51 Cheap Apartments for rent in Nashville, TN

Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
34 Units Available
Creekstone Apartments
266 Stewarts Ferry Pike, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$850
595 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,044
989 sqft
Modern community with a fenced dog park and two large pools. Two tennis courts, doggy stations, and private patios. Pet-friendly. Limited access gate entry. Updated kitchens and open floor plans.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
11 Units Available
Audubon Park
600 Whispering Hills Dr, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$875
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$964
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,405
1250 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with granite counters, hardwood floors, washers and dryers, and walk-in closets. Green community welcomes pets. Dog park on site. Playground, pool and tennis court available.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
46 Units Available
The Park at Hermitage
5900 Old Hickory Blvd, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$913
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,178
1100 sqft
Minutes from Percy Priest Lake and the Davidson Country Greenway, you get a fireplace, upgraded kitchen and baths, washer/dryer connections along with outside storage. On-site amenities include a pond, walking path, gum and pet park.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
21 Units Available
Discovery at Mountain View
5000 Mountain Springs Dr, Nashville, TN
Studio
$881
680 sqft
1 Bedroom
$986
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,116
1004 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to I-24 and Nashville International Airport. Unit amenities include washer/dryer hookup, walk-in closets, and patio or balcony. Community features parking, pool, coffee bar and dog park.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 06:57am
21 Units Available
Highlands
4646 Nolensville Pike, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$790
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$905
1038 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location near the Nashville Zoo, Adventure Science Center and Vanderbilt University. Smoke-free units with air conditioning, balconies/patios, kitchen appliances and washer/dryer hookups. Wheelchair-accessible rooms available.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 07:18am
39 Units Available
Chimney Top Apartments
100 Chimneytop Dr, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$790
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
908 sqft
Situated in a scenic wooded location and close to Interstate 24, these apartments have been upgraded to include frieze carpets, private garages and hardwood floors. Complex is pet friendly and offers 24-hour emergency maintenance service.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Nashboro Village
122 Units Available
Nashboro Village Apartments
115 Nashboro Blvd, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$903
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
1092 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,267
1283 sqft
Luxurious community amenities include basketball court, pool, tennis, putting green, racquetball, sauna and more. Residents enjoy units with bathtub, fireplace, ice maker, stainless steel appliances and washer/dryer hookup. Close to Highway-41.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
10 Units Available
The Residences at Glenview Reserve
100 Arbor Creek Blvd, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$854
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,071
1080 sqft
Pet-welcoming complex provides 24-hour maintenance, gym and laundry room. Pool, tennis court and volleyball court available. Air-conditioned units have hardwood floors. Right next to Nashville International Airport and the I-40/I-24 exchange.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
40 Units Available
The Overlook
727 Bell Rd, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$901
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,123
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,281
1266 sqft
Boasting upscale amenities, premium finishes, and well appointed floor plans; you will love coming home to The Overlook. Our Antioch, TN apartments offer relaxation and serenity in a resort like atmosphere.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 06:08am
29 Units Available
Newport Apartment Homes
1901 Murfreesboro Pike, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$830
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
955 sqft
Thoughtfully designed apartments with oversized closets and washer/dryer connections. Community includes a playground and bark park. Close to Nashville International Airport. Near all the fun of Percy Priest Lake.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
30 Units Available
Allegro on Bell
1500 Brentridge Drive, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$815
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
997 sqft
Apartment living is made easy, stylish, and comfortable at Allegro on Bell. Our one and two bedroom apartments for rent in Antioch, TN, allow you to live out your days enjoying premier community amenities and convenient apartment features.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
9 Units Available
Abbington Heights
149 Hickory Hollow Terrace, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$900
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,154
1046 sqft
Welcome to Abbington Heights Apartment, in beautiful Antioch, Tennessee. Our convenient location puts you exactly where you want to be in the Nashville area.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
21 Units Available
Mallards Landing
4501 Packard Drive, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$865
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,430
1445 sqft
Mallards Landing Apartment Homes is your destination for exceptional living in Nashville! Just a stone’s throw from downtown Nashville, Mallards Landing is ideally located in the best city in the state.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
4 Units Available
380 Harding
380 Harding Pl, Nashville, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$840
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
1069 sqft
Beautiful homes with open floor plans and king-size bedrooms. Beat the heat in the resort-style pool during summer days. Relax at the clubhouse. Close to shopping at Harding Plaza Shopping Center. Easy access to I-24.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
14 Units Available
The Blue Note
305 Millwood Dr, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$899
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,024
1175 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,384
1400 sqft
Now we can offer you a way to tour our community with one of our leasing professionals from the comfort of your own mobile device.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Heritage Square
13 Units Available
Hickory Chase Apartment Homes
600 Heritage Dr, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$902
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,011
1076 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,405
1341 sqft
Located just a few minutes from I-65 and Downtown Nashville. Apartments feature fully equipped kitchens, spacious layouts, and washers and dryers in some units. On-site pool, clubhouse with WiFi, and an off-leash dog park provided.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
9 Units Available
Stone Ridge Apartments
500 Piccadilly Row, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$903
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,102
942 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,333
1235 sqft
Community features pools, mature landscaping and private balcony. Great location close to Ezell Rd Park and Mill Creek. Apartments include balcony or patio, washer/dryer connections and upgraded kitchen appliances.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
Madison Park Condos
18 Units Available
Dupont Avenue
601 N Dupont Ave, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$849
650 sqft
Great location near eateries, schools, parks and entertainment. One-bedroom apartments with dishwasher, plush carpeting and A/C. Community has play area, laundry facility, picnic areas and sport courts.
Verified

