
Elliston Place
20 Units Available
Olympus Midtown
1700 State St, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,340
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location close to Vanderbilt University, I-40 and Charlotte Ave. Units include granite counters, in-unit laundry and dishwasher. Community boasts 24-hour gym, clubhouse, parking and pool table.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:36pm
25 Units Available
Lyric On Bell
455 Arbor Pl, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$955
961 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1287 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1550 sqft
Close to downtown Nashville. Featuring designer fixtures, open floor plans and private patios/balconies. Dog- and cat-friendly with a large dog park. Easy access to I-24, movies and shopping.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
LP Field
12 Units Available
Eastside Heights
120 S 5th St, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,200
418 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,281
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,892
1112 sqft
Experience a comprehensive living package with an outdoor movie theater, saltwater pool, sundeck, gym and a pet spa. Easy access to the I-24 and proximity to the Nissan Stadium and locality parks offer added convenience.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
21 Units Available
Arbors of Brentwood
100 Brentwood Pl, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$971
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
1061 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,523
1289 sqft
Luxury resort-style living with three pools, a cyber cafe, tennis courts, and fitness facility. Apartment amenities include spacious closets, fitted kitchens, private balconies and patios. Close to Radnor Lake State Park and I-65.
City Guide for Nashville, TN

Nashville’s a city so lovely you could write a song about it. In fact, you and 60,000 other songwriters here could put the words to music. Yes, in “Music City,” selling that country hit may take a while but you don’t have to live in your car in the meantime. Your new apartment is waiting to be discovered in one of the great neighborhoods of Nashville. Now that should be music to your ears.

Having trouble with Craigslist Nashville? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Nashville, TN

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Nashville renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

