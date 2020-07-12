307 Apartments for rent in Talbot's Corner, Nashville, TN

/
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
9 Units Available
Hillhurst
1100 Sunset Cir, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,069
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,259
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,544
1316 sqft
Located minutes from downtown Nashville and Five Points in East Nashville. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments and townhomes with air conditioning and large closets. Community has BBQ, picnic area and swimming pool.
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
411 Bennett Pl
411 Bennett Place, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1100 sqft
Rare find in Trinity Hills. Featuring 3 BE/1BA full brick home in great location to down town. Nice size yard with room to play or garden in back of house. Don't miss this one!
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2003 Overby Rd.
2003 Overby Road, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1000 sqft
RENOVATED EAST NASHVILLE COTTAGE - This newly renovated East Nashville cottage has 1,000 square feet of living space and offers 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a detached 1 car garage with additional storage.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1210 Avondale Cir
1210 Avondale Circle, Nashville, TN
4 Bedrooms
$3,995
3000 sqft
Available 07/19/20 Beautiful New Fully Furnished Home near Downtown! - Property Id: 209582 This Fully Furnished modern and spacious home is located 5 minutes from lower Broadway and all the local hot spots.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
305 Duke Street - B
305 Duke St, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1658 sqft
305 Duke Street - B Available 10/01/20 Beautiful Modern 3 Bed 2 Bath Home For Rent Near/In The Nations - Nashville! - This is a newer (2018) construction 3 bed 2 bath home for rent in the nations - Nashville, TN! This home is available 10/1/2020!
Last updated July 12 at 02:42pm
1 Unit Available
3315 Walton Lane
3315 Walton Lane, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$995
750 sqft
Great location with fast access to East Nashville and Madison. Less than 15 minutes from downtown. Repainted and professionally cleaned. Don't miss your chance to tour this unit in person today! Setup your self guided tour at: https://homes.rently.
Last updated July 12 at 02:42pm
1 Unit Available
3249 Woodpoint Drive
3249 Woodpoint Drive, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1872 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
393 Oakview Dr
393 Oakview Drive, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1482 sqft
Nice 3 bedroom, 1 bath Home with a large yard, plenty of privacy and pet friendly. Give us a call for any questions!
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
3018 Conviser 1
3018 Conviser Drive, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
960 sqft
Nice renovated townhome in East Nashville TN. - Property Id: 29332 Nice Townhome in a quiet residential neighborhood with 2 bedrooms 1 full bathroom upstairs and half bathroom downstairs. Spacious living room and eat in kitchen.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
115 Dellway Drive
115 Dellway Avenue, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1046 sqft
115 Dellway Drive Available 08/20/20 Updated North Nashville Single Family - Complete with 3 beds and 2 Full Baths, this updated North Nashville home has ample space both inside and out. Spacious open floor plan with updated kitchen.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
10 Units Available
The Duke Nashville
281 Cumberland Bend, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,299
604 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,417
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,798
1012 sqft
Luxury apartment community near Nashville Farmer's Market and Germantown. Trendy, upscale amenities with a large resort pool and yoga room. On-site amenities include a fitness center, poolside grill area and rooftop bar.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
90 Units Available
The Canvas
1120 Litton Ave, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,099
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
850 sqft
Learn More About Our Community Immediate Occupancy Available NOW We currently can offer you a LIVE tour of our property from the convenience of your own mobile device.
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
3 Units Available
Uptown Flats
101 Gatewood Ave, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
884 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,469
1040 sqft
Brand new "green" apartment property located in close proximity to downtown Nashville, transit lines and entertainment. Community features a business center, rain gardens and secured parking. Units have electric kitchens, tile floor and large closets.
Last updated July 12 at 12:34pm
4 Units Available
Crossings at East Nashville
321 Walton Lane, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$895
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
1119 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Crossings at East Nashville in Nashville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1208 Stockell St
1208 Stockell Street, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1100 sqft
North Nashville Cottage - Property Id: 306543 Optional 3rd bedroom/office. Big fenced backyard with storage shed and a great deck for outdoor entertaining. Interior of home has updated kitchen and bathroom.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1331 Pennock Avenue
1331 Pennock Ave, Nashville, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,595
1865 sqft
1331 Pennock Avenue Available 09/01/20 4 Bedroom Cleveland Park Home with Fenced in Yard! - 2017 built 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home with an open concept layout and a large chef's kitchen. Hardwood flooring downstairs and a bedroom on the main floor.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
64 Fern Ave #14
64 Fern Avenue, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1071 sqft
Beautiful 2BR 1.5BA Townhome with Skyline Views! - STUNNING 2BR 1.5BA TOWNHOME Minutes away from Downtown, Germantown and East Nashville.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
928 West Avenue
928 West Avenue, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
750 sqft
2/1 Cottage in East Nashville - 2 BR/1 BA cottage in East Nashville. Great location near downtown! Hardwood floors, eat-in kitchen, washer/dryer provided. NO smoking.
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
516 Freda Villa
516 Freda Villa, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1120 sqft
This Duplex is in one of the best areas of Madison with easy access to Briley Pkwy, I-65, and Ellington Pkwy. Shopping, Restaurants, Banks, Supermarkets all within a few miles. Two Large bedrooms, Living Room, And Eat-In-Kitchen.
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
1521 Montgomery Ave
1521 Montgomery Ave, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1600 sqft
NewlyBuilt in 2020 3 Bedroom, 3 Bath, Central Heat and Air. Located in Historic East Nashville 10 Minutes from downtown Nashville
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
1340 Lischey Ave
1340 Lischey Avenue, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
2197 sqft
Gorgeous single family new construction in desirable Cleveland Park, close to downtown. Modern Kitchen, bathrooms and high end finishes throughout including Quartz countertops, Marble backsplash.
Last updated July 12 at 02:42pm
1 Unit Available
2 Fern Avenue
2 Fern Avenue, Nashville, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2100 sqft
Looking for a short 6-8 month lease? Check out these outstanding, large, 4 bed 3 bath units in East Nashville! Super modern, these units have stainless appliances, trendy fixtures, hardwood floors, and FANTASTIC views from the roof-top decks! These
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
4614 Grinstead Place
4614 Grinstead Place, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1058 sqft
Super cute bungalow in awesome location!! Bike to Riverside Village. Walk to Home Depot. Seconds to Ellington and Briley. Hardwood floors. Updated bathroom. Separate dining area and den. Amazing private yard with mature trees and herb garden!!
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
1407 Meridian St
1407 Meridian Street, Nashville, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
1321 sqft
SHORT TERM RENTAL 90 DAYS TO 180 DAYS(RENEWABLE) ADORABLE 4 BEDRM FURNISHED COTTAGE STYLE HOME WITH HUGE BACK LAWN,ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDING WASHER/DRYER, VERY CLOSE TO DWNTWN NASHVILLE....FURNITURE INCLUDES 6 BEDS, DR/LR FURNITURE. UTILITIES INCL.
