AL
/
TN
/
goodlettsville
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:32 AM

323 Apartments for rent in Goodlettsville, TN

📍
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 02:16pm
Clark Place
10 Units Available
Summerfield Place
452 Moss Trl, Goodlettsville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,120
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,260
1240 sqft
Summerfield Place, located in a quiet residential neighborhood in Goodlettsville, offers large 1, 2 and 3 bedroom floor plans.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Echo Meadows
1 Unit Available
801 Meadowlark Lane
801 Meadowlark Lane, Goodlettsville, TN
Studio
$1,850
2713 sqft
Commercial....Large corner lot that can be seen from Rivergate Pkwy. On corner of Wren and Meadowlark. Has several private offices and plenty of parking area.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Echo Meadows
1 Unit Available
848 Wren Rd
848 Wren Road, Goodlettsville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
787 sqft
Clean and ready to move in! Convenient to I-65 or Vietnam Vets in Rivergate area. NO SMOKING. NO PETS. Washer/dryer, refrigerator, oven/stove, and microwave included. Call 615-851-8999 for more information.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Roscoe Place
1 Unit Available
206 East Avenue
206 East Avenue, Goodlettsville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
800 sqft
Located in the heart of Goodlettsville charming cottage style home with hardwood and lots of closet space with a spacious laundry room and large kitchen pantry No pets

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
116 Rose Garden Lane
116 Rose Garden Lane, Goodlettsville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,178
2489 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
307 Alta Loma Rd
307 Alta Loma Road, Goodlettsville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,965
1602 sqft
Updated Ranch 3 bed/ 2 Bath - Property Id: 292473 No tours available until after filling out an application and prequalifying. Please read this entire description before contacting us. See contact info at End of this description.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 08:23am
1 Unit Available
100 Cobblestone Place Drive
100 Cobblestone Place Drive, Goodlettsville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1312 sqft
**Available Immediately** **All leases must begin within 21 days of application date** Beautiful, end unit townhome in the private Cobblestone Place community in Goodlettsville! Open layout downstairs with hardwoods, large granite island and large

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
912 Old Dickerson Rd.
912 Old Dickerson Pike, Goodlettsville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2000 sqft
For more information, contact Donna Shell at (615) 347-4122. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/nashville/2149825 to view more pictures of this property. Enjoy this beautiful pool 1800/mo 3 bedroom 2 bath on 3 beautiful acres.

1 of 30

Last updated April 10 at 04:24am
Echo Meadows
1 Unit Available
156 Cobblestone Place Dr
156 Cobblestone Place Drive, Goodlettsville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1312 sqft
Beautiful townhome 1 unit away from corner. Previously owner occupied. Immaculately cared for. Backs up to open green space on rear and side of building.
Results within 1 mile of Goodlettsville
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
34 Units Available
Monthaven Park
126 Monthaven Park PI, Hendersonville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,023
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,193
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,513
1226 sqft
Luxury apartment homes, a short drive from the downtown area with easy access to I-65. Units boast vaulted ceilings, tile baths and fully equipped kitchens with serving bars. Community also features summer sport facilities.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:08am
Aquarius Apartments
4 Units Available
Crestbrook Meadows
221 Aurora Avenue, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
910 sqft
Come home to Crestbrook Meadows in Madison, Tennessee where we pride ourselves on our ability to cultivate a sense of community for our residents.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
103 Ridgecrest Drive
103 Ridgecrest Drive, Sumner County, TN
2 Bedrooms
$998
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently updated 2/1 duplex plus extra flex or office room. Downstairs unit with patio access on dead end road with privacy. Pet friendly.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
118 Jesse Brown Dr
118 Jesse Brown Drive, Millersville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1608 sqft
Like all our homes, this one features: a comfortable layout with good-sized bedrooms and bathrooms, a great kitchen with plenty of counter and cabinet space, garage and a spacious yard.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Cedarwood Courtyard
1 Unit Available
300 Sarver Ave
300 Sarver Avenue, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1258 sqft
Completely Renovated!!! Open kitchen, decorator colors, top of the line cabinets, hardwoods, new deck. Looks small from the outside, but wait until you see inside! Several options to downtown. NO PETS! Application fee for credit & background check.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Cedarwood Courtyard
1 Unit Available
1203 Sylvia Dr.
1203 Sylvia Dr, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
900 sqft
Renovated Madison Duplex! Corner Lot! Nice Yard! Storage Unit! Pets Okay! - This is a great, affordable rental that is convenient to everything!! Within a short distance you are at the park, local elementary school, community center, playground,
Results within 5 miles of Goodlettsville
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 07:14am
$
18 Units Available
1070 Main
1070 W Main St, Hendersonville, TN
1 Bedroom
$905
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$970
1032 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,340
1212 sqft
Take a self-guided tour today or connect with us for a virtual tour.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Heritage Square
13 Units Available
Hickory Chase Apartment Homes
600 Heritage Dr, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$902
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,011
1076 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,405
1341 sqft
Located just a few minutes from I-65 and Downtown Nashville. Apartments feature fully equipped kitchens, spacious layouts, and washers and dryers in some units. On-site pool, clubhouse with WiFi, and an off-leash dog park provided.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
20 Units Available
The Grove at Waterford Crossing
101 Spade Leaf Blvd, Hendersonville, TN
1 Bedroom
$917
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,167
1153 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,419
1343 sqft
Close to Nashville, Gallatin and Goodlettsville. Luxurious units include washer/dryer hookup, patio or balcony and garbage disposal. Community features 24-hour maintenance, parking, pool, BBQ grill area and playground.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
22 Units Available
Aventura at Indian Lake
245 Indian Lake Blvd, Hendersonville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,048
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,283
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,603
1196 sqft
All sorts of amenities in this modern, pet-friendly complex. Common areas include pool, playground, courtyard and coffee bar. Air-conditioned apartments contain in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Shopping, dining, gym and movie theater minutes away.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
5 Units Available
The Retreat at Indian Lake
908 Cardinal Lane, Hendersonville, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$953
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,194
1000 sqft
Situated just northwest of Nashville in Hendersonville, TN, The Retreat at Indian Lake offers spacious apartments in a premier location.
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
33 Units Available
The Point at Waterford Crossing
100 Spade Leaf Blvd, Hendersonville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,065
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,348
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One-, two- and three-bedroom homes have plank hardwood-style flooring, walk-in closets and full-size w/d. Swimming pools, fitness center and dog park in community. Close to the Grand Ole Opry, schools and shopping.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
Madison Park Condos
18 Units Available
Dupont Avenue
601 N Dupont Ave, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$849
650 sqft
Great location near eateries, schools, parks and entertainment. One-bedroom apartments with dishwasher, plush carpeting and A/C. Community has play area, laundry facility, picnic areas and sport courts.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:00am
Madison Park
2 Units Available
Orchard Park Apartment Homes
203 Sealey Dr, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$814
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$954
900 sqft
Orchard Park is located in Madison, Tennessee, a beautiful community on the northeast side of Nashville.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 07:11am
Heron Walk
13 Units Available
Rothwood Apartments
600 Rothwood Ave, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$820
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
1152 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,070
1280 sqft
Wake up every day at Rothwood Apartments in Madison, TN where we pride ourselves on our ability to cultivate a sense of community for our residents.