1 of 69

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
4 Units Available
Sunrise
189 Wallace Rd, Nashville, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$875
615 sqft
Located close to Downtown Nashville, the Nashville Airport and restaurants like the famous Monell's. Units have air conditioning, walk-in closets, dishwasher and breakfast bar. Community includes bark park, laundry facility and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 05:44am
11 Units Available
Dominion House
5099 Linbar Dr, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$814
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$949
936 sqft
Recently updated homes right near I-24. Units feature ceiling fans and a patio/balcony. On-site laundry available. Dogs and cats allowed. Use the barbecue area whenever you please. Close to the Nashville Zoo.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Cedar Pointe
19 Units Available
Cedar Pointe
1157 Bell Road, Nashville, TN
Studio
$946
750 sqft
1 Bedroom
$817
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$956
1020 sqft
Welcome to Cedar Pointe Apartments, apartment living reimagined! The premier community in Antioch, Tennessee, we provide spacious, newly-renovated homes that feature modern amenities and luxurious shared spaces in a great location just minutes from
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:00am
Madison Park
2 Units Available
Orchard Park Apartment Homes
203 Sealey Dr, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$814
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$954
900 sqft
Orchard Park is located in Madison, Tennessee, a beautiful community on the northeast side of Nashville.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 07:11am
Heron Walk
13 Units Available
Rothwood Apartments
600 Rothwood Ave, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$820
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
1152 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,070
1280 sqft
Wake up every day at Rothwood Apartments in Madison, TN where we pride ourselves on our ability to cultivate a sense of community for our residents.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
16 Units Available
The Club
1 Hickory Club Dr, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$865
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
1021 sqft
This pet-friendly community offers residents an onsite pool, clubhouse, and 24-hour clothes care center. Residents also enjoy European cabinetry, fireplaces, and balconies or patios. The neighborhood is convenient to Antioch Park and Murfreesboro Pike.

June 2020 Nashville Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Nashville Rent Report. Nashville rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Nashville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Nashville rents declined slightly over the past month

Nashville rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, but are up moderately by 2.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Nashville stand at $950 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,166 for a two-bedroom. Nashville's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 1.5%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Tennessee

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Nashville, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Tennessee, 9 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 1.5% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Franklin is the most expensive of all Tennessee's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,354; of the 10 largest cities in the state that we have data for, Kingsport, where a two-bedroom goes for $609, is the only major city to see rents fall year-over-year (-2.9%).
    • Clarksville, Franklin, and Johnson City have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.4%, 3.1%, and 2.9%, respectively).

    Nashville rents more affordable than many comparable cities nationwide

    As rents have increased moderately in Nashville, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Nashville is still more affordable than most other large cities across the country.

    • Nashville's median two-bedroom rent of $1,166 is slightly below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 2.1% rise in Nashville.
    • While Nashville's rents rose moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Nashville than most similar cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Nashville.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Nashville
    $950
    $1,170
    -0.2%
    2.1%
    Murfreesboro
    $920
    $1,130
    -0.1%
    0.1%
    Franklin
    $1,100
    $1,350
    -1.2%
    3.1%
    Hendersonville
    $1,020
    $1,250
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Smyrna
    $1,070
    $1,310
    -0.2%
    4.4%
    Gallatin
    $850
    $1,050
    -0.3%
    -0.1%
    Goodlettsville
    $950
    $1,170
    0.4%
    0.7%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

