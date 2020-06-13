/
ashland city
69 Apartments for rent in Ashland City, TN📍
Ashland Farms
351 Bighorn Street, Ashland City, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,050
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1046 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1271 sqft
Welcome to Ashland Farms, a brand new luxury apartment community nestled in the hills of beautiful Ashland City, Tennessee. With one, two, and three-bedroom floorplans, we are sure to have a layout to suit your needs.
400 Warioto Way 508
400 Warioto Way, Ashland City, TN
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1773 sqft
Spacious Condo With Cumberland River/Marina Views - Property Id: 297346 This unit, a breezy 25-mile commute to Nashville, offers a beautiful view of the Cumberland River and marina from a spacious balcony and large windows.
137 N Poole St
137 North Poole Street, Ashland City, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1050 sqft
Well maintained home. Walking distance of banks, grocery stores, and restaurants.
Results within 1 mile of Ashland City
214 Jasmine Row Lot 5
214 Jasmine Rd, Cheatham County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1596 sqft
Beautiful New Construction from Regal Homes featuring Luxury Vynl Tile, ceramic tile, all stainless appliances, covered deck, vaulted ceiling, and Much More.
Results within 5 miles of Ashland City
Vantage Pointe
1164 Vantage Pointe, Cheatham County, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,010
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,268
1151 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Your lifestyle is fast paced and you need a home to reflect and cater to your needs. We can provide an atmosphere that allows you to live life to the fullest. Our homes are built for entertaining, or a quiet refuge. Vantage Pointe Homes...
Bells Bend
4577 Old Hickory Blvd. 328
4577 Old Hickory Boulevard, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,800
687 sqft
Unit 328 Available 08/01/20 Werthan Lofts #328 - Property Id: 289110 Gorgeous 1 bedroom 1bath loft in Germantown with exposed brick walls, beams, & hardwood floors.
Results within 10 miles of Ashland City
The Flats at Silo Bend
5400 Centennial Boulevard, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,370
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,515
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,035
1176 sqft
Prime location in West Nashville close to shopping, dining and entertainment. Community has a saltwater pool, fitness center, dog park and game room. Units have granite counters, kitchen islands and walk-in closets.
Belle Valley Apartments
Landmark at Lyncrest Reserve Apartment Homes
100 Belle Valley Dr, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$992
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,214
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,448
1492 sqft
Apartments in rustic and relaxing neighborhood. Community amenities include pool, gym, tennis court, dog park and on-site laundry. Units feature fireplace, dishwasher, and patio or balcony.
The Lexington
510 Old Hickory Blvd, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,207
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,412
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,664
1320 sqft
Apartments located close I-40, and feature walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, fireplace, and patio or balcony. Luxury community amenities include tennis court, pool table, media room, gym and security system. Pets welcome with an additional fee.
$
Bellevue Heights
1000 Amberwood Cir, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,123
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,229
1675 sqft
Minutes to I-40. Hilltop apartment community close to Nashville West Mall. Select apartments feature bay windows, private entries and laundry rooms. Community provides multiple recreational amenities, including planned socials.
$
West Meade
Grande View
7100 Sonya Dr, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,124
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,367
1187 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,442
1428 sqft
With easy access to Vanderbilt University and I-40 these diverse units can come with jetted tubs, fireplace, and vaulted ceilings. On-site amenities include two pools, spa, tanning beds, and athletic facility. Guest suites on site.
Cross Timbers
865 Bellevue
865 Bellevue Rd, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,103
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,148
1148 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly and smoke-free one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Community features garage, pool and dog park. Easy access to I-40, public transit and Memphis-Bristol Highway.
$
Poplar Creek Estates
Post Ridge
595 Hicks Rd, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,197
1412 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,511
1694 sqft
This community features a coffee bar, pool and playground. It's pet-friendly, and apartments have in-unit laundry and additional storage. Bellevue Place and other shopping is nearby on Highway 70 South.
Whitebridge
Views at Hillwood
6430 Charlotte Pike, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$999
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,229
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,339
1130 sqft
Overlooking the music capital of America, Hillwood Pointe is just minutes from downtown Nashville and offers easy-living: spacious floor plans, full-size washer and dryer, hillside pool and easy access to I-40.
Whitebridge
Views at Hillwood II
6430 Charlotte Pike, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,029
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,239
996 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the heart of West Nashville. Community features include swimming pool, Wi-Fi lounge, 24-hour fitness center and pavilion. Units have granite counters, stainless steel appliances, modern cabinetry and large closets. Pet-friendly.
$
Summit at Nashville West
7201 Charlotte Pike, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,420
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,869
1312 sqft
Near I-40 and the new Nashville West retail center. Spacious 1-3 bedroom apartments with hardwood floors, fireplaces, patios/balconies and walk-in closets. Optional detached garage with fee. Pool, gym and game room. Pets welcome.
Westfield Condos
The Sawyer at One Bellevue Place
8075 Sawyer Brown Rd, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,570
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,753
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Serene community located near shops, restaurants and nightlife in downtown Nashville. Apartments feature 9-foot ceilings, glass-enclosed showers and subway tile backsplash in the kitchen. Community has a resort-style pool, outdoor kitchen and yoga lawn.
Whites Bend
The Views on the Cumberland
6700 Cabot Dr, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$959
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,089
1106 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,359
1375 sqft
Beautiful apartments have stainless steel sinks, hardwood-style flooring, granite-style counters and oversized closets. The on-site gym includes free weights. Easy access to I-40 West for a quick commute.
Hillwood
The Avenue Nashville West - Kanaday
6680 Charlotte Pike, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,099
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
957 sqft
Condominium living at The Avenue Nashville West is definitely not like typical condo living.
Whites Bend
Views on the Cumberland II
7388 Cabot Dr, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,089
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,449
1300 sqft
Luxury gated apartments overlooking the Cumberland River. Minutes from the I-40, with easy access to downtown Nashville and the shops at Nashville West. On-site amenities include a 24-hour fitness center.
Cortland Bellevue
645 Old Hickory Blvd, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,414
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,756
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,052
1362 sqft
A stunning community, minutes from I-40. On-site amenities include a state-of-the-art fitness center, a saltwater pool and a grill area. Trash valet service provided. Apartments feature granite countertops. Garages available.
Novel West Nashville
7113 Charlotte Pike, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,291
537 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,360
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,919
1153 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today! Experience Nashville living at Novel West Nashville.
Whitebridge
The Sylvan
5400 Burgess Ave, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,193
680 sqft
Modern apartments with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Residents get access to a private pool and fitness center. Near McCabe Golf Course. Easy access to I-40.
$
Urbandale Nations
Croley Court Apartments
120 Croley Ct, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
850 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Croley Court Apartments in Nashville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Ashland City, the median rent is $629 for a studio, $729 for a 1-bedroom, $915 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,237 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Ashland City, check out our monthly Ashland City Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Ashland City area include Nashville State Community College, Austin Peay State University, Belmont University, Cumberland University, and Lipscomb University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Ashland City from include Nashville, Murfreesboro, Clarksville, Franklin, and Hendersonville.