/
/
/
south nashville
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:53 PM
406 Apartments for rent in South Nashville, Nashville, TN
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated October 16 at 11:18pm
Contact for Availability
City Side Flats
1441 Lebanon Pike, Nashville, TN
Studio
$870
1 Bedroom
$925
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1022 sqft
Quiet community close to Downtown Nashville and Woodbine Christian Academy. Community amenities include free Wi-Fi, a pet park, a tot lot for kids and grilling facilities.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated December 30 at 05:20pm
7 Units Available
Union On Thompson
1020 Thompson Pl, Nashville, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$850
604 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Thoughtfully designed homes with energy-efficient appliances and spacious layouts. Residents enjoy the convenience of the on-site picnic area and laundry facility. Near I-24, Nashville International Airport and Seven Oaks Park.
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
1694 Carvell Avenue
1694 Carvell Avenue, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,895
1902 sqft
Great location, 2 car garage, fully fenced yard! Multi-level, 3 bedroom layout. Enjoy everything Wedgewood-Houston has to offer - bars,restaurants, distilleries, art galleries, flea market, and more! Great proximity to downtown and the interstate.
1 of 24
Last updated May 4 at 09:02pm
1 Unit Available
1717 Stewart Place
1717 Stewart Place, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1584 sqft
Very cute and unique 3br home in Weho with great interstate access to I-65! Lots of natural light, original hardwoods, and fresh paint. W/D included. Come view property today by scheduling a self guided tour:https://homes.rently.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1247 Martin Street
1247 Martin Street, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,400
787 sqft
Contemporary like new in Wedgewood Houston Six 10. All appliances to remain including washer and dryer. Coffee shops and restaurants in the area and across from Corsair distillery. almost 800 sq ft and move in ready.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
763 Lynwood Ave
763 Lynwood Avenue, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
800 sqft
Great Duplex in the 8th Ave district
Results within 1 mile of South Nashville
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
34 Units Available
Element Music Row
1515 Demonbreun St, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,605
601 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,676
883 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,616
1637 sqft
High-rise apartments and penthouses not far from the ramp to 40-65. Luxury residences feature floor-to-ceiling windows, balconies with stunning views, walk-in closets, breakfast bar with pendant lights and more. Community gym, pool and business center.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
15 Units Available
Peyton Stakes
1401 3rd Ave N, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,330
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,157
1126 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the heart of Nashville's Germantown neighborhood, near the Cumberland River. Stylish, smoke-free community of one- and two-bedroom apartments, all with hardwood flooring, extra storage and stainless-steel appliances. Garage space included. Pool and gym.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 12 at 05:31pm
7 Units Available
IMT 8 South
2405 8th Ave S, Nashville, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,475
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,015
1107 sqft
More than just a home, this community-minded complex features the city's first in-pool sunken cabana, a nine-screen media wall, and a private dog park and spa for your canine friends.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 01:00pm
$
166 Units Available
1200 Broadway
1204 Demonbreun Street, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,623
572 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,244
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,270
1321 sqft
1200 Broadway features brand new studio, one, two, and three-bedroom apartments for rent in The Gulch. 1200 offers a 26th-floor sky lounge, pool with private cabanas, private parking with controlled entry access, and a Whole Foods onsite.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 06:23pm
24 Units Available
Cadence
1600 McGavock St, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,465
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,580
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,213
989 sqft
Luxury meets comfort at this contemporary Demonbreun apartment complex. Bathtubs, carpets, ceiling fans, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry facilities. On-site clubhouse and coffee bar. Close to some of the best bars and restaurants in Nashville.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 12 at 06:01pm
$
36 Units Available
The Melrose
2600 8th Avenue south, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,299
478 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,349
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
994 sqft
A short drive from Route 31 and I-65. Sophisticated and modern homes come fully furnished. Granite counters, designer kitchen appliances and hardwood floors. Pleasant community includes a yoga studio, a pool and a clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
14 Units Available
Crossroads at the Gulch
803 Division Street, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,470
506 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,505
673 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,630
1327 sqft
Luxurious amenities include rooftop lounge, entertainment area and pool deck. Units feature balconies, floor-to-ceiling windows and tons of light. Located near shops and restaurants of the trendy gulch neighborhood.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
51 Units Available
505
505 Church St, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,595
578 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,115
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,530
1067 sqft
Residents enjoy units with showcase kitchens, floor-to-ceiling windows and more. Community has saltwater pool, pickleball courts, grilling trellis and private cabanas. Located in the heart of downtown, close to bars and restaurants.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 06:07pm
42 Units Available
Cumberland On Church
555 Church St, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,211
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,669
1086 sqft
Live in the heart of Nashville in this pet-friendly, 24-story building blocks from Tennessee Performing Arts Center and the State Capitol. Units have washer/dryer hookups, patios or balconies, air conditioning and fireplaces.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 06:17pm
28 Units Available
1505 Demonbreun
1505 Demonbreun St, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,441
625 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,607
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,323
1127 sqft
Extensive suite of on-site amenities include concierge service, media room, trash valet and communal fire pit. Ideally located next to the I-40, apartments here come fitted with stainless steel appliances and air conditioning.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
16 Units Available
River House
4 Academy Pl, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,151
589 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,456
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,444
1253 sqft
Stainless steel appliances, hardwood style floors, walk-in closets and ceiling fans. Amenities include state-of-the art-fitness center, pool with sundeck, bike storage, club room and gaming area.
Verified
1 of 61
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
18 Units Available
Terra House
115 Middleton St, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,188
612 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,351
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,992
1194 sqft
New studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with fully equipped kitchens complete with stainless steel appliances, fireplaces and in-unit laundry. Close to stop for three bus lines. Pet-friendly community has pool, gym, yoga classes and grills.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 07:09am
11 Units Available
Park at Hillside
1501 Hillside Avenue, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$821
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$981
763 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,128
843 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Park at Hillside in Nashville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 06:01pm
$
49 Units Available
Pine Street Flats
1055 Pine St, Nashville, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,669
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,744
1151 sqft
Green community includes easy access to public transportation, on-site recycling service, Energy Star appliances and saltwater pool. Units feature stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, wood-style flooring, storage and washer/dryer. Pet-friendly with grooming facilities.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
$
23 Units Available
Octave
2350 8th Ave S, Berry Hill, TN
Studio
$1,339
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,442
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,272
1058 sqft
Situated on 8th Avenue South. Close to specialty stores and music venues. Residences feature wood-style floors, granite counters and USB ports. Property offers a virtual yoga room and a cyber cafe with Starbucks coffee.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
29 Units Available
Velocity In The Gulch
320 11th Ave S, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,425
477 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,489
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,004
1040 sqft
Velocity In The Gulch Our offers lease terms from six to 15+ months. A smoke-free community and pet-friendly environment that provides luxury living in a great location in studios, one- and two-bedroom apartments.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 06:06pm
3 Units Available
Mercury View Lofts
1209 Pine Street, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,599
1280 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nashville's first true urban loft experience, Mercury View offers industrial living spaces in the most vibrant neighborhood - the Gulch.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 12 at 06:03pm
30 Units Available
City View
500 Rolling Mill Hill Road, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,735
568 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,650
940 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,175
1376 sqft
Sleek downtown apartment building with 12-foot ceilings and city views. Near the Cumberland River and LP Field. Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments, with hardwood floors, in-suite laundry facilities and stainless-steel appliances. Off-street parking included.