Median Rent in Goodlettsville

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Goodlettsville is $950, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,167.
Studio
$853
1 Bed
$950
2 Beds
$1,167
3+ Beds
$1,555
Rent Report
Goodlettsville

June 2020 Goodlettsville Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Goodlettsville Rent Report. Goodlettsville rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Goodlettsville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Goodlettsville rents increased significantly over the past month

Goodlettsville rents have increased 0.4% over the past month, and have increased marginally by 0.7% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Goodlettsville stand at $951 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,168 for a two-bedroom. This is the fourth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in January. Goodlettsville's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 1.5%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Tennessee

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Goodlettsville, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Tennessee, 9 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 1.5% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Franklin is the most expensive of all Tennessee's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,354; of the 10 largest cities in the state that we have data for, Kingsport, where a two-bedroom goes for $609, is the only major city to see rents fall year-over-year (-2.9%).
    • Clarksville, Franklin, and Johnson City have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.4%, 3.1%, and 2.9%, respectively).

    Goodlettsville rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Goodlettsville, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Goodlettsville is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Goodlettsville's median two-bedroom rent of $1,168 is slightly below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.7% increase in Goodlettsville.
    • While Goodlettsville's rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Goodlettsville than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Goodlettsville.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Nashville
    $950
    $1,170
    -0.2%
    2.1%
    Murfreesboro
    $920
    $1,130
    -0.1%
    0.1%
    Franklin
    $1,100
    $1,350
    -1.2%
    3.1%
    Hendersonville
    $1,020
    $1,250
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Smyrna
    $1,070
    $1,310
    -0.2%
    4.4%
    Gallatin
    $850
    $1,050
    -0.3%
    -0.1%
    Goodlettsville
    $950
    $1,170
    0.4%
    0.7%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Read More

    Frequently Asked Questions

    How much is rent in Goodlettsville?
    In Goodlettsville, the median rent is $853 for a studio, $950 for a 1-bedroom, $1,167 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,555 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Goodlettsville, check out our monthly Goodlettsville Rent Report.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Goodlettsville?
    Some of the colleges located in the Goodlettsville area include Nashville State Community College, Austin Peay State University, Belmont University, Cumberland University, and Lipscomb University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Goodlettsville?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Goodlettsville from include Nashville, Murfreesboro, Clarksville, Franklin, and Hendersonville.

    Similar Pages

    Goodlettsville 1 BedroomsGoodlettsville 2 BedroomsGoodlettsville Apartments with GymGoodlettsville Pet Friendly PlacesGoodlettsville Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Nashville, TNMurfreesboro, TNClarksville, TNFranklin, TNHendersonville, TNGallatin, TNSpring Hill, TNBowling Green, KYColumbia, TNBrentwood, TNSmyrna, TNLebanon, TNMount Juliet, TNLa Vergne, TNHopkinsville, KYDickson, TNWhite House, TNAshland City, TNThompson's Station, TNNolensville, TNFairview, TNOak Grove, KY

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Nashville State Community CollegeAustin Peay State UniversityBelmont UniversityCumberland UniversityLipscomb